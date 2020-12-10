Pascal Siakam is a one-of-a-kind NBA superstar story

Pascal Siakam turned 26 in April. In just four seasons with the Toronto Raptors, he has already made the All-Star team, won the Most Improved Player award and was named to the All-NBA Second Team this year. The individual accolades continue to pile up, but the one accomplishment Siakam is most proud of is being an NBA champion.

“It was an experience of a lifetime,” Siakam says. “Just knowing all the hard work that you put in, individually and collectively as a team, it’s something I’ll never forget.”

The rapid rise to superstardom has made Siakam one of the best stories in sports. Whether he’s spinning his way past multiple defenders or running the length of the floor like a guard, Siakam plays with the kind of joy that is infectious for teammates. His story is truly one of a kind. From being a soccer player growing up in Douala, Cameroon, to attending his first basketball camp at the age of 17, and now, just several years later, becoming one of the best hoopers in the world.

The man they call Spicy P has become not just a fan favorite in Toronto, but he’s also the face of an entire NBA franchise. The larger the spotlight, the greater the responsibility. Which is why Siakam isn’t looking back. A year removed from posing with the championship trophy with the Cameroon flag draped around his shoulders, Siakam wants to bring the Raptors back to that same place again.

“I hope to have that feeling again and again and again,” Siakam says. “It’s something that's so amazing and it's powerful and it just makes you feel so much better about all the work and sacrifice that you put in to get to that point.”

Even as he’s grown from a relatively unknown rookie, to the centerpiece of a contending team, one thing has remained constant about Siakam: his relentless work ethic. After Toronto’s championship defence ended with a second round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics in September, Siakam sat down with his trusted inner circle to put together a plan on continuing to improve his game. In the past few months, Siakam has spent countless hours in the gym, tinkering with different parts of his game, and working to improve as a ball handler and a shooter.

“This was definitely a special off-season for me,” Siakam says. “Just not having the results that we wanted as a team, and for me individually. Just going back and going to the next level of my career and wanting to achieve more. We put a plan forward, to make sure we go back to the foundation with my body, my nutrition, having a nutritionist, a chef, and having Red Bull making sure we have everything available for the offseason. It’s an exciting time knowing you have a team of people that want you to succeed and help you achieve the highest level possible.”

The inner-circle includes brother Christian, who has been alongside him for his entire journey, and Rico Hines , a basketball coach who has worked with Siakam since his rookie season, helping his game reach new heights each year.

The sky’s the limit for Siakam, and if you’ve had the journey he’s had, it’s not hard to see why there’s alway room to expect more out of yourself. This season, he’s put the onus on himself to not just be a better player, but to be a better leader.

Pascal Siakam on court with Rico Hines © Charlie Lindsay

“I definitely feel like I’m the leader of the team,” Siakam says. “That’s my goal this season, to be more of that for the team and making sure it’s not just while I’m playing, but also off the court.”

Siakam is coming off his best individual season but also saw his team fall short of expectations in the playoffs. When he reflects on everything that happened in the past 12 months, it’s a learning experience he’s going to use as motivation going forward.

“This was one of the toughest seasons I've had just in terms of different emotions and highs and lows,” Siakam says. “That’s life in general. It taught me to continue to stay level-headed and continue to work hard. You’re going to be thrown some curveballs and you have to be able to handle it.”

That’s enough reflecting for now, though. One day, when his career is over, Siakam will have a chance to sit down and look back at everything he’s accomplished. For now, he’s focused on adding a few more chapters to his incredible story.