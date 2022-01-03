Rule the Jungle in Season 12 of League of Legends

Of all the roles in League of Legends, jungler might be the most mentally challenging. Since the jungle covers a majority of the Wild Rift's map, junglers require a substantial amount of in-game knowledge to effectively roam and farm in the region. This is on top of ganking to prevent the enemy team from snowballing, knowing their champ’s strengths compared to the enemy’s, and shifting their role depending on the team's need.

While the basics of the jungle role have stayed relatively the same, we’ll give you some examples of currently good champ selections, as well as tips on camp clearings, and where to apply pressure on the map. These decisions can be game changers, and help decide the outcome of your Wild Rift clash.

01 Effective Champion Pool

Jarvan IV:

A champ that is very easy to pick up, Jarvan IV provides reliable ganks and is not item dependent. He has huge power spikes very early on as his E, then Q, combo is devastating. Not only does his ult do huge AoE damage, but it sets up your laners for free kills.

With his ultimate, he is able to trap his opponents in a circle of terrain, forcing the enemies to either die or burn while escaping. With very high base damage, he is able to build bruiser items, and can still one-shot the enemy ADC as he zooms down the lane with his combo. Jarvan IV is a solid champ that can fit into almost any team comp, and can be said to be a staple in the current jungle meta.

Fiddlesticks:

Wielding a jagged scythe, the creature Fiddlesticks is an explosive champ. Once level six is hit, they become a force of reckoning with very high damage numbers that can wipe out the enemy team with a good ultimate. Fiddlesticks relies on playing around the enemies’ gaps in vision, while using your passive to create effigies to strike fear into your enemies.

This champion has very fast clears, but its ultimates should be used wisely. There is a charge up time before you teleport to your desired location, so remember to use your ultimate at the start of a fight rather than in the middle of it because any CC will cancel the move. You will have the whole enemy team on their toes whenever you are missing from the map.

Amumu:

With his recent buffs, Amumu deals huge ultimate damage and loads of CC. He starts off slow, but as you level up and hit that level six spike, the only ones sadder than Amumu are the people who have to play against him due to the amount of CC and AoE damage he brings. He is susceptible to early invades, but once you get your tank items, you are an almost unkillable mummy. He provides a huge front line for the team, as well as a very reliable engage.

Bandage tossing and then ulting as many people as possible, goes far toset your team up for the win. Patch 11.20 aimed to tone down Amumu from his current spot at the top, but he is still one of best team fighters in the game, and easy to pick up.

Xin Zhao:

One of the most efficient duelist champs in the meta, Xin Zhao does not have many glaring weaknesses. He is able to snowball very hard and consistently, and can be hard to shut down since his ultimate makes him invulnerable to ranged attacks while it is active. Along with his passive, his bruiser build with Goredrinker as his first item makes him sustain like mad.

While he has a very linear playstyle, Xin Zhao is able to effectively duel almost any jungle champion early on in the game. This early-game presence enables you to aggressively contest Scuttle Crabs, and easily pick up kills from invading. With very few poor matchups, Xin Zhao is an all-around good jungler throughout all stages of the game this season.

02 Best Camp Clearing Options

Full Clearing:

Doing a full clearing as a jungler will typically get you the most experience while still being beginner-friendly. While you may be vulnerable to counter jungling, and possibly lose out on a Scuttle Crab, this is still the safest option overall. There is not much variation on this strategy. It’s hard to mess up and works best with champs that require levels in the fastest amount of time.

After the full clear, you will go back to base and be able to buy some items. This removes any early-game confrontation. For the blue side, you start red and then head to the Krug camp. You’ll want to work your way up to blue, and then Gromp. For the red side, you can start at blue, then Gromp, and then work up to the red buff, before finally heading to Krugs.

4-5 Camp Clears:

A full camp clear is very dependent on if your champ has good AoE clears for the Raptor camp. Otherwise, you can skip it and do the 4 camp clear instead. Clears include starting on the bottom side buff, and then Raptors if you choose to do a 5 camp clear. Skipping the 5th it will provide an earlier gank and potential kill. Afterwards, go to the wolves, then Gromp and blue (on the red side).

On the blue side, go clear red, optionally clear the Raptor camp, then move on to Wolves, Gromp, and lastly blue. Depending on which buff you started with, you will end up on the opposite side of the jungle when you finish your clear, meaning you have to gank from that side. Some champs require the blue buff at the start due to high mana costs, but having the red buff before you begin ganking or invading will greatly increase your chances of success.

3 Camp Clears:

The 3 camp clear is much intended for gank-heavy junglers such Lee Sin or Elise. If you can manage it, you will throw off your enemies and be able to gank pretty much three minutes into the game. This lets you lower your chances of being spotted by a ward, secure a kill, and net yourself a free Scuttle Crab. Doing this could potentially starta snowball, vastly increasing your chances of winning.

03 Applying Pressure

You can apply lane and map pressure by ganking, counter-ganking, or match-ganking (scaring off the gank by showing up). By continuously ganking lanes, you will put their laners on edge because you will be a threat. You can either invade and take their camps, or gank a lane/take an objective. Knowing when and where to apply pressure, can make or break games. Knowing how to gank winning lanes, and which lanes have CC to enable a successful gank, is a game changer and will immediately start a snowball.

04 Invading and Objective Control

A good way to start a successful game is knowing where the enemy jungle starts, and what clears they naturally like to do. This will give you a good idea of where the enemy jungler is in the early stages of the game. For example, if matched against a Karthus jungle, knowing he will have to start on the blue side, you probably know that they will work their way to the other side of the jungle.

A delayed invade is a good option to snag a free kill, if you have the stronger early game jungler that enables an invade. You will be able to catch them mid-camp, potentially defeating your foe and snagging their camp. Denying camps is just as important as clearing your own camps properly. This leaves less camps for the enemy jungler to farm, forcing him to have less gold overall.

A good time to secure any objective is when you have some advantage over the other team and strike while the iron is hot. If the enemy jungler is spotted on the other side of the map, and you have priority on the bottom side of the map, that’s easily a free Drake gained. If an enemy dies, it means the game is a 4 versus 5 temporarily, and you will greatly increase your chances of securing Drake, and winning the jungle skirmish that may happen if they contest. You always want to play smart as a jungler and never force an objective. Instead, pressure lanes by ganking. Even if you do not get a kill, burning enemy summoner spells may lead to a kill at the next opportunity.

Know your winning lanes and play around the objectives on the side that’s pushed in. If the top is winning hard, communicate to your top side that you want to secure the Rift Herald, and don’t be afraid to ping assistance. If the bottom side is winning, do the same with Drake. Communication is key when securing objectives. Make sure your team can support you, since the objective may easily be stolen without their help.

When you’re a jungler, don’t be afraid of people trash-talking. Since your role is so vital and you will be all over the map, it is easy for a bitter teammate to blame the jungler for not dropping everything at the sound of their pinging. As long as you are trying your best, keep in mind that some League players would rather play the blame game over the actual game.