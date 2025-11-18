Fitness
The Luka Ðukić story: How functional fitness can transform body and mind
You've become a leader in functional fitness. Did you ever expect this level of fame?
I never thought I would reach this level. I had never met anyone close to us who made a living in the fitness space and I didn't even know it was possible. Lazar and I started competing locally, then around Eastern Europe. And then, all of a sudden, we were on the biggest stages competing with the best in the world and winning competitions that we had only watched on TV.
Was it always your intention to become one of the best in the world?
If you set out to be the best in the world and that's your only goal, you'll feel like a failure every day unless you actually succeed. But if your daily goal is to complete two gym sessions and be in bed by 10pm, then by the end of the day you'll have achieved a small win. That's a powerful message for aspiring athletes.
The small wins every day will add up – they'll turn you into a better person and better human being. There are some days that you'll have to grind through, but with time, you will see benefits and it will become easier to stay disciplined.
What have you struggled with in your training journey?
In the beginning, we really had to hustle to train properly. There wasn't great equipment or a place to train. We were just training in our grandparents' basement, where you couldn't drop the plates. We made our own boxes and our own wall balls.
Later, when I had started my studies and I had to catch a bus at eight in the morning, I would wake up at 4:30am so I could still train. Now, as I've progressed to being a full-time athlete, everything feels easier. I feel so privileged.
It's really important to separate sport and life, so that you can be there for the people around you
Do you ever doubt yourself?
Obviously, there are doubts. You just have to remember that you will have bad days, you will miss a lift and you won't always hit the time that you said that you wanted to hit. But there are so many days ahead. It's about consistency. You can't control everything. I try to remind myself every day, 'Why do I do this?'"
Is your identity tied to your role in this sport?
It was for a long time. I think that I tied my identity to a leaderboard. It's very hard not to do that, especially when training is your entire day – you wake up, you train, you rest, you train again and then you go to sleep. But look at any sport and you'll never find someone who always wins. If you have a setback, that doesn't mean it's the end of the world.
In the future, I want to be a good husband, I want to be a good father and I want to be a good son to my parents. I think those are all much bigger roles. It's really important to separate sport and life, so that you can be there for the people around you, no matter how you perform."
How do you maintain the right mindset?
I remind myself that I love to do this and that I don't do it just for a place on the leaderboard. I would still turn up and I would still train if I weren't competing.
What's the legacy you hope to leave behind?
I hope that I've inspired people through the way I've handled my career and everything that has happened in my life. People can relate to not giving up, to trying to push through whatever comes their way.
Over the past year, I've received many messages from people who are struggling saying, 'Seeing how you've navigated your life recently has helped me a lot.' We all fight for points, titles, prize money and recognition, but when you hear that you've motivated someone who is going through hard times, that makes all the work worth it.