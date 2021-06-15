7 of the best bits from the Leogang downhill World Cup

One of the fastest downhill courses on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup circuit served up a race full of drama in bright Austrian sunshine in Leogang . If you missed any of the action you can watch it all again by clicking the relevant replay links below:

01 It was gnarly during practice and qualis

Is the track in Leogang ever really dry? Answer for 2021: probably not. Frequent summer storms moving through the Austrian Alps changed riding conditions by the hour, keeping things interesting for everyone inside and outside the tape. Commenting on the conditions, Loris Vergier said: "I don't know, it felt like I had 10 moments where I almost died, it's gnarly out there. It's survival... its still fun, but a full run is really hard to do."

Training highlights with Eliot Jackson

Expert field reporter Eliot Jackson walked down the legendary venue, observing the world's finest racers dialling in their lines & learning where Saturday's race could be decided.

02 Camille Balanche deserves the rainbow stripes

Winning DH runs – Leogang

Camille Balanche had the pressure of the rainbow stripes on her back, having won them on this course in very different conditions last year. The 2020 world champion is relatively new to the scene, having only been riding DH since 2016. Tucking and keeping the speed in the top section of the track, the Swiss rider was sending the jumps on the motorway and sailed through the rutted woods section in brilliant style, setting a time that wouldn't be matched by any of the other women to claim victory.

Camille Balanche secured her second win on the Leogang track © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Balanche has only been riding downhill since 2016 © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Warming up ahead of the racing © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

03 Vali Höll's elite debut slid out so close to the finish line

The pressure was on Vali Höll , with the local Austrian rider taking on her first year elite race and riding for her home crowd.

Vali Höll rides at Leogang during downhill practice © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Nerves ahead of Quali © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Nerves didn't stop her having fun, though © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Warming up ahead of the action © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Höll makes her elite class debut on home soil © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Faster qualifier Höll was last down the course and up at every timing split, putting in a calm and controlled run. It was all looking in her favour until she slid out and went down on the very last turn. Managing to get back up quickly to cross the line and take second place, it was an incredible debut for Höll, but probably not the podium place she was really hoping for.

04 Troy Brosnan's perfect week

In recent seasons Troy Brosnan has been tagged as downhill's Mr Consistent due to the fact he rarely finishes out the top five in World Cup races. He wasn’t able to convert any of those podiums into a World Cup win however and his last came in Vallnord in July 2017.

That was put right here in Austria, as he dominated this course in all the different conditions the course was in over the race weekend. He won qualifying with a time that was nearly seven seconds ahead of second-placed Danny Hart and he took the confidence of that performance into his finals run, skipping through the difficult woods section with relative ease while continuing to maintain his winning speed.

Go Troy, go © Bartek Woliński This is what a World Cup win feels like © Bartek Woliński

05 Tracey Hannah's first World Cup the other side of the tape

This race marked the introduction of Tracey Hannah and Eliot Jackson to Red Bull TV's live broadcast coverage of the World Cup . Hannah's infectious enthusiasm for the women's class runners came through, as well as some good insights into the mental challenges these ladies faced going down the hill.

Rob Warner and Tracey Hannah take on the women's race © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Tracey Hannah steps to the other side of the tape to join the commentary © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Lauren Smith and Eliot Jackson deliver all the trackside insights © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto Claudio Calouri was a seven-time Swiss National Downhill Champion © Bartek Woliński

Claudio Caluori was alongside Rob Warner in the commentators' box for the men's race, a role he and Jackson will share, but we saw Jackson add some depth to the post-race analysis here with a look at Reece Wilson's run through the important covered wooded section and identifying why he was the fastest man in there.

06 The woods was where the race was won or lost

Leogang for so long has been seen as offering little to test or challenge elite downhillers, but that's all changed in the last two years. A steep covered wood section with plenty of roots was added to the 2020 Worlds course and it stayed for the 2021 World Cup opener.

Like the Worlds in 2020, the race was won or lost here. Riders who were fast at the top of the course, often beating splits of the riders sitting in the hotseat, saw that advantage wiped out if they didn't nail a clean run in there and didn't take the fastest line. A low line into the woods proved to be the fastest, taken by both winners Camile Balanche and Troy Brosnan.

The dirt in the woods was still deep and wet in places © Bartek Woliński Anyone who took risks in the woods was rewarded © Bartek Woliński The roots were slippery and plentiful © Bartek Woliński High line or low line in the woods? © Bartek Woliński

Any form of Commencal appears to be the bike to be on

Although Thibaut Daprela and Amaury Pierron missed out on the win due to Brosnan's incredible run, it was an impressive result for them to finish second and third respectively – and also an impressive outing for the new Commencal Supreme prototype that broke cover for this race. This prototype moves away from the high single pivot suspension design that the Supreme is known for.

That's not to say the current production Supreme is ready for the rubbish heap however. Benoit Coulanges finished fifth on it, while Greg Williamson and Baptiste Perrion both also finished in the top 20 (13th and 17th) on the current frame.

Thibaut Daprela was close to the win, but last man down Brosnan pipped him © Bartek Woliński Amaury Pierron is back and going fast on a mountain bike © Bartek Woliński The ever improving Benoit Coulanges © Bartek Woliński