League of Legends duo queue combos: How to climb with your buddy

After a stressful day you just want to come home and relax. You log in, grab a buddy and jump into ranked play in LoL. But what do you actually want to play? What's gonna actually help with that unwind? How are you going to climb ranks if you're heart's not all the way in, or you're tired of feeling impeded? Here's a couple of ideas we've formulated for your duo competitive play that might just cure what ails you...

01 Lucian und Nami

After changing Lucian's passive to send him back into botlane from solo lane, this duo has proven to be incredibly strong. The combination of Nami's E and Lucian's burst combo does amazing damage and can easily surprise your opponents.

Lucian, der Läuterer © Riot Games

In-lane you want to go for short trades and always play with Nami's cooldowns. After you've been able to use your healing to build up a health advantage, you can play on the opponents for the kill. Particularly dangerous is the level 6 Powerspike that Lucian has along with Nami's Blessing of the Tidecaller, because it slows down the culling with each shot and deals bonus damage.

The duo can also shine in team fights because you can kill almost any champion in seconds with the advantage you've earned. Due to Lucian's extreme mobility, which is further improved by Nami, he can play incredibly aggressively and keep expanding his lead.

02 Gragas und Yasuo

This combo can be played on almost any lane, whether you bot lane together or solo lane and jungle. Gragas offers many opportunities to position Yasuo so he can deal devastating damage.

Truth Dragon Yasuo © Riot Games

Together on the bot lane, the duo play the first few levels very passively and try not to get poked out. From level 4 you can then look for the first aggressive plays and go with Yasuo's W for clever trades. While fighting a lot of minions, Yasuo can be very mobile and difficult to catch, which quickly becomes frustrating for opponents.

When playing Swordmaster in the solo lane, it all comes down to the matchup as to how you should play. When in a favoured matchup, Gragas can look to the opponent for dives while catching the overextended opponent in weak lanes.

At level 6, you unlock the true potential of this combo, as Gragas' ultimate is an AOE knockup that Yasuo can follow up with his ultimate. This makes the game very difficult for the opponents and they have to play very carefully not to get caught by this combo.

Communication

You can also tell each other what you plan to do next and better plan in-game actions...

Your biggest advantage when you play duo queue is that you can communicate better with each other. It is best to use Teamspeak, Discord or another VoIP program of your choice and share everything you see.

The more information you gather about your opponent and share with your duo partner, the greater your advantage over the opposing team. You can also tell each other what you plan to do next and better plan in-game actions. This way you are always one step ahead of your opponents.

03 Orianna und Malphite

A representative of the classic wombo combos that work very well together. Again, it is due to the good synergy between the ultimates. With the two champions you have covered the mid-lane and the top-lane and can help each other with ganks in the mid-game.

Orianna © Riot Games

Teamfights can often be won by surprise, and Malphite's Ultimate is the perfect tool for that. In combination with Orianna's Shockwave you have a good CC chain, with an additional high damage output.

04 Senna und Cho'Gath

In the same patch, both Senna and Cho'Gath were generously buffed, resulting in one of the most exceptional metas in a long time. The unassuming duo offer an incredible amount of power when played in the botlane that many opponents won't anticipate. It's important to note that Senna is the support and Cho'Gath is the AP carry.

Cho'Gath © Riot

In lane, the combo plays naturally. Cho'Gath tries to poke enemies with his Q ability, Crack, while his passive keeps him going with mana and HP restoration. Senna's goal is to collect as many souls as possible and play for catches with her W ability. Every CC that hits the opponents can be deadly thanks to the impressive combination of damage, range and lockdown.

After the lane, the principle remains the same: hit CC and surprise opponents with the immense damage. Senna's biggest weakness is her vulnerability to dive champions, but with the duo you can almost negate it. Objectives are a breeze as Cho'Gath's ultimate, Frass, deals more damage than Smite at any point.

Play regularly and consistently

No one has ever become a Challenger in a day. It may sound a bit simplistic, but the most effective way to win Elo has always been to play a lot and, above all, to play according to the rules. You can also use this in the duo queue. Take your time and play together as much as possible to create a good synergy with each other. It doesn't matter which lanes and which champions you play on, as long as you understand and communicate with each other.

05 Zeri und Yuumi

With the release of Zeri, Riot Games has released a very difficult but also powerful ADC, which in the right hands can take over many games. Out of all the supports, Yuumi stands out as one of the best because she can keep up with the incredible speed and there is a lot of synergy between the two.

Zeri gibt das Tempo vor © Riot Games

The duo has the best chance of success together in the bot lane, but there are some players who try the green-haired lady in the mid lane as well. In the lower line, the early game plays very slowly. Both players try to land as much poke as possible with their Q's and thus build up a life advantage. Thanks to Yuumi's high sustain, there are few lanes that can hold up for long periods of time, allowing you to take control of the lane.

From level 6 you can look for very aggressive plays, for example by Zeri jumping over a nearby wall and together with her ultimate movement speed and Yuumi's ultimate can overrun the opponents. If there's no way to get early ahead, don't worry. Zeri and Yuumi both scale very well into the late game and can do a lot of damage there.

In teamfights, the ADC can fully unfold and, together with his ultimate ability and Yuumi, can actually kite any opponent. You can use Zeri's ultimate as long as there are no enemies in range and build up movement speed with Q. Once you've accumulated a few stacks, you'll be the fastest champion on the Rift and easily run down opponents. It requires good champion control skills, but you almost never get caught by others.

Drown the Frustrations

A big factor in League is tilt. There are a lot of good players who lose focus because some teammate is doing something stupid. When you're in the duo queue, you can help each other not to fall into this mess. You can laugh and talk about it. As long as the game is fun and you can joke about it, motivation and LP stay high.