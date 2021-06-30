Canadian-Turks and Caicos adventurer Mario Rigby is no stranger to historic expeditions. He trekked across Africa in 2018, paddled across Lake Ontario last summer , and now, has become the first person to successfully traverse the eight main islands that make up the Turks and Caicos archipelago.

The 5-day expedition included 225-kilometres of travel through choppy Atlantic waters, fast flowing rivers, and thick, wild swamps. Using a combination of swimming, cycling, hiking, running, and kayaking, Rigby’s homecoming showcases the island’s diverse landscapes, and the range of adventure sports they cater to.

Kayaking the crystal waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands © LeMen Welch This traverse was always a childhood dream of mine. The ability to return home to reconnect with my roots, and share my passion for the outdoors, is a special feeling. Mario Rigby

An expedition for the people

Turks and Caicos is made up of more than 40 coral islands in the Lucayan Archipelago of the Atlantic Ocean, and Rigby’s expedition covered the main eight — Salt Cay, Grand Turk, South Caicos, East Caicos, Middle Caicos, North Caicos, Providenciales and West Coast, as well as three cays along the way.

Although each leg of the expedition bestowed its own unique challenges and diverse landscapes, East Caicos — the territory's largest, uninhabitable island — proved to be the most demanding stretch.

“The island is commonly referred to as ‘No Man’s Land,” he explained. “From its huge limestone cliffs and vast swamps, to its poisonous thorns, wild donkeys, and raging rivers, I found out firsthand why it’s not a habitable place for humans.”

Cycling was only one of Mario Rigby's five sports along his 225km journey © LeMen Welch Adventure ready © LeMen Welch

Rigby successfully completed the traverse across East Caicos in only 13 hours, recording the fastest documented crossing the island in history. This feat came just days after he achieved the first-ever human-propelled crossing of the 35-kilometres wide open channel known as the Columbus Passage.

But historic firsts aside, his main source of motivation was rooted in advocacy. He used the expedition to raise funds for the Turks and Caicos Reef Fund education programs and accessible swimming lessons for the island’s youth — two initiates he believes are key to ensuring a sustainable future.

Breaking the cycle

Rigby’s passion for adventure sports was nurtured on the islands. He remembers sleeping in caves after long days of fishing, and hiking endlessly across the region’s vast natural landscapes. As a territory surrounded by picturesque beach front in the tropical Atlantic, one might assume Turks and Caicos Islanders to be expert swimmers and adventurers. But Rigby says that assumption is far from true.

Since most people on the islands don’t have access to swimming pools, learning to swim must occur in an uncontrolled, natural body of water such as the ocean or a river, which is often forbidden due to the imminent dangers.

The kayaking begins © LeMen Welch Rigby was far from alone on his expedition © LeMen Welch Taking full advantage of the island's ability to cater to a range of sports © LeMen Welch Sharing the journey with friends © LeMen Welch

“The lack of safe swimming facilities and educational programs across the islands has created a fear of water, and a disconnected relationship with the ocean and outdoors,” he explained. “This fear has spiralled into a generational cycle where policymakers underfund both swimming programs and sustainability projects.”

Rigby hopes the Caicos Challenge will act as the first step in breaking this vicious cycle. He believes his athletic feats and fundraising efforts will encourage the youth to get outside and recognize the importance of maintaining the natural resources of their home — for purpose of agriculture, aquaculture, tourism, and adventure.

“If I can inspire the youth to explore the islands and the oceans, they will be more inclined to protect the places in which they play and fight climate change.”