Track by track, Toronto’s LOONY explores key lyrics from her EP "JOYRiDE"

A year after bursting onto the scene with her Part 1 EP , Toronto-based songwriter LOONY (aka Kira Huszar) has returned with her follow up, JOYRiDE . The release finds the 25-year-old exploring her relationship to the Scarborough neighbourhood where she grew up, using each song to trace through distant relationships, old loves, and ghosts she just can’t quite seem to shake.

Fittingly, the darker, more introspective lyrical territory LOONY steers towards this outing also drives the music to its own more shadowy characteristics. Generally there’s a greater sense of experimentation here as she pushes herself both creatively and toward personal growth. Earlier this month she took some time to go through each track from the release (save for the instrumental intro) to talk about their lyrics and themes that mark this spiritual joyride.

LOONY © Erin Leydon

“Can't tell you where I've been, no but coming home never made sense until I found you”

Song : iN CODE

“With this song we had a hard time determining whether it would be in the beginning or end of the EP, because in a lot of ways it feels like an ending, like a homecoming. I wrote this song about my neighbourhood and what it feels like when I come back from somewhere else. I feel like I can face things head on that I couldn’t before. It’s also a coming home to oneself. It could be a romantic thing, where you finally have someone to come home to, but a lot of songs I write that could be kind of romantic could also be written to myself. It’s like a feeling of coming into your own.”

“Blame it on me how you're doing baby just do whatever feels right cause I'm no stranger to a white lie, make it come true somehow”

Song : WHiTE LiE

“In this song, someone is putting so much energy into crafting, or at least defining what they think is going on that they’re kind of manifesting it in a weird way. You can just say something so much that it ends up being true. I’m like “cool, that’s what you think it is? Alright I guess that's what it is then.” This one was fun for me because it just has this badass, mean kind of vibe to it. And the ending, I’m talking about someone who is making something into something it isn’t, but then at the end, it gets whimsical and is like: what if we just didn’t do that? What if we just lived together in harmony, though? And it feels so whimsical because you just know that’s not how it’s going to go.”

“We sink into our old skin, so easily, serpents when you call I'm time travelling cause it's you, oh it's you, oh it’s you, I can’t say no”

Song : NO!

“This is a super relationship song, where for some reason [you’re] unable to untangle yourself from the dynamic, whatever that dynamic is. You can go for so long without talking to someone, some years have gone by and people grow, but you think ‘oh my god this dynamic is still there,’ it’s like sinking back into old skin, who I was before.

The idea of time travelling, it’s like I’m immediately brought back to who I was when I used to talk a lot more with this person. I don’t know if everyone has this, where there’s certain people who you think after a certain amount of time, things might be different, but it’s just like, no this is literally just our chemistry. Then depending on how long you’ve known them for, just having this feeling of not being able to set proper boundaries, which is why all of this happens again. I have a hard time saying no to people, so I found it really satisfying to be able to name a song “NO!” in all caps and exclamation mark. The whole song is about how I can’t, but in a weird way, the song itself is the no. That’s satisfying.”

“No tying loose ends”

Song : SUMMERTiME/CiGARETTES

It was hard to choose a standout lyric in this song because it doesn’t follow conventional verse/chorus/verse structure. But when LOONY sings “no tying loose ends” the song drops out beneath her and opens up into this very evocative, spoken word passage. “I wanted the song to go through different stages,” she says. “The first half is me talking about effing around in the summer and hanging out with people I shouldn’t, giving it an ominous feeling that maybe something bad is going to happen.

I’ve always had this weird relationship with the summer where I'm inspired by it but there’s this weird hauntedness about it. The crime rates are higher, people have hotter tempers, people are out later. So I’m doing things I probably shouldn’t, it’s a bit reckless. Then we fall into this next section, and because I’m keeping things open, the song just opens up. We just switched it to this completely other thing. I just wanted to evoke a certain scene.”

“Think I’d rather stay on this side”

Song : GHOSTS