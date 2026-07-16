Why Verstappen’s rear-wing fix could change his season

Before the British GP, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen had seen results improve, finishing on the podium in two of the previous four races. Sitting in third place with just a handful of laps left at Silverstone, the Dutchman’s race was prematurely ended as a technical issue sent him into the gravel trap. Below is a breakdown of what the fault was and an analysis of how fixing it can change the momentum of the season.

01 What happened at Silverstone?

The rear wing has been nicknamed 'the Macarena' © James Sutton/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

On lap 48 of the British Grand Prix, Verstappen spun off the track, an issue that had previously occurred in Austria, ending his race prematurely. Along the straight before Stowe corner, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver used ‘straight mode’ which causes the flaps on the car’s rear wing to flatten. That's designed to reduce drag on straight sections of tracks and increase the car’s potential top speed.

Red Bull Energy Drink is appreciated worldwide by top athletes, busy professionals, university students and travellers on long journeys. Red Bull | Energy Drink Learn more

However, Verstappen’s rear wing didn’t close by the time he was turning into Stowe. As a result, he didn’t have as much rear grip as expected, which saw him spin out into the gravel. Oracle Red Bull Racing use a slightly different rear wing to some other teams - one which has been called the ‘Macarena’ by many (originally coined by Ferrari's Fred Vasseur). Instead of opening slightly, the rear wing flaps flip upside down to maximise top speed. This design does take longer to close than other designs, however.

Max Verstappen is keen to find a fix © Simon Galloway/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

After the race at Silverstone, Verstappen said: “When the rear wing doesn’t close fully, you lose a lot of downforce and you spin off the track. So, yeah. One time, OK, but two times… This is becoming dangerous for myself. And obviously, I don’t want that.”

The problem was similar to the one the driver suffered in the final session of qualifying in Austria. Laurent Mekies, Oracle Red Bull’s Team Principal, said in an interview with F1 that it is a “different type of failure,” but one with the same result.

“So he's [Verstappen] right to be unhappy.” Mekies continued. “I have no doubt that, as a team, we will put in place what is necessary for that not to happen again, even if we failed to do that today. It is very unpleasant for drivers to be let down by the car in high-speed corners in two consecutive races.” Thankfully, the team are aware of what happened and are working on a solution. "We certainly understand what happened at the Red Bull Ring,” Mekies added.

02 Verstappen’s chances in the second half of the season

Max Verstappen was running in third at Silverstone © Colin McMaster/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Fixing the issue and maintaining mechanical reliability will be vital to giving Verstappen a chance of moving up in the drivers' standings. He’s currently in seventh place with 76 points, and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli is first with 179. If Verstappen had finished third at Silverstone, it would have been his third podium finish in five races. That marks a significant upturn in form, and continuing it could be the difference between getting closer to the top of the table than slipping further off the pace. With the mid-season break coming up in a few weeks, now is the perfect time for Oracle Red Bull Racing to put together a sustained period of high-point finishes.

03 Where Verstappen sits in the drivers' standings

Could Max Verstappen make another late-season surge? © Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The mid-season point was also when Verstappen returned to form last season. He finished the season just two points behind Lando Norris, taking the championship to the final race. Currently, after the British Grand Prix, Verstappen is 103 points behind Antonelli. Last season, at the same point, he was 61 points behind Norris. Of course, 103 points isn’t insignificant, and there are more drivers to overtake in the driver standings than there were last season, but it’s certainly a deficit that's possible to overturn.

Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes - 179 points George Russell - Mercedes - 154 points Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari - 147 points Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - 108 points Lando Norris - McLaren - 97 points Oscar Piastri - McLaren - 82 points Max Verstappen - Oracle Red Bull - 76 points Isack Hadjar - Oracle Red Bull - 52 points Pierre Gasly - Alpine - 42 points Liam Lawson - Visa Cash App Racing Bulls - 39 points Arvid Lindblad - Visa Cash App Racing Bulls - 20 points Ollie Bearman - Haas - 18 points

Other teams have also suffered from mechanical issues and form fluctuations in recent weeks. While Ferrari is beginning to find pace, with Lewis Hamilton getting his first race win for the team in Barcelona, McLaren have been regularly inconsistent, and Antonelli finished out of the point-scoring places just this past weekend due to a mechanical issue. If Verstappen and the team can fix the recurring issue and continue their improving form, it will still be possible to fight for podiums for the remainder of the season.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls are a team that can be used as a great example of what's possible if you maintain consistency and reliability. Their strong and much-improved form over the past couple of months has seen both of the team’s drivers finish in the points-scoring places in the last four races. Before that, that hadn’t happened once all season.

That shows how quickly a team’s form can be turned around, especially when both drivers finish a race. If Verstappen’s rear-wing problem can be fixed quickly, there’s every chance his improved form will continue to kick on into the second half of the season.

About the author Who is Tom Hopkins? Tom is a writer and editor with more than a decade of experience in both gaming and sports. He has been Editor-in-Chief at multiple sites, leading teams at Gfinity and Twinfinite. He’s an expert in all things Formula One, football, EA Sports FC and more.