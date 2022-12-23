Red Bull Motorsports
A look back at memorable Canadian moments from 2022
2022 has been a pretty exciting year, filled with some great Canadian moments, bringing people together to rekindle old connections and also sparking new memories.
This year saw the return of events like Red Bull Joyride and Red Bull Outliers, along with new races, and mind-boggling videos. Here is a look back at some of the amazing events, videos, and features from this year.
1. Levi LaVallee: Full Circle
In April, Full Circle featuring Levi LaVallee was released. The three-episode show gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how LaValle and his team conquered the loop, a goal he’s dreamed of for almost two decades.
In 2004, The Polaris Thrill Team had their 50th anniversary, and LaVallee saw the full loop feature for the first time. The Polaris Thrill Team pioneered the snowmobile full loop feature in the 1970s, performing it across North America at expos.
LaVallee and his team planned and built an entire freestyle snowmobile course at Canada’s oldest military base, the Citadelle De Quebec, with a custom-built snowmobile loop to bring the course together!
Learn more about LaVallee’s full loop experience in Full Circle.
2. F1 drivers race Zambonis
Formula 1 racing returned to Quebec once again in June, for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. Two of Red Bull’s top racers, Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda, raced against Canadian snowboarder Sebastien Toutant and NHL defenseman P.K. Subban in the most Canadian race possible.
The Formula 1 drivers switched gears to race the slowest vehicle, the Zamboni, the ultimate Canadian vehicle.
Watch the full race with play-by-play commentary from Subban to see what what down in the nail-biter:
3. Parallel II
July was a dry and dusty month in B.C., a perfect time to watch Brandon Semenuk’s latest project, Parallel II, which featured some dual slalom and dynamic bike riding. Mountain bikers Semenuk and Kade Edwards teamed up for the project. The video project took the riders down a dual slalom through a burnt forest. The features allowed the riders to showcase each of their distinct riding styles while complementing each other through tight riding, roosts, overtakes, and berm explosions.
With Semenuk coming from a freeride/slopestyle background, and Edwards, a regular downhill competitor on the UCI World Cup circuit, the two brought a new dynamic to the previously tested format in Parallel I.
Watch as the riders duck and weave using each other, even as features in Parallel II.
Parallel ll
4. Red Bull Joyride
August brought the return of Crankworx and Red Bull Joyride to Whistler after a two-year hiatus. This year marked the tenth anniversary of the event. The gold standard of slopestyle mountain biking would once again bring joy to the crowds of Whistler.
The world's best slopestyle mountain bike athletes took on the redesigned bone yard with new and exciting features. Such as Semenuk’s satellite dish from Realm and a new course layout.
The event went off without a hitch after a short wind delay. Thomas Lamoine stole the show with a crazy gap over the entire final feature, exploding the crowd into hysterics. But, the cool, calm, and consistent Emil Johansson kept his roll going, taking a commanding win with the most technical and dialed run out of everyone.
Red Bull Joyride – Whistler
Check out all the action from Red Bull Joyride at Whistler, the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour 2022.
Watch the replay on Red Bull TV or catch the highlights and top three runs here.
5. Red Bull Outliers
A couple weeks later, it was time for Red Bull Outliers, a hard enduro motocross race open to all riders to test their limits, skill, and persistence in the Badlands of Alberta. With an exciting prologue, the race first took riders through the streets of Calgary over logs obstacles, across tires, and then onto the Badlands for day two.
Best action – Red Bull Outliers
Check out the best of the action from Red Bull Outliers 2022 in Calgary, Canada.
The racing took 250 riders through two days of physically and mentally taxing obstacles with a mix of urban and raw natural terrain testing all skill sets. Manuel Lettenbichler would come out victorious with some tight racing on the last few stages.
6. Red Bull Flugtag
Ontario Place in Toronto hosted Red Bull Flutag in September. The event returned to Canada after nine years, bringing the many flying contraptions to the waters of Lake Ontario. Flutgag has a long-standing history dating back nearly five decades. The first-ever Red Bull Flutag was in 1992 in Vienna, Austria Since then, creativity and ingenuity have come a long way.
The contraptions and performances flying into the waters of Lake Ontario were something to behold. With the SnapPea flying machine taking top remarks with the best performance to distance average. They were awarded 40/50 for creativity and a flight performance of 41/50.
7. Ryan Decenzo: River Gap
November saw the release of two new videos. The first was with pro skater Ryan Decenzo in snowy British Columbia, armed with some plywood, his skateboard, and world-class photographers Mason Mashon and Tyler Ravelle. They went to work in the Whistler backcountry to build a river gap in the snow, resulting in some unreal imagery.
Decenzo would rally in adverse conditions with snow, water, and light to pull off a kickflip and a frontside flip over the river. Mashon braved the glacial water in his wetsuit to capture the best angles. Watch the whole adventure here:
Ryan Decenzo's winter creek mission
Watch as Ryan Decenzo heads out into the Whistler backcountry to attempt to skate a six-metre creek gap.
8. The Obstacle Course
The second video involved snowboarder and obstacle course enthusiast Sebastien Toutant. He took his homemade parkour courses from the beginning of the pandemic, and took it to the slopes. Toutant and his team created a technically challenging, creative, and awe-inspiring outlook on a ski hill in Quebec to build a two-minute-long obstacle course.
If Seb Toots could pull off the perfect run, the project would result in a perfect, one-shot, top-to-bottom run, ending with the hardest move of the entire course. If even one mistake is made, the entire run would need to restart.
The Obstacle Course
Snowboard legend Seb Toots returns to the snow for one of his most technical and challenging runs.
It was a year of highs and lows for many of our athletes. But, overall it was pretty darn successful with events, podiums, and viral videos. We know we can only build from here. 2023 will bring even more new and exciting moments. What was your favourite Canadian moment from 2022?
