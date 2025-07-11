Laurent Mekies: Meet the new head of Red Bull's F1 team

Oracle Red Bull Racing has appointed Laurent Mekies as its new CEO and Team Principal, effective immediately. The move puts Mekies at the helm of one of Formula 1’s most dominant teams as it looks ahead to a new chapter in its championship campaign. “I look at this Team as most outside look at them, we see the very best people in the world at what they do,” Mekies said on his first day at Silverstone. “Even from being a competitor previously, you look at Red Bull Racing as the sharpest team, having managed to accumulate the best talent to work together.”

Mekies replaces Christian Horner, who led Red Bull Racing for the past 20 years. The team acknowledged Horner’s enormous contribution, describing his two decades of leadership as marked by “exceptional work,” along with “tireless commitment, experience, expertise, and innovative thinking.” Red Bull added that Horner will always remain an important part of the team’s history.

Laurent Mekies meets his new F1 team: Oracle Red Bull Racing © Getty Images

01 Who is Laurent Mekies – and what does he bring to one of the most competitive roles in F1?

Born on April 28, 1977, in Tours, France, Laurent Mekies has built a career defined by quiet determination and technical excellence. He studied mechanical engineering at the École supérieure des techniques aéronautiques et de construction automobile (ESTACA), before completing a master's in automotive engineering at the renowned Loughborough University - an academic hub that's launched many careers in Formula One.

Like most racing drivers, Mekies also started his adventure into motorsport in the lower racing series'. In his case, it was Formula 3. Mekies began his journey by joining Asiatech in 2000. Not long after, he broke into Formula 1 when Peugeot brought him on board as an engineer for its engine programme. This role quickly led to a move to the Arrows F1 team – then a Peugeot-powered outfit – where Mekies was responsible for engine performance from 2001 to 2002.

Sleeves up: Laurent Mekies gets to work at Oracle Red Bull Racing © Getty Images

Mekies recalls Mekies recalls how his F1 journey began: "I was first in Formula 3 and then sent my CV to Peugeot. Two weeks later I was testing as an engine supplier for Arrows, while three weeks later I started the F1 season in Melbourne. All because Jean Alesi moved to Sauber and took one of his engineers with him, creating a vacancy at Peugeot."

02 A rising force at Toro Rosso

Laurent Mekies with Sebastian Vettel - Toro Rosso 2008 © GEPA Pictures/Mathias Kniepeiss

In 2003, Mekies joined Minardi as a race engineer and rose through the ranks to become chief engineer. Then, when Red Bull took over the team and rebranded it as Toro Rosso, Mekies stayed on and played a key role in their most iconic moment: Sebastian Vettel's stunning win at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. Mekies remained with the team until 2012, helping it outperform even Red Bull Racing that season.

03 Engineering leadership and the FIA years

From 2014 to 2017, Mekies worked for the FIA, F1’s governing body. During this time, he served as Safety Director and later Deputy Race Director alongside the late Charlie Whiting. He coordinated technical research and development projects across F1 and its junior categories.

At the FIA, he coordinated technical working groups and safety initiatives across F1 and its junior categories, drawing on his previous experience as Director of Vehicle Performance at Toro Rosso.

04 Mekies' Ferrari chapter

In 2018, Mekies returned to the pit wall, but this time with Ferrari. Initially appointed Sporting Director, he was later promoted to Racing Director in 2021 and managed race operations, driver strategy and car performance during a highly scrutinised period for the Scuderia. Mekies stayed until mid-2023, when he accepted an offer to return to Faenza as Team Principal of the newly rebranded Visa CashApp Racing Bulls .

05 Laurent Mekies and the quiet rebuild of Visa Cash App RB

Mekies looking ahead during the final practice © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

When Scuderia AlphaTauri rebranded as Visa CashApp RB in late 2023 and launched a search for new sponsors, it marked a key shift in the team’s direction. At the same time, Laurent Mekies stepped in to replace long-time boss Franz Tost, who retired after nearly two decades in charge.

Mekies took over during a period of transition, but with Tost staying on in an advisory role, he had support as he settled into team leadership in a newly restructured F1 operation.

06 Red Bull Racing's new era

Mekies want to make sure "Red Bull energy" is flowing through the team © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Now midway through the 2025 season, Laurent Mekies has officially begun his new role as CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, joining the team during a planned filming day at Silverstone with the RB21.

Known for his technical expertise, strategic insight, and composure under pressure, Mekies enters his new role amid heightened expectations. After four consecutive championship-winning seasons with Max Verstappen, 2025 has presented fresh challenges: Verstappen is currently third in the Drivers’ standings with 165 points, while Red Bull Racing sits fourth in the Constructors’ table with 172 points, trailing McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

“We are not underestimating the challenge ahead," Mekies acknowledged. "The focus will be on making sure all the talented people here have what they need to perform at their best, because they are already the very best, making sure the Red Bull energy is flowing through the Team.”

His message underscores one key principle: while leadership has changed, Red Bull Racing’s ambition remains unwavering, driven by continuity, collaboration, and relentless standards.