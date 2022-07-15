League of Legends' best top laners

There are several impressive top laners in League of Legends that you can use to dominate solo queue. Top lane is known for having a large pool of viable champions, and a huge range of roles and play styles that you can fill in a composition. In no particular order, the champs on this list are great picks to crush your opponents within the current meta.

Types of Top Laners: Top has the largest pool of champions to pick from and the most options for classes. We will list a few types of top laners below.

Hyper-carries

Hyper-carry champs thrive in late game, and have high carry potential when ahead. They usually have a weaker laning phase as compensation for an overpowered late game. These champs tend to be very damage oriented with little crowd control or team fight utility, but can carry fights with raw numbers.

Support-style Champions

Get ready for some beefy tanks. Support-style champs are great at trading damage with lane opponents. They thrive at staying in their lane for as long as possible to build up tons of tanky items in order to defend their allies in all-out team fights.

Splitpushers

These guys have a weaker lane presence and trade damage abilities, until they collect more items. Their strength boosts when dueling with opponents as they barrel right through the lane. Split pushers dominate at taking turrets until they're stopped by enemy forces.

Juggernauts

These champions are slow but heavy hitting individuals. They may struggle to do short trades, and may easily get caught out, but the raw stats they provide can more than make up for this. They excel in long drawn out fights as the damage of juggernauts ramps up over time, and they will much prefer an all out fight over small short trades.

LoL Best Top Laners

When the meta randomly shifts, the top-tier champions’ ranks sometimes move along with it. As long as you've got some tough hitters and tanky damage-soakers, you should be good to go. These guys are armed and ready to guard and push through lanes like it's nobody's business. The top champions we're seeing right now are:

1. Fiora

League of Legends: Fiora © Riot Games

Fiora is the most feared duelist in all Valoran, and for good reason. She is an amazing splitpusher who deals true % max health damage, and has only gained from the durability changes in the recent update. She is a true hyper-carry top laner that dominates the 1v1 scenario.

Why they are a good pick in the current meta

Fiora fits the meta really well at the moment. She is a duelist that excels in 1v1’s, especially after the durability changes. This is due to the fact that her vitals do the same amount of damage post durability update, since true damage is unaffected by defensive stats. She has almost a free pass into late game, as games do not snowball out of control as easily now.

Playstyle

Fiora is a champion well suited for a player who enjoys a one-versus-one duel with the opponent. With a kit centered around her Duelist Dance and activating her vitals, this acts as a bit of a minigame in lane as you may have to circle around your opponent to optimize damage numbers. This champ has a high skill cap and you are able to outplay a disadvantaged fight with proper ability usage.

2. Olaf

League of Legends: Olaf © Riot Games

Olaf is known for being an unstoppable, axe-wielding berserker fueled with rage. He will hard stomp any defensive play style and champion.

Why they are a good pick in the current meta

Olaf is a perfect pick in the meta as he provides a very durable front line menace for your team. He has loads of true damage built in his kit, along with armor shred on his Q ability. He gets a lot of value from his passive increase of flat defensive stats starting at level 6 and free lifesteal.

Playstyle

This berserker is a huge front liner that is very hard to deal with, and has a huge range of build opportunities. If you manage to get post level 6, you can be nearly unstoppable and run down the enemies with an endless barrage of axe throwing. He excels in skirmishes as is able to 2v1 fairly easily, as his damage and shielding ramps up when his HP gets lower and surprisingly lets him use his low HP to turn the tides of an unfair fight.

3. Kayle

League of Legends: Kayle © Riot Games

A late-game powerhouse, Kayle received massive benefits from the recent durability patch, even earning the title "Raid Boss”. Thanks to increased resistances, Kayle has passed the point where she becomes really hard to punish in lane.

Why they are a good pick in the current meta

Currently Kayle sits in a great spot in the meta. As the new patch has slowed down the speed of the game, and champs that take longer to get rolling can thrive. Kayle only gets stronger as the game goes on and hits huge spikes at levels 6,11, and 16. It is very hard to burst her down with the healing, speed buffs, and invulnerability she has in her kit. As long as your team doesn't lose you the game by the time the laning phase ends, you are on track to scale and achieve that 1v9 level 16 power fantasy that all Kayle's dream of.

Playstyle

Kayle is best suited for a patient player who will not make many mistakes in the early game. If your enemy laner gets too far ahead, it is very hard for a comeback. Kayle’s kit is back-loaded, and only gets stronger as she gets her levels and items. This will reward you with a champ that can carry your game to a victory.

4. Camille

League of Legends: Camille © Riot Games

With a sharp mind and blade, Camille the cyborg is a strong pick with high mobility and a versatile playstyle. She is hard to counter and, in the right hands, can go toe-to-toe with any foe.

Why they are a good pick in the current meta

Camille is one of the most mobile top laners in the game with high damage output. She is consistently an overall good champ in the top lane and, with enough practice, she is a safe pick as she can adapt with her build options. The durability update also made the true damage from her Q ability much more valuable, as it ignores armor.

Playstyle

Camille is flexible and can almost be played as an assassin or more of a skirmisher depending on build type, or how well you built your lead throughout the game. You are able to single out enemy carries with your ultimate and provide enough damage to delete them from the game. She has a bit of a learning curve, but is a very versatile champion which many players would benefit from if you are willing to put in the time and practice.

5. Mordekaiser

League of Legends: Mordekaiser © Riot Games

Mordekaiser is a brutal warlord who used to be known as the “Master of Metal (fun fact: his ability names are references to famous metal songs). As a tanky juggernaut style champ, he may be last to get to the party, but becomes a star once he is there.

Why they are a good pick in the current meta

Mordekaiser is a good pick into tank team comps and champions that fights in melee range. He has free magic penetration on his E ability, and his build with Riftmaker provides true damage and makes him really excel in this meta. His damage ramps up over the course of the fight as his passive will activate and grant him mobility.

Playstyle

Mordekaiser is for someone who enjoys playing a juggernaut role. His damage revolves around his Q ability, which hammers down enemies, and his passive constantly draining close by enemy HP bars. While on the slower side, he is a very beefy champion who heals and shields himself, making a very durable pick. His ultimate can turn any fight into a 1v1, giving you a chance to outbully any person you choose on the enemy team while stealing 10% of their core stats to make the fight as unfair as possible.

6. Darius

League of Legends: Darius © Riot Games

Darius is one of the most consistently popular top lane champions with loads of pentakill potential. As the Hand of Noxus, he is a master at sustaining who can easily punish immobile champions.

Why they are a good pick in the current meta

Darius is another juggernaut style champ and is a strong duelist, especially in 1v1 matches. In the current meta he still has winning matchups where it is almost a guaranteed loss for the enemy top if played well enough. He gets free armor shred passively and has an execute reset that comes with true damage. Short trades are no longer favoured and Darius is a pick that really benefited from the meta shift.

Playstyle

He is a beginner friendly champ that ramps up in damage the longer the fight goes on for. Players should prioritize getting bleed stacks on one champion who will then be executed with your ultimate ability. You will want to mitigate your slow movement with the Ghost summoner spell and get in range of targets to keep the bleed stacks on them. Darius is a champion for those who go in and do not want to leave until one side dies.