Max Verstappen performing at ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie on the 21 March, 2026.
© Gruppe C GmbH/Red Bull Content Pool
Motoring

How to watch Max Verstappen’s first Nürburgring 24h race

The four-time Formula One world champion makes his Nürburgring 24h debut in 2026. Here’s all the info about how to watch live, the full schedule and all qualifying dates.
By Chris Magill
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring

Max Verstappen makes his debut at the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring, tackling one of motorsport’s most gruelling and iconic endurance races.

Deutschland

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Summary

  1. 1
    What is the Nürburgring 24h?
  2. 2
    How the event works
  3. 3
    How to watch it live
Endurance racing welcomes one of the most famous racing drivers in the world in 2026, when four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen makes his highly anticipated debut at the legendary ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring. Highlighting his passion for racing and his continuous pursuit of new driving challenges, the Dutch ace will pit his wits against the ultra-challenging track as part of the Verstappen Racing team.
Along with his three pro GT teammates – Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer – Verstappen will take part in a series of qualifiers in April and May, before the main event on May 16, where the team will race for 24 hours straight on a track famous for its twists, elevation changes and ever-changing conditions that can shift from clear skies to rain or fog in an instant.
Fans will be able to watch the exciting action unfold live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.
Max Verstappen clips into his race helmet ahead of the ADAC Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie in March 2026

Max Verstappen buckles up at the Nürburgring

© Gruppe C GmbH/Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time
Max Verstappen
01

What is the Nürburgring 24h?

Nürburgring 24h at a glance
  • Premiered in 1970
  • Track length of 25.378km
  • Up to 190 participating vehicles
  • Around 280,000 spectators live on site (2025)
  • Unique, open regulations
  • Date for 2026: 14-17 May
The Nürburgring 24h is a famous endurance race held annually in Germany at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife. The concept is simple, but demanding: teams race continuously for 24 hours, sharing driving duties between three or four drivers, with the goal of completing the most laps.
ABT Sportsline with Mirko Bortolotti at the 24h Nürburgring 2025.

ABT Sportsline at the 53rd Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2025

© ABT Sportsline

Known for being one of motor racing's toughest endurance tests, the event uses a combined layout of the Nordschleife and the modern GP circuit, creating a lap of roughly 25km – one of the longest in motorsport. With over 150 corners, dramatic elevation changes and narrow sections with very little room for error, the circuit itself is challenging enough, but drivers must also contend with constantly changing weather conditions across day and night, often including rain, fog and shifting temperatures, sometimes all within a single lap.
As if that wasn't enough, the vast array of cars on track at the same time provides another unique aspect to this iconic race. High-performance GT3 vehicles – Verstappen will be driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 – compete alongside much slower, near-production cars, meaning drivers are constantly navigating traffic and large speed differences. It all makes for a chaotic but thrilling environment, where awareness and racecraft are just as important as speed.
Grello / Manthey EMA at the 53rd ADAC RAVENOL 24h 2025.

The Nordschleife has a unique atmosphere, especially at night

© Sebastian Kraft/Red Bull Content Pool

02

How the event works

April qualifiers (April 18-19)
A weekend 'dress rehearsal' one month before the event consists of two four-hour races, where top teams can test for the main race in May. On Saturday, April 18, Race 1 – a roughly four-hour endurance race – runs into the evening, giving teams valuable experience in changing light and track conditions while testing strategy and reliability.
Sunday sees Top Qualifying, a focused shootout that sets the front of the grid before Race 2 – another endurance race, typically held in daylight. This one allows teams to refine performance using data from Saturday, making the weekend a crucial preparation step for the main event.
May qualifiers (May 14-15)
Race weekend begins on Thursday May 14, when multiple sessions on the full circuit set grid positions and allow teams to refine setup, including crucial night running. On the Friday, it's Top Qualifying – where the fastest cars decide pole position and the front rows in short shootouts, with cleaner, high-pressure laps.
Final race (16-17 May)
Following final system checks in warm-up, Verstappen and his teammates will take to the Nürburgring Nordschleife for the main 24 hour race, where they'll join a packed multi-class field. The race will get underway at 1pm UTC (3pm CEST) and fans can watch it all live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.
Max Verstappen's race car for the 24h Nürburgring 2026 at the reveal in Meppen

Max Verstappen's car for the Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026

© Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

03

How to watch it live

The April and May qualifiers, along with the final race on May 16-17, will all be broadcast live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel. Here's when to tune in:

Date

Session

Time

Saturday, April 18

Qualifiers Race 1

3pm UTC (5pm CEST)

Sunday, April 19

Top-Qualifying

8.30am UTC (10.30am CEST)

Qualifiers Race 2

10.30am UTC (12.30pm CEST)

Thursday, May 14

Qualifying 1

11.10am – 1.30pm UTC (1.10pm – 3.30pm CEST)

Qualifying 2

5.55pm – 9.45pm UTC (7.55pm – 11.45 CEST)

Friday, May 15

Top-Qualifying 1

6.45am – 7.25am UTC (8.45am – 9:25am CEST)

Top-Qualifying 2

7.40am – 8.25am UTC (9.40am – 10.25 CEST)

Qualifying 3

8.30am – 10.05am UTC (10.30am – 12.05pm CEST)

Top Qualifying 3

11.30am – 12.45pm UTC (1.30pm – 2.45pm CEST)

Saturday, May 16

Warm-Up

8.00am – 9.30am UTC (10.00am – 11.30am CEST)

Race

12.30pm – 1.45pm +1 UTC (2.30pm – 3.45pm +1 CEST)

Part of this story

ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring

Max Verstappen makes his debut at the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring, tackling one of motorsport’s most gruelling and iconic endurance races.

Deutschland

Max Verstappen

Already considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, Dutch ace Max Verstappen is now a four-time Formula One world champion.

NetherlandsNetherlands
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