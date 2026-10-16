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Max Verstappen joins GT World Challenge in Portimão: How to watch live
Four-time Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen is back behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG for a different kind of race. Here’s how to watch it live.
Max Verstappen will swap Formula One for GT3 racing this weekend when he returns to Verstappen Racing for the GT World Challenge Europe season finale in Portimão, Portugal on Saturday, October 17.
Verstappen – who's set to make his GTWC debut – will complement the driver line-up for the Verstappen Racing GT3 team in Portimão with Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat, replacing Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon after the event’s rescheduled date created a clash with their World Endurance Championship commitments in Barcelona.
Event schedule
Qualifying - Friday, October 16, 2026
Qualifying Combined
Qualifying 1 – Group A
Qualifying 1 – Group B
Qualifying 2 – Group A
Qualifying 2 – Group B
Qualifying 3 – Group A
Qualifying 3 – Group B
Main race - Saturday, October 17, 2026 (Live on Red Bull TV and Youtube)
Main race
Watch the qualifiers live here and the main race live on Red Bull TV or YouTube - viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Netherlands and Australia please check local listings
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From Nürburgring to Portimão: Verstappen's GT3 journey continues
Having competed in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring earlier this year, Verstappen already has some solid experience in GT3 racing – in this exact same car. Now, with a window in his F1 schedule opening up, the 29-year-old will once again get the chance to jump behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3.
We’re here to win: that’s always the goal
Just like in the 24h race, flying starts and driver changes under time pressure will be in operation – something Verstappen has plenty of experience of from Nürburgring – along with different strategies for different drivers.
"I step out of my comfort zone a bit when driving this sort of car, but I love it", Verstappen told Speedweek. "I love competing in all sorts of categories."
"[I want] to have fun, obviously, but my competitive spirit naturally wants things to go well too, doesn’t it?", Verstappen continued, when asked about his ambitions in Portimão. "We’re here to win: that’s always the goal."
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When is Max Verstappen competing in the GT World Challenge Europe?
The GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season finale takes place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão on Saturday, October 17, 2026.
The main race gets underway at 5pm local time (4pm UTC/6pm CEST), with Verstappen and his team-mates sharing driving duties throughout the event.
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How to watch Max Verstappen live on Red Bull TV and YouTube
Fans can follow Verstappen's GT World Challenge Europe debut live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel, with coverage of the main race on Saturday, October 17.
For an even closer look at the action, an exclusive Max Verstappen onboard feed will also be available on YouTube, offering a second-screen experience as the Dutchman takes on the Portimão circuit.
The livestreams will be available in most countries, apart from Germany, Italy, Australia, the Netherlands and the UK.
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