Max Moffat looks to take X Games 2023 by storm

Max Moffatt: X Games is the biggest event of the year, you have the most eyeballs on you, and you want to perform. Last year was a little extra nerve-wracking with the Olympics the week after. Especially with covid restrictions and protocols, I had to take as many precautions as possible to avoid getting sick and jeopardizing my Olympic dreams. I had to get my own rental car, stay by myself, and isolate, even buying groceries online to leave no chance. This year I am excited and want to take the opportunity that I’ve been given to go for it. I want to showcase unique and creative skiing plus push my technical limits. I want my skiing to look fun for the generations coming up, not just spinning to win. Hopefully, I’ll be able to back up my performance from last year.