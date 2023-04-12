Meet inspirational Wings for Life Ambassador Ben Leclair

Ben Leclair was living his dream of being a professional wakeboarder to the fullest when his life suddenly took a drastic turn. During a routine 2016 maneuver in Orlando, Florida, he suffered a double neck fracture that left him paralyzed from the neck down and forced to breathe on a ventilator when he woke up.

Ben Leclair wakeboarding under a bridge in 2016, prior to his injury © Wings for Life

Since then, Ben has worked tirelessly in rehabilitation to regain movement. Six years after his accident, he is still gradually regaining strength and sensation in his arms. He can now use a manual wheelchair instead of just his motorized chair - this gives him more mobility and freedom for his daily activities.

Professionally, he now has his own video production company and is an ambassador for Panasonic. He has developed adaptations to learn how to control a camera and fly drones, but he works mostly as an editor and video designer.

Always a lover of extreme sports, Ben is even working on the development of a mountain bike in collaboration with a British Columbia company. The bike in question is specially adapted for people with reduced mobility, but he is currently working on control adaptations for people with paralysis or hand amputations. They can use the strength of their forearms to control the bike. This invention gives him a lot of freedom since he can leave his home and have fun in the mountains with his friends.

According to Ben, losing one's independence is the worst thing that can happen to someone, a spinal cord injury is a nightmare that he would not wish on anyone.

That's why he made it his mission to help find ways to heal this type of injury that is still very difficult to treat. Ben is now part of a research team with research director Dorothy Barthélemy, working on nervous system recovery. The study focuses on neuromodulation, which is the use of electrical stimulation in the nerves, brain and spinal cord to enhance the activity of neurons. He acts as a consultant as well as a participant.

However, this type of research needs funding to advance further. Wings For Life is a major player in funding research projects to help people like Ben continue to progress and regain maximum independence.

The Wings For Life World Race is a great opportunity for Ben to shine a light on his cause, raise money and challenge himself. He prepares six months in advance to try to beat his previous year's distance record. In 2020, he managed to run 6 km, in 2021 he reached 8 km and in 2022 a distance of 12.5 km. What does he have in store for us this year?

You too can take the challenge and join Ben's team by searching for BENSQUAD on the Wings For Life app .