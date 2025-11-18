The Luka Ðukić story: How functional fitness can transform body and mind

If you set out to be the best in the world and that's your only goal, you'll feel like a failure every day unless you actually succeed. But if your daily goal is to complete two gym sessions and be in bed by 10pm, then by the end of the day you'll have achieved a small win. That's a powerful message for aspiring athletes.

The small wins every day will add up – they'll turn you into a better person and better human being. There are some days that you'll have to grind through, but with time, you will see benefits and it will become easier to stay disciplined.