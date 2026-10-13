These 6 teams could steal the show at Worlds 2026

The scene is set, the teams are primed, and the festivities are about to begin around the United States, as the 2026 League of Legends World Championship is set to get underway. With the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, California the arena for the Play-In Stage, before the main event kicks off in Allen, Texas, and the finals in Brooklyn, New York, the country-spanning World Championship will set the scene for epic battles and incredible upsets as the world's best teams descend on the US to determine who will lift the Summoner's Cup.

Nineteen teams from all over the world have the opportunity of a lifetime to prove they can compete with the best in the world, and while some teams are appearing on the world stage for the very first time, storied teams like T1 and G2 Esports will be looking to build on their international legacy and either secure another record-breaking title, or to capture the trophy that's eluded them.

With the World Championship kicking off on October 15 with the play-in stage, keep your eyes peeled for these teams as they begin their Worlds campaigns.

01 T1

Can T1 claim the Summoner's Cup for a record seventh triumph? © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Can the reigning champions keep hold of their crown ? T1 enter this year's World Championship as the LCK's third seed following a challenging season, but never count out Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok and his team of superstars.

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T1 entered last year's World Championship from the play-in stage, and fought their way tooth and nail to reach the grand final – where they shut down KT Rolster in a five-game series where both teams traded games before T1 emerged victorious. For a thrilling journey, keep your eyes peeled on T1, and see if they're able to retain the Summoner's Cup for a record fourth time in a row, and seventh overall victory.

02 G2 Esports

G2 Esports will be aiming for the top spot © Christina Oh/Riot Games

G2 Esports claimed Europe's top seed for this year's Worlds after dominating the Palais Nikaïa in Nice, France last month during the LEC Finals. There, they beat Movistar KOI in a 3-0 grand final sweep, and have added another LEC title to their impressive tally, now having notched a record 20th title. With that first-place finish, G2 have earned another shot at World Championship glory, and with former player Luka 'Perkz' Perković now on coaching duties, he'll be looking to lead Rasmus 'Caps' Winther and team to a high-flying finish on the biggest stage in League of Legends.

After an impressive year in the LEC, and respectable finishes on the international stage – including a 3-1 win over T1 at MSI – G2 are still aiming to reach the highs of their 2019 World Championship campaign where they finished second – and they're still aiming to go one step further and take home the Summoner's Cup.

03 Anyone's Legend

China's top seeds have had mixed success this year, but with a first-place finish during the LPL's Grand Final, Anyone's Legend has shown that the team can overcome obstacles and pull out the stops when it matters. Case in point: they overcame reigning LPL champs ⁠Bilibili Gaming in the LPL Grand Finals after losing out in their last six encounters, locking in their first-seed Worlds ticket in the process.

The Chinese squad will be making only their second Worlds appearance during this year's event, but some of the squad have competed on the international stage multiple times before, with botlaner Wang 'Hope' Jie making a top-four finish during Worlds 2022 with JD Gaming, while Chen 'Breathe' Chen has competed at Worlds twice before – and has breathed new competitive life into the squad since his arrival. That experience will be vital as AL aim to go further than before and secure the Summoner's Cup for their region – China's first since 2021.

04 Top Esports

Top Esports' JackeyLove hopes for a top finish © Christina Oh/Riot Games

Top Esports, China's highest-placed team at last year's Worlds, are set to compete at this year's competition as the third seed from the LPL. After beating Invictus Gaming during the LPL 2026 Regional Finals, they've got their eyes set on finishing higher than last year, and will be aiming to right the ship after a rocky 2026 campaign.

After taking 3-4th place after losing out to eventual winners T1 in the semi-finals, Top Esports' long-serving player Yu 'JackeyLove' Wen-Bo will be aiming to recapture his 2018 Worlds splendour where he lifted the Summoner's Cup with Invictus Gaming. Will he be able to do the same this year?

05 LYON

How far can LYON go on home soil? © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

North America's second seed LYON have proven they're a force to be reckoned with. With the return of the NA LCS (League of Legends Championship Series) following the dissolution of the LTA (League of Legends Championship of The Americas), LYON have put the Mexican org on the map with their superstar roster and frenetic play throughout the season.

LYON took home the LCS 2026 Lock-In trophy, beating Cloud9 in a 3-1 finish, and represented the LCS at First Stand 2026, before claiming the LCS Spring Playoffs trophy to head to MSI where they beat G2 Esports, and a second-place finish during the Summer Playoffs to secure their Worlds invitation. With veteran LEC and LCS player Kacper 'Inspired' Słoma in the jungle, Kim 'Berserker' Min-cheol in the bot lane, and Australian support Jonah 'Isles' Rosario, this truly international squad will be aiming to go far at the World Championship.

06 Karmine Corp

Can Karmine Corp make a splash at this year's Worlds? © Liu Yicun/Riot Games

French side Karmine Corp have a mountain to climb at this year's competition. KC enter this year's World Championship at the play-in stage of the competition, but after a formidable year – including a runner-up spot at this year's Esports World Cup on home soil, only losing out to winners Dplus KIA in the grand final – they should be able to make a dent in the standings.

Having finished in first place during the LEC Summer Season without losing a single game, before finishing third in the Playoffs, KC certainly have the formidable talent to push forward, but they'll have to prove it on the international stage to show they can compete with the top teams in the world.

About the author Who is Jon Partridge? Jon has been covering almost all aspects of gaming and esports for over a decade for RedBull.com, and has worked with brands such as Riot Games and Bandai Namco on gaming-related content.