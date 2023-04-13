Bike
Check out Kriss Kyle’s custom BSD Freedom bike he used in Don’t Look Down
Scottish BMXer Kriss Kyle has taken the sport to another level (literally) in his latest edit. Find out all the key details about the bike he used in Don’t Look Down here.
Kriss Kyle's latest edit, Don't Look Down, sees him take to the sky to ride a skatepark suspended from a hot-air balloon – yes, really!
It's yet another instant classic from Kriss that belongs high on the list of the greatest BMX edits and videos of the last decade.
The 31-year-old from Stranraer, Scotland, now has an incredible back catalogue, pushing himself and the sport forward with every edit. Whether it’s dropping out of a helicopter onto a quarterpipe on the top of the Burj Khalifa’s helipad in Dubai or sessioning Legoland in Denmark.
His latest edit, Don’t Look Down, is likely to be one of the projects that comes to define his career. A world-first feat, it sees him take to the skies in a specially created carbon fibre bowl, which is suspended beneath the biggest balloon in the UK. While riding at altitude wasn’t without its difficulties, he managed to throw in numerous bangers into his session, including a tyre tap that will leave your heart firmly in your mouth.
You can learn all about how Kriss came up with the idea, and how his team helped him to ride the impossible dream with this interactive experience. Read on to learn about the bike he rode in the video…
Kriss needed a bike he could trust for this project. In his mind, there could only be one frame: his signature BSD Freedom model. Designed to be at home on everything – from bowls to trails – its Sanko Japanese 4130 CrMo tubing allows it to be light and agile, but strong enough to survive some slams along the way.
He decked out the rest of the build with components from his Glasgow-based sponsor, with one minor tweak. For the edit, Kriss opted to use a gyro rear brake set-up from American brand Odyssey, rather than his typical brakeless style.
Finished in a loud orange colourway, this is a bright custom build that shines like his riding.
01
The specs
- Frame: BSD Freedom
- Fork: BSD Acid V2
- Rear hub: BSD Swerve Cassette Hub, Black, 9t
- Front hub: BSD Swerve Front Hub
- Rims: BSD XLT Rim
- Tyres: BSD Donnastreet
- Cranks: BSD Substance
- Sprocket: BSD TBT, Black, 25t
- Chain: BSD 1991 Halflink
- Handlebars: BSD Freedom Bars
- Stem: BSD Stacked Stem
- Saddle: BSD Freedom Seat, Black
- Seatpost: BSD Blitzed Seatpost
- Grips: BSD Kriss Kyle Passenger Grip
- Bar ends: BSD Forever Bar Ends
- Pedals: BSD Jonesin’
- Brake lever: Odyssey M2 Medium Gyro lever
- Gyro: Odyssey Gyro GTX-S Pro Kit
- Brake caliper: Odyssey Springfield
- Pegs: BSD Ride Tube LT V2
Watch Kriss ride the bike in Don't Look Down
4 min
Don’t Look Down with Kriss Kyle
See how Kriss Kyle's daring idea ballooned into the ultimate test of BMX skill.
