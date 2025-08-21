Luc Ackermann lands a spectacular backflip between 2 moving trucks

Timing was everything for Luc Ackermann . 'If I didn’t take off at the right speed and moment, I’d either crash into the sign or miss the landing,' the 27-year-old freestyle motocross star explained after pulling off one of his most daring endeavours yet on a motorway in his home country of Germany.

Ackermann, known for being the youngest rider to ever land a backflip on a motorbike and hailed as one of the brightest talents in FMX, jumped from one moving truck to another, clearing a 9m-high motorway barrier with just half a second to spare. Combining athletic precision, fearless creativity and razor-sharp calculations, this achievement once again shows why he's considered one of the sport's most gifted riders.

How was Luc Ackermann able to pull off this epic backflip between two trucks?

Ackermann and team had to 'solve a live physics equation' to land the jump © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The stunt was as much a scientific achievement as it was a display of Ackermann's skill and instinct. From the bed of a truck moving at 20kph, he accelerated his motorcycle to 54kph, launching into the air at a combined speed of 74kph.

Mid-flight, he performed a Tsunami Backflip, cleared a 9m-high barrier and landed perfectly on a second truck driving ahead. The jump spanned 40m, with a 23m gap between the two moving trucks, and depended on precise timing within a window of just 0.5s. Remarkably, Ackermann performed the daring feat without a speedometer.

His brother, fellow FMX professional Hannes Ackermann, was on board the take-off truck to give the critical signal for the exact moment to launch.

The feeling after the jump was incredible … I really celebrated – I basically went half crazy Luc Ackermann

Behind the scenes, the project was meticulously planned and calculated to ensure maximum safety. Thomas Stöggl, Head of Global Performance Innovation at the Athlete Performance Center in Thalgau, Austria, analysed every detail – from the motorcycle’s acceleration and the trucks’ speeds to the take-off angle, flight trajectory and even wind conditions. This detailed preparation turned what may have appeared to be a high-risk stunt to the casual observer, into what was in fact a controlled and calculated operation.

After sticking the landing, Ackermann described the emotional release as overwhelming. “The feeling after the jump was incredible because I realised it was just enough,” he admitted. “The preparations took several days and there was so much tension. To have that lifted was simply overwhelming. I really celebrated – I basically went half crazy.”

The project has been likened to solving a live physics equation, where velocity, trajectory and aerodynamics had to align perfectly in a split-second decision – a breathtaking mix of science and skill.