What Max Verstappen’s win in Bahrain means for his championship prospects

Max Verstappen won his first grand prix race of the 2026 Formula One season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, securing his eighth podium finish of the 2026 season. The result is also his seventh podium in nine races, with only the Championship leader, Kimi Antonelli, having recorded more podium finishes during that period.

The start of the Dutchman’s run of results began at Oracle Red Bull Racing’s home race in Austria . He finished second or third six times, and first once, with the other two races ending in DNFs.

Those two retirements have been outweighed by Verstappen’s consistency across the rest of the run, with his victory in Malaysia providing the latest – and most recent – example.

01 Verstappen on his first win of the season at the Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Verstappen celebrates with the team after Bahrain © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen started the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole at Sepang, but lost the lead to Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell after the race got underway. Following a rain delay of more than 90 minutes, changing conditions added to the strategic challenge.

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Verstappen fought his way back to the front and held off Antonelli to win by 2.307 seconds, securing his first victory of the 2026 season and his seventh podium in the last nine races.

Reflecting on the result, Verstappen said post-race : “It’s a really nice one, after the year that we’ve had and the progression that we’ve made. I’m incredibly proud of everyone and it’s just super nice to win here."

Verstappen also credited the team's development work, saying: "Throughout the year, the team has been working very hard to understand our issues and bring good performance upgrades to the car and make it more driveable. Step by step, we’ve been getting closer and closer, and today, and of course especially this whole weekend, we’ve been really in good form."

He added: "To win our first race in our first year with our own power unit is pretty impressive."

02 The numbers behind Verstappen’s season

Verstappen's stats compare favourably with the Mercedes drivers © Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Ring

The championship gap remains substantial: Verstappen is sixth and 132 points behind Antonelli. But his position in the standings does not fully reflect his recent results. Seven podiums in nine races, including his first win of the season in Malaysia, have put the focus on how his form compares with the drivers around him.

Not including DNFs, Verstappen’s average finishing position is currently 3.42, compared with 3.54 for Mercedes’ Russell and 2.67 for Antonelli. Since the Austrian Grand Prix, excluding DNFs, Verstappen’s average finishing position is 2.14, compared with 3.0 for Russell and 3.67 for Antonelli.

03 What Verstappen’s recent form means for the championship

With seven podiums in his past nine races, Verstappen has continued to score across the recent run of races, while Red Bull continues to develop its 2026 car.

“We profit sometimes a little bit from some misfortune of others. We are also trying to really maximise and sometimes, maybe slightly overperform. And that’s good. That’s the only thing that we can do at the moment,” Verstappen said after the Spanish Grand Prix in mid-September .

“I’m definitely not having a comeback,” Verstappen told reporters back at the Spanish GP in Madrid.

Since then, Verstappen has finished on the podium in Azerbaijan, where he came within 0.196 seconds of George Russell at the chequered flag after closing the gap in the final stages, and won the Bahrain GP.

Max Verstappen came in third at the Austrian Grand Prix © Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation To win our first race in our first year with our own power unit is pretty impressive Max Verstappen

04 Can Verstappen still win the 2026 championship?

It is still mathematically possible for the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver to win the 2026 Drivers' Championship, but he would need to score the maximum available 183 points from the remaining Sprint and seven Grands Prix, while Antonelli could score no more than 50 points.

One possible path to the championship:

Race Singapore Sprint Singapore USA Mexico Brazil Las Vegas Qatar Abu Dhabi Total Verstappen 8 25 25 25 25 25 25 25 371 Antonelli 6 0 8 8 8 8 6 6 370 Russell 5 18 15 15 18 18 15 18 358

This is the F1 driver standings after Bahrain:

The Singapore Grand Prix is next on the 2026 F1 calendar , on Sunday, October 11, followed by seven more races before the season concludes.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.