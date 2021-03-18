Pehota’s Path: How Logan Pehota went from racer to ridgetop

Equal parts playful and powerful on skis, Logan Pehota has paved his own path when it comes to professional ski career. Undoubtedly influenced by his father, freeskiing pioneer Eric Pehota, it would be grossly underselling his depth of skill on two planks to attribute his success to just being raised by the elder Pehota—Logan’s path has been as much a carefully manicured one as it has been a rowdy ride to the greatest heights and down the most challenging faces freeriding has to offer. Today, he’s risen to the top of the freeski world, and even pushed a bit further. The best part? He’s starting to share his journey with us like never before.

Logan Pehota stands with his dad, Eric, on the mountain © Nic Alegre

Ski racing roots

Like plenty of proven chargers, Pehota’s foundation comes from his time spent bashing gates in the race circuit. When most of his friends entered the program, it was the logical thing for Pehota to go into. Living in Whistler, it’s all too easy to understand the pull of freeriding, and Logan quickly felt that–but that doesn’t mean the skills he learned along the way were lost on him.

“I probably wouldn’t have a solid looking skiing style without it—but it was also something I couldn’t wait to get out of’, said Pehota.

Logan Pehota Red Bull athlete © Mason Mashon

Shifting a competition mindset to the freeride scene

With a feel for how to arc a turn that few others have, strong enough legs to tackle Whistler Blackcomb’s terrain, and a keen eye for a steep and deep line, Pehota began to train for his next venture—competitive freeriding. After a few years of competing on the junior circuit, Pehota earned a spot on the Freeride World Tour and quickly made a name for himself, mostly by doing what others hadn’t yet done.

“I always wanted to do something different on the tour to try and stand out”, said Pehota. “If there’s any influence I took away from them, it was that I wasn’t trying to emulate any of the other athletes”

Logan Pehota all geared up and ready to drop in © Mason Mashon

Instead of carrying on the straight-and-fast style of riding that has dominated the Freeride World Tour for over a decade, Pehota was part of a new wave of athletes that brought freestyle onto the tour. A unique combination of speed, style, and fluidity not only earned him social media fame, but also plenty of podiums along the way. However, after making his mark on the tour, he moved on.

“I left the tour because of the opportunity’s that started to present themselves that I have to say came from the skiing I showcased on tour”, said Pehota. “I did what I needed to do to get to where I am now in my career —which is filming and creating content.”

Focusing on filming

Pehota got his fist chance to break into that world when Kye Petersen invited him to film for ‘Numinous’. The movie took home movie of the year, and Pehota earned lined of the year for his smooth descent down a high-alpine pillow line that ended with a massive cliff with thins strips of snow clinging to it that Pehota masterfully navigated, showing the ski world his ability to make the impossible look not just possible, but poetic.

With that, Pehota has moved into an entirely new realm as a skier and snowmobiler, and the content he’s been putting out has proved it. Instead of spending his time competing and travelling, he’s putting in time behind bars and on ski’s to become the very best he can be in both realms–and it’s showing.

With an early season to remember in British Columbia, Pehota has been putting in work on the sled, dropping clips like this and adding flips to his repertoire of tricks on the sled—something he first attempted last spring, but is quickly improving at.

Progressing in both sledding and skiing

His social media accounts have slowly becoming as much jaw-dropping skiing as sledding, a testament to his innate ability to go big, regardless of the medium—and clips like this show how far he’s come in both skiing and sledding.

While he’s been building his skills on the sled, his goals in the ski realm still remain in play. One of those goals? Get to Alaska.

“I think that’s the dream for any big mountain skier out there, really. I’ve been there a couple times for Freeride World Tour competitions, but that doesn’t even compare to a real film trip up there.”

For Pehota, the sports perfectly compliment each other—to get to the terrain he wants to ride, he needs to sled, and when conditions aren’t perfect for going big on two planks, he can always practice sledding (and blow our minds a bit along the way).

A holistic career has gotten him to this point, and the results are truly starting to show what a life dedicated to the mountains, some solid training in competitive skiing, and an eagerness to explore (and go big) have given Logan.

The culmination of all his hard work? By starting a YouTube channel, Logan has opened the door to his wild world, sharing mind-blowing snowmobiling clips, ski footage, his jet boat adventures, and a GT Racer backflip. He might only be a year in, but his next-level shenanigans are already starting to shine through.