5 facts you need to know about Max Verstappen

Red Bull Motorsports
It's the culmination of an incredible season: On December 12, 2021, Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and secured the title as driver's world champion in Formula 1 at the age of 24. A year later, at the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen achieved the masterpiece: the Dutchman was able to defend his title and be crowned 2022 Formula 1 World Champion. Here are 5 facts about the Dutchman.
01
In motorsport since 2005
In 2005, Verstappen started his motorsport journey. As with many Formula 1 drivers, his journey began in karting. He competed at the national level in Belgium and the Netherlands until 2009, before moving to international karting in 2010.
At the end of 2013, Verstappen completed his first test drives in single-seater racing. On his Formula 3 debut, he immediately set the best time of the day. In 2014 he secured a seat with Van Amersfoort Racing in the European Formula 3 Championship, finishing in second place on his debut.
In September 2014, Verstappen obtained his super license, and along with it, the basic requirement to participate in races in the Formula 1 World Championship. Verstappen then made his debut for Toro Rosso in the first free practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix. At 17 years and three days, he became the youngest driver to compete in a Formula 1 weekend. In 2015, Verstappen received a Formula 1 cockpit at Scuderia Toro Rosso and chose 33 as his starting number.
Everything you need to know about Formula 1: Our show 'ABC of...' provides you with the most important facts about the pinnacle of motorsport.
27 min
ABC of… Formula One
Get a crash course in F1 racing, with lessons in the terminology, history, heroes and drama of the sport.
02
Son of a great Dutch F1 star
Verstappen? Sound familiar? That's right, Max is the son of Dutch F1 star Jos Verstappen, or "Jos the Boss" as his followers call him. Jos competed in Formula 1 for eight years and achieved two podium finishes. However, he is best known for miraculously escaping a fire in the pits at Hockenheim in 1994.
Max's mother Sophie Kumpen was also a successful kart driver behind the wheel. So it's no big surprise that Max has caught racing fever too.
7 min
For Real: Max Verstappen
Join Max Verstappen as he describes how he became the youngest racer – and winner – in Formula One.
03
Dual citizenship
Max Verstappen was born on September 30, 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium. He holds both Belgian and Dutch citizenship. However, since he competes with a Dutch racing license, he drives as a Dutchman in motorsport. He speaks Dutch, English and German and is fluent in his native dialect (Limburgish).
04
Max Verstappen also steps on the gas virtually
In addition to his career in Formula 1, Verstappen also competes in e-sports races in Formula 1 games and in the racing simulation iRacing.
Together with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, the duo won the Spa 24-hour race in 2019, among other things. In the official F1 games, Verstappen keeps doing his virtual laps and practicing for the real Grand Prix - with success.
2 min
Citrix Virtual Laps: Canada
Max preps for the Canadian Grand Prix with a quick lap on F1 2021
05
On the podium in (almost) every second race
Max Verstappen has been driving in Formula 1 since 2015 and has been in the Red Bull Racing cockpit since 2016. What's impressive is that the Dutchman has landed on the podium, on average, in almost every second race.
Verstappen has already competed in 159 races in the premier class, claiming 32 victories and a total of 74 podium finishes so far, along with the title of Drivers' World Champion in 2021 and 2022. We're already looking forward to the next season.
Everything about Formula 1: Galleries, stories and videos are available in our hub.
Want to experience the best of RedBull.com on the move? Get the app at RedBull.com/app.