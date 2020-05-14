R&B singer/songwriter KIANA is ready to put herself and her passions first

Upon arrival, Canadian immigrants instantly face a cultural battle between learning how to survive in a new world and preserving ideas of home. R&B singer and songwriter KIANA was 5 years old when she first arrived in Toronto from The Netherlands. While her visibly Persian background and inability to speak English initially made her feel odd amongst her classmates, it’s also the foundation to the notable drive and ambition she approaches her career with.

“Kids are bullies,” she recalls, “I was the Persian girl who only spoke Dutch in a classroom filled with English speaking kids that did not want to talk to you if you couldn’t speak English”. Learning how to speak English as fast as she could wasn’t just a matter-of-time accomplishment, she was actively trying to overcome this new language barrier in order to pacify the feeling of needing to catch up. It’s a common notion felt by many immigrants. “I remember it so vividly,” she says, ”still to this day I feel like I’m trying to fit in”.

I was the Persian girl who only spoke Dutch in a classroom filled with English speaking kids that did not want to talk to you if you couldn’t speak English. KIANA

When it comes to her music, KIANA has always known exactly what she wants and these reminiscent feelings of needing to adapt continue to be one of her driving forces. Throughout high school, KIANA signed herself up for vocal training. Her family would drive her far out of the city to attend weekly sessions — she didn’t just want to be a singer, she wanted to be good and she wanted the tools and connections to actually make this her life.

How KIANA got to this moment

KIANA’s voice is smooth and comforting. Her lyrics carry a painful familiarity. It was at these weekly 2-hour studio sessions where she would learn about her own vocal range and identify what she was already good at and what she needed to work on. Always focused on how to get to the next step. Towards the end of high school she let her coaches know that she was ready to make music of her own. It was these voluntary decisions that would then lead her to the next set of tools and connections. “I became obsessed with it,” she says.

Initially, leaving Toronto to do media studies at Western University hindered the path she had created for herself. It’s not easy telling your immigrant parents that you want to pursue music beyond it being a hobby. “I love my parents,” she sighs “I love them both. I respect what they have to say. I always take it into consideration, because they have obviously been through a lot for me [as immigrants] but if I don’t follow through with what makes me happy, I won’t feel satisfied no matter what I do.”

The balance between school and passion

This month, KIANA celebrates not only her graduation but also her hustle. She spent the rest of her undergrad living partly in London to continue her studies, while periodically driving back to Toronto to continue on her path as an artist. “It’s a bittersweet feeling,” she says, “it almost burnt me out, there were times when I would have to write a 9 am exam in London, Ontario and then have to be in Toronto for 12 pm for a rehearsal.” At times, she felt that she couldn’t do both. “I wanted to disappear from the world and either focus on school or just focus on music but I told myself this is the stuff that’s only going to make you stronger.”

Behind her newest single LESSON