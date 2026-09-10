Max Verstappen says he doesn’t need extra practice for Max vs 100

Summary 1 How to watch Max vs 100 live

Max Verstappen doesn't think he needs extra practice before taking on 100 drivers at Silverstone in the Max vs 100 challenge. The four-time Formula One world champion says his childhood spent racing karts has given him enough experience to jump straight into the race on September 16, where he'll start at the back of a 100-driver field with just 30 laps to catch and overtake every challenger in what is set to be the world's largest go-kart race.

“I’ve driven from when I was four years old until about 15 in go-karts, so for me there's no excuse to say ‘oh, I need more practice’ or ‘I need more time,’” Verstappen says. “When I get there, it's just learning the track itself, getting comfortable with the grip of the karts, and that's it. Not much more I can do, but for sure I know that some of them will be very fast as well.”

Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid in Max vs 100 © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

In Max vs 100, all 101 drivers will race identical karts, while the challengers' starting positions will be decided by a single flying lap in qualifying. Verstappen, however, already knows where he'll be starting from on the grid – right at the back.

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Who can stay ahead of Verstappen in Max vs 100?

Every driver he overtakes is eliminated, with the field shrinking as the race unfolds. For the 100 challengers, the goal is simple: stay ahead of one of the world’s best drivers for as long as possible.

“It's going to be quite hectic – trying to race 100 people will be very tough,” says Verstappen. “I haven't driven a lot of go-karting over the last few years, naturally, because of F1 and my GT racing. It's always fun to go back and have a good time.”

There hasn't been much room for karting in Verstappen's busy schedule © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Quotation I haven't driven a lot of go-karting over the last few years… It's always fun to go back Max Verstappen

Up against one of the fastest drivers on the planet, the 100 challengers have one advantage: a fast lap. Each can use one shortcut during the opening half of the race to regain ground when Verstappen closes in. Verstappen will have a shortcut of his own, but locked away until half distance, giving the field the first 15 laps to make the most of their advantage.

Can Verstappen catch them all? © 3MPG/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How to watch Max vs 100 live

Verstappen will need to carve his way through a tightly packed field © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Max vs 100 takes place at Silverstone on September 16 and while no spectators will be allowed on site, fans can follow the action live on Disney+ and the ESPN App. Live coverage begins at 5pm UK time (12 PM Eastern Time), with the race starting at 6pm UK time (1 PM Eastern Time).

Max vs 100 will also air live on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers in the U.S. before a delayed ESPN2 broadcast later that day.