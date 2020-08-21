How Marvel's Avengers video game stays true to 'Earth's Mightiest Heroes'

Award-winning video game director Shaun Escayg is best known for his work on such heavyweight titles as The Last of Us, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and, erm, 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

Escayg is also, it becomes clear within a few seconds of Red Bull's interview with him, a huge fan of The Avengers. Which is fortunate, as Escayg is the creative director of Square Enix's new Avengers game.

Marvel's Avengers, as the game is known, is an action-adventure brawler that sees you controlling Earth's Mightiest Heroes and using fighting through tonnes of enemies in a comic book-esque story that explains what happens after the Avengers become publicly hated and go into hiding.

"I'm a huge Avengers fan," exclaims Escayg. "The Hulk, the old Hulk, classic Hulk, Dr. Banner Hulk, that Dr. Jekyll kind of story line, the scientist who struggles with his internal demons. So for me, the moment I heard 'Avengers' and 'playable Avengers', I was drawn to it. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm in'."

Each character feels unique in play

Ms. Marvel is a core part of the Marvel's Avengers story © Square Enix

Speaking to Escayg at a Virgin Media event in London, it's easy to see how enthusiastic he is about all things caped. As a fanboy, Escayg understands the difficulty in making heroes that feel powerful, but also feel completely distinct.

"That's been the challenge for the studio, right? Not only do you have to make them feel mighty, but you have to make each character feel different and live in their own space. Hulk has to feel like a bull in a China shop, but Iron Man is the rocket: equal parts technology, charisma and arrogance. Thor is a god, and how does a god traverse the same spaces as Black Widow, a superspy that deliberately avoids the spotlight? The challenge has been to create these individual characters. Their unique powers make you feel them, which is the challenge of the game."

As an example, Thor's Hammer feels like a heavyweight and using it to knock enemies around, recalling it with a squeeze of the trigger to clobber enemies from behind, makes the character feel different from Black Widow, who brings tactical abilities and her distinctive fighting style to combat. While both of their styles also clash with that of The Hulk, who's adept at picking up enemies and smashing them into the ground – obviously.

During the short hands-on, players are thrown from hero to hero, giving you a chance to try every distinct possibility and see which fits best for you. In the full game, players will pick which hero resonates with them, and then level up their skills and pick a superheroic outfit that emphasises their strengths: if you like battering folk with Thor's hammer, there's a supersuit that's going to make that feel that much sweeter for you.

"Thor is a god," laughs Escayg. " it's very difficult to work with a god in those situations, but the weight of his hammer, how he uses it, how he defends and protects, this is all part of the DNA of a character. It's all a constant challenge, but I think as long as we are true to the DNA of each character, and it feels right on the stick, we are in good shape."

Multiple times during our interview, Escayg refers to how characters feel on the stick, talking about how the Avengers actually feel for players. This, Escayg explains repeatedly, means that no matter how the Avengers look or feel on screen, they've also got to feel great in play.

Luckily, God of War combat designer Vince Napoli is on the team, helping make sure each of the heroes feels just right.

Multiplayer combos

Ms. Marvel and the Hulk team up for a brutal conversation © Square Enix

Escayg mentions that in the game's multiplayer mode, heroes will have interplay where they come together for finishers. This is a large part of the experience of reading comics, and nostalgic fans will likely stifle a grin at the mention of a Fastball Special .

"Of course there will be combos," grins Escayg. "That's part of the Avengers experience. You want to be able to do a cool finisher with another hero, and we want to make sure that's awesome for you."

Ms. Marvel plays a key role

Ms. Marvel is a scrappier hero than the older, wiser, Avengers © Square Enix

The story of The Avengers sees us coming back to the team years after a disastrous event has left them disgraced and out of the public eye. The driving force behind bringing them back together is Kamala Khan — who comic fans will recognise as Ms. Marvel — a scrappy underdog getting to grips with her powers even while she bumps into the living versions of her long-term heroes.

This isn't PR spiel. Escayg claims she'll feel different. "She's still not a hero; [she's] flippant, even just a little bit unsure of herself," he says. "She goes through that journey during the game and becomes that hero. As a player, you will experience that on the stick as well. She can fight, she becomes better at using her skills and better at fighting over the course of the game."

"You see this throughout, but even the actress who plays Kamala Khan [Sandra Saad] is giving her performance next to people like Nolan North and Troy Baker, so she's delivering the sincerity of a person being amongst these giants, and that is in the game and comes from her performance too.

Escayg, who is perhaps best known up to this point for his work as the creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, says that the one connecting thread between those two games is the way the characters act as the heartbeat that the game centres around.

"For any truly great game, or good story, I think characters have to be the heartbeat," says Escayg. "And that's what this is."

Fan pressure has spurred the developers on

They may not look familiar, but they are the characters you know © Square Enix

Escayg says that it's hard to be an Avengers fan and try to do right by the characters.

"There's always pressure from the fans. We ultimately do this for the fans, but we are also fans," he says. "We want to stay true to these characters. [I want to] make the game that I would want to make and tell the story that I would want to make as a fan. I pour everything into it. I know the studio pours everything into it. There's so many hard working artists that are super fans of the Avengers. So, it's not just pressure outside, it's pressure internally as well. Right? There are people at the studio that will come knock on your door and say, 'Hey, that does not ... That's not what Iron Man would say.' So, we have all those challenges constantly, but it's great because it makes us perfect the story. We get better at it. And the hope is we come up with something that is incredible."

Does he regret it?

"Hey, do you want to come and make your own version of the Avengers? Who says no to that? You can't say no to that!"