How to join jordy2d’s Wings for Life World Run team

Since 2014, the Wings for Life World Run has seen 925,096 participants from 195 different countries run in the name of Spinal Cord research. We all have our own ways of chipping in and, this year, jordy2d is hoping to do his part by recruiting as many people as he can to join his team.
To help get the word out, Jordy has brought in his friends Zeusy and Benjammins for a little extra support. They’ll be testing their limits the best way they know how: by streaming on Twitch for 72 hours before the world sets out on the big day. Through a series of milestone goals, Jordy and friends hope to gather as many donations and participants as they can towards the cause. Here’s how you can help:
01
What is the Wings for Life World Run?
Connecting runners and wheelchair users globally with a unique format and compelling charitable objective, The Wings for Life World Run has become the world's largest running event.
Thousands of participants from around the globe run simultaneously as they attempt to out-run a chaser car for as long as possible, via the Wings for Life World Run App. Together, the collective moves towards finding a cure for spinal cord injury, as 100 percent of entry fees go to Wings for Life -- a leading not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation.
This year, the Wings for Life World Run is taking place on May 8 at 7AM EST / 4AM PST. So sign up and set your alarms because you know what they say, the early bird helps find a cure for spinal cord injury!
02
What’s happening with Jordy’s team?
The 72-hour streamathon begins at 7AM EST on May 5, running all the way until 7AM EST on May 8 when the race kicks off. Along with Zeusy and Benjammins, Jordy will be streaming a variety of games as they try to hit various donation goals on Twitch.
They’ll be playing everything from Warzone, to co-op titles and fitness games. Viewers are encouraged to sign up for Jordy’s team if they want to help meet and unlock the stretch goals which will be announced as part of the stream.
03
How to join Jordy on race day
Want to join Team jordy2d's Pizza Party as they aim to collectively run to raise awareness and money for spinal cord research?
Here's how:
- Download the free Wings for Life World Run App from the App Store
- Register before May 8, 2022
- Then, join Jordy2d's team on the app to join the effort
The Wings for Life World Run takes place on May 8 at 7AM EST / 4AM PST. All funds raised go directly to finding a cure for spinal cord research. Donate and register at: WingsForLifeWorldRun.com