Breaking down how Verstappen tore through the Max vs 100 field

From the moment the lights went out and Max vs 100 started, it became clear just how difficult stopping Max Verstappen was going to be. Starting from 101st place on the grid, the four-time Formula One world champion immediately set about flying through the field of athletes, content creators and journalists – passing 10 drivers within seconds.

By the end of the opening lap, the Dutchman had already navigated his way past 63 of the 100 drivers standing between him and the front. Overall, it took just just 14 laps and 35 minutes for him to reel in all his rivals. So, how did he do it? From a lightning-fast start to finding gaps others couldn’t see, these are the tricks that helped him charge through the field.

Max Verstappen flew into action faster than anyone else on the grid © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

Bunny hopping to increase momentum

Before the race began, fans could see Verstappen bouncing up and down in his kart, in a bunny hop style. By bouncing quickly, his kart would move forward with a little more momentum, allowing him to accelerate more quickly than his opponents right from the start.

Quotation It’s something I learned when I was seven years old, in mini-karts Max Verstappen

He took off faster than anyone else, leading some viewers to suggest his kart was more powerful than the others. But all the karts had the same amount of power, and Verstappen’s pace off the mark was simply down to his racing experience and fast reactions, while the other drivers were also worried about not crashing into each other.

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“It’s something I learned when I was seven years old, in mini-karts. I had standing starts and I had to do the same thing. It works,” he said in his post-race press conference. With less experienced drivers on the grid, he was the only one who was using such a unique tactic.

Verstappen was reminded of his karting roots with his father, Jos © Marcel van Hoorn/Red Bull Content Pool

Prioritized acceleration

When some drivers focused on hard turns to overtake opponents at the start, Max immediately positioned himself to avoid unnecessary steering, braking and sliding and focused on momentum.

Immediately attacked gaps

Max doesn't wait behind slower karts for the right overtaking opportunity. Rather than following the traffic, he looked for open space from the start and committed to gaps as soon as they appeared. When traffic bunched together, he used his speed difference to clear groups rather than picking them off individually. He went from 101st to 37th in the opening lap.

Verstappen's years of karting experience shone through © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

His car was shedding weight

Another small benefit came later in the race, as things started falling off his kart. As he was in sixth place, hunting down the five drivers in front of him, a camera fell off the back of his kart. While he didn’t need the weight reduction to win the event, he joked with the presenters about the advantage it gave him. “You see, that was tactical,” he said, once he realised the camera had fallen off.

He began taunting his opponents

The final tactic that the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver used was vital in the closing stages of the race, as he began to trash talk the drivers ahead of him. He was able to speak to the other drivers via a microphone in his helmet, taunting them as he got close to an overtake.

Verstappen enjoyed some friendly trash talk with his competitors © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation They need to focus because I’m coming to get them

He put his rivals ahead under pressure, saying, “They need to focus because I’m coming to get them.” He even turned around and mimed talking with his hand to another driver after he went past them.

One of his opponents was YouTuber Zac Alsop, who said, “Don’t be like that,” when the Dutchman was taunting him. Verstappen then showed how seriously he was taking the event, saying, “It’s not a charity event, is it?”

It was an enjoyable return to karting for the Formula One star © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The Formula One driver taking any race event seriously isn’t a surprise, but it was great to see him showcase his karting skills against less-experienced drivers. Maybe budding racing drivers can learn something from Max’s tactics.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.