Legends of Runeterra Dictionary: 20 Terms You Should Know

Legends of Runterra, also known as the League of Legends card game, launched in early 2020 with an instant fanbase that has remained consistent two years later. In November 2021, Riot revealed they had 180 million unique players jumping into Runeterra games that past October. It’s safe to assume that most of those people were probably playing LoL but, regardless, the numbers show that the Runeterra universe has a lot of pull, especially since the huge success of Arcane on Netflix.

Despite LoR and LoL taking place in the same universe, players use completely different language to describe their gameplay. LoR is a Collectible Card Game (CCG), so a lot of the words you will see and hear when checking out a stream, watching a YouTube video or in chat with friends, will relate to collectible card games. Here are 20 terms, phrases, and slang that all LoR players should know. You’ll see and hear some of these in other card games, but a bunch are specific to Legends of Runeterra.

Aggro

This term is used to describe a deck or strategy that involves winning the game as quickly as possible. Traditionally, this is done by flooding the board with low cost units to attack the enemy Nexus directly.

Answer

When you play something in-game that counters or removes whatever threat your opponent has played. An example would be playing the counterspell Deny in order to stop your opponent from using a powerful spell like Feel The Rush.

Bad Manners (BM)

BM is used to describe rude behaviour when playing LoR online. Things like Roping (letting the timer go all the way to the end every single turn so your opponent gets fed up and quits), Ghosting (cheating by watching someone's stream while you play them) and Sniping (purposefully queuing into a streamer with a counter deck) are all considered BM.

Beefy

A unit or champion with high stats. An example would be Nautilus, after he levels up, having 13 Power and 13 Health with the keywords Tough and Fearsome.

Burn

Burn damage refers to any card that can deal damage directly to your opponent's Nexus. Spells like Mystic Shot, Get Excited! and Ignition can deal direct damage when they’re played. A “Burn deck” would refer to an archetype centred around dealing damage to the enemy directly.

Cantrip

Cantrip is a card that is capable of drawing additional cards. Examples of cards like this are units: Avarosan Sentry, Zap Sprayfin and Shadow Assassin and spells: Guiding Touch, Statikk Shock and Pokey Stick.

Combo

Combo refers to a deck or strategy that focuses on putting together a specific set of cards to create a desired effect. Priority is placed on putting together this combination over building a strong attack and defence, making this strategy weak against aggro decks.

Control

This deck or strategy is the somewhat opposite of aggro as you ignore the opposing Nexus and, instead, focus on taking out your opponent's hand and field by preventing everything your enemy tries to do. Afterwards, you can go for the Nexus without any fear of retaliation (ideally).

Face

A player's health, which is the number to the right of the Nexus, is often referred to as their face.

Greedy

When you make a play that completely ignores how an opponent could react to it. Playing cards without trying to predict how your opponent could counter by looking at their chosen champion(s) and region(s) is more likely to have punishing results. Beware.

Midrange

This deck or strategy tries to play both sides of the coin by being fast enough to outpace control, but slow enough to handle aggro. Midrange decks have the most advantage towards the middle of the game, thriving where other decks don’t.

Mulligan

When you first enter a match you’ll be presented with four cards that make up your starting hand. A Mulligan is when you get to replace those cards with different ones in your deck. You would do this if you think another card might be more useful at the beginning stages of the game or for your overall strategy.

Nut Draw

This term refers to having the perfect starting hand and when you enter a match. This means you don't need to mulligan anything and can get right into the game.

Pressure

When you make a play that forces your opponent to react. You usually do this by dealing damage to the enemy Nexus or by threatening other win conditions, such as summoning units from 9 regions with The Bandle Tree on the field.

Smorc

A smorc is an all out attack on your opponent's face using spells, units and champions. If an opponent has no units on the field to defend their Nexus and you have the attack token a smorc is inevitable.

Splash

Adding a card to your deck which doesn't synergize with your overall strategy but is strong on its own. You would say you added a splash of Ionia to your Noxus deck to have access to the counterspell Deny.

Tapped out

When a player is tapped out, it means they’re out of mana. Being out of mana basically means you can’t perform any more actions in a round and cannot answer new threats from your opponent.

Top Deck

A player has Top Deck when they draw the exact card they need to get out of a tough situation or win the game. Believe in the heart of the cards!

Trade

A trade is made when two cards, one from each player, cancel each other out. Most of the time it relates to units when they’re attacking or blocking, but it can also happen with spells, especially when counterspells like Rite Of Negation, Deny and Nopeify! are in play.

Value

Value refers to whenever a card trades for more than one card. This could look like Rite Of Negation stopping two or three enemy spells at once or if a unit defeats an enemy and is able to kill an additional unit in another round.