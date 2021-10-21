League of Legends Champs You Might Want to Give a Second Chance

As of late, League of Legends has focused on balancing outdated kits, over releasing new champs more frequently. . These include: Amumu gaining more utility, Lucian shifting power back into the bottom lane, Dr. Mundo with an increase in performance, Sona gaining a new passive, and Gangplank with more combo potential.

Amumu

The sad mummy Amumu is ancient not only in lore, but is also one of the oldest champions in the game, coming out right at the game’s release in 2009. Like the other characters released during the game’s early stages, aspects of his kit have kept him in lower ELOs. The reason for his mini rework is to make him more accessible at all levels of play, including higher ELOs as well. Previously, what Amumu did well was employing his ultimate and huge AoE damage to win team fights, so he came off as a bit one-dimensional.

His rework focuses on exchanging his damage for utility. The biggest change was made to his Q, Bandage Toss, which now holds two charges instead of one and only has a three-second cooldown for recharge. Despair, his W, gained more base damage per second at each rank at the cost of some scaling. Lastly, Amumu’s ultimate, Curse of the Sad Mummy, had its stun duration changed to 1.5 seconds instead of scaling. This is compensated with the double stun you can do with Q, and the extra utility and gank potential the double Q now provides. This gives players more variety in his gameplay options. Maybe now he’ll have less reasons to be sad if he gets picked to play more!

Lucian

Pursuing enemies and annihilating them with his twin relic pistols, Lucian is a very strong lane bully thanks to his ability to gun down enemy champions. Despite his apparent strengths, Lucian’s deployment as an AD carry has mostly seen him used as a mid laner. Riot has shifted his power back to the AD role, where he was originally designed to play. The rework includes changes that can only be benefited from if he’s laning with a support in the bottom lane. His base AD has gone from 64 to 62, but this is nothing compared to his passive getting a huge buff.

Whenever Lucian receives any heals or buffs from an ally, the new passive called ‘Vigilance’ is triggered, and their next two basic attacks are empowered to deal an extra 14 (+ 10% AD) bonus magic damage. The attacks can stack up to 4 times. With 100% crit, he gets an insane 47 shots from his ult, making you feel like a gunslinger. His W, Ardent Blaze, has also become more bot-friendly with allies activating Lucian’s mark on enemies also triggering his Vigilance passive. This will make him pair well with enchanter type supports, solidifying his role and place in the game.

Dr.Mundo

The homicidal purple doctor was changed for the better, receiving a full VGU update and adjustments to most of his abilities. With a passive that negates crowd control, he now truly goes where he pleases.

Dr. Mundo was given more reliable ways of clearing minions up in the top lane and jungle camps. With his new E, Blunt Force Trauma, any minion or small monster kills will send them flying away, dealing bonus physical damage to all enemies they pass. The damage increases based on Dr. Mundo’s missing health, as well. This ability keeps him at a safe distance as he shoves his lane, and is a good tool for harassing opponents.

He also received updates to his W skill and Ultimate. These abilities are similar to the pre-reworked Mundo, but have a modernized approach. Dr. Mundo’s new W deals AoE magic damage for 4 seconds, and stores damage that he has taken into a heal when the ability is re-casted. This move provides him much needed sustainability in lane, and now he doesn’t require his ultimate for healing.

His ultimate has a few changes but the most significant one came shortly after his rework, granting him 15/20/25% missing health as base health for the duration of the ability. This counters grievous wounds, which are commonly built against him to lower his healing as his ultimate will now give him flat extra health. The Madman of Zaun is back on the rift, bigger and better than ever.

Sona

Sona’s rework came out earlier in patch 11.16, but it’s worth mentioning as she’s another one of League’s earliest champions. The Maven of the Strings has become less relevant in this season due to item reworks and the release of Seraphine, who was considered an upgraded version of Sona regarding her kit. To combat this, Riot replaced Sona’s penalizing mana refund mechanic with a new ability haste mechanic in her passive, called Accelerando.

Sona now gains stacks which provide ability haste, rising up to 120 stacks or 60 ability haste. Sona gains stacks each time she uses her abilities with the new passive and, when she reaches maximum stacks, the cooldown of her ultimate gets reduced as well. This change gives her more access to her powerful ultimate, which AoE stuns her opponents, as well as her other abilities. The rework helped solidify her role as support, while giving her more access to utility and damage abilities.

Honourable Mention: Gangplank

We’re ending with an honorable mention for Gangplank because, while his core kit and abilities stayed relatively the same, the small changes are still significant enough. The Saltwater Scourge is known for being a lane bully, but with early game power that doesn’t fully convert to late game. The new changes could help remedy his low win rate by pushing his power later into the game. His staple used to be pairing the Grasp of the Undying rune with his ability Parrrley which, when used together, boosted his trading power. Now, his Q is considered a ranged attack instead of melee - nerfing his early game damage and synergy with his core rune.

In exchange, Gangplank has gotten more combo potential with his barrels, and players are rewarded with extra damage for focusing on properly using his barrel combos. Gangplank’s E, Powder Keg, now lets him store up to five barrels at max rank. His barrels do more damage from the additional 125% critical strike effectiveness scaling and the recharge rate also went down by four seconds at max rank. At the cost of some early game damage, his mid-to-late game is so much better. He’s now more of the team fighter than he was designed to be. So long to just being a Parrrley spammer that wins early lane.

This sums it up for our list of older champs who have received reworks to make them more accessible for use. Now, these revamped champs may incentivize both old and new players to bring them back to their former glory of the earlier seasons.