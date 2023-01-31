Inside the Red Bull Sand Scramble

Experiencing Red Bull Sand Scramble

Last December, I attended the Red Bull Sand Scramble in what I describe as an "otherworldly setting". Glamis, in the middle of the California desert, was the site of this impressive side-by-side competition on December 10, 2022. Thanks to Red Bull, I had the opportunity to live an extraordinary experience and especially to meet a very inspiring young woman, Mia Chapman.

The Chicks And Machines Show

We were invited to meet Mia Chapman and attend the competition during a shoot for the show Chicks And Machines, which I host. The show will air on April 16th on RDS, Sportsman Canada, Prime France, U.K. and U.S. Until then, you can watch this trailer here.

Chicks And Machines is a media channel that puts women at the forefront as a source of information and inspiration, so that everyone is encouraged to pursue their passions. The mission is to break down the barriers and stereotypes that have lasted for too long in the powersports industry and unconventional occupations so that more women can take their place.

Meeting Mia Chapman

The day before attending Red Bull Sand Scramble, I had the pleasure of meeting Mia and getting invited for a ride with her in the dunes.

As soon as I arrived, I was transported to another world... endless sand and dunes... Being as an avid motorsports enthusiast, riding side- by- side in the dunes was definitely on my bucket list. But, to have had the chance to ride it with Mia Chapman, well… that was unbelievable and an unexpected surprise!

I was immediately charmed by her personality and warmth. You could tell she really loves her sport and exudes passion as a proud representative of off-road racing. Fortunately, she immediately opened up to us to talk about it.

Mia’s smile, energy and will was infectious. Now 20, she’s been racing since the age of six, following in her father’s footsteps. She won seven trophies in Trophy Kart competitions before taking her talents to the modified kart category, winning in both the junior and senior categories.

The jump into the world of side-by-side racing came naturally at the age of 17. Side-by-side racing allowed her to challenge herself by competing in longer events. Ultimately, becoming the biggest challenge she has encountered so far: going from races that last only a few minutes to races that last several hours. Imagine the physical strength and mental fortitude required to race for hours in the desert.

It should be noted that women were, and still are, few and far between in this type of sport. Mia never cared about that and paved her own path regardless. This is exactly the mentality Chicks And Machines stands for day-in-and-day-out. So, it was only fitting to have this unique opportunity to meet Mia.

Facing the desert

After our incredible experience in the desert, it was time to jump in our vehicles and head for the dunes. Although we were very nervous, we were ready for the challenge.

Finding the right words to describe our time in the dunes is almost impossible. Simply put, it was breathtaking and the adrenaline rush was just incredible. You feel like you are defying gravity when you take turns inside the dunes or when you balance across mountains of sand.

Coming from driving on the streets of Quebec to driving in the dunes, you really step outside your comfort zone, which proved to be a challenging but unforgettable experience.

Thankfully, this was Mia’s second home and truly her comfort zone. She thrived driving in this environment and humbly showcased her impressive skills. But, believe it or not, this was just the beginning of my experience…

Day of the competition

On the morning of the competition, you could feel the excitement in the air. Whether you were competing or taking in the race as a spectator, magic was in the air. It was just around 7:45 am, with the sun rising over the dunes, when the engines started revving.

Red Bull Sand Scramble is the first event in the national UTV Scramble series. There were over 125 vehicles divided into two classes: Sportsman and Pro, with males and females ready to compete across a picturesque desert course.

This was my first time attending a competition like this and the fact that I got to know Mia made it even more exciting. I couldn't wait to see her compete!

Just before her first race, we had the chance to capture some images of her and it was so inspiring and beautiful to see her so focused on her upcoming race.

It was also impressive to see the crowd with so many excited spectators sprinkled all around the track. The passion of these spectators was palpable; for them, it is clearly a lifestyle.

As the day progressed, so did the races. I had the opportunity to see the race from many vantage points and this allowed us to capture some incredible images as we moved around the circuit. In between races, we even had the chance to get a ride around the track with a professional racer, and got to experience what it’s like to rip around the course first hand. What an incredible dose of adrenaline!

An amazing performance

Finally, to cap the day off, we got to witness the main event – Red Bull Sand Scramble Pro final. It was Mia’s time to shine. Luckily for me, this was when I experienced my most memorable moment: watching Mia in her element, as she flew past her opponents jumping and weaving around the course. It was simply magical watching her dazzle the crowd.

When the final results were announced, I was proud of Mia. This young athlete finished in 15th place in a field out of 33 racers, an incredible feat considering she was the only woman to make it to the Pro final.

We had a chance to catch up with her after the race; and it was nice to see how proud she was of her performance! Her biggest challenge was finding her way through the desert which can be pretty daunting with the number of runners riding close to each other.

I must say that this young woman really shined in my eyes. I respect her will and talent as an athlete and I’lll continue to follow her to see how she develops. I guarantee that this is not the last you will hear of Mia Chapman.

A huge thank you to Red Bull for the invitation to the Red Bull Sand Scramble and, most importantly, thank you to Mia for her generosity during the shoot. Don't let go, you are beautiful to behold!

