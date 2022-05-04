The Ultimate Miami F1 Circuit Guide

Construction: 2021

First race in F1: 2022

Location: Miami, USA

Length: 5.41 km

Number of turns: 19

Number of rounds: 57

Most wins:

Lap record:

Formula 1 has a new playground. On May 8th, twenty drivers will start fifth round of the 2022 season on a track that was completed months ago. Enter the Miami International Speedway .

The spectators are looking forward to the new route on the racing calendar © Red Bull Content Pool

Designed in the northern suburbs around the Hard Rock Stadium — the headquarters of the Miami Dolphins NFL team — this semi-urban route of 5.41 km circles in a counter-clockwise direction.

Lap times are expected to average around 1:35 minute and average speed is sought to clock 217 km/h. With its three straights — the longest spanning 1.3 km — and its three DRS zones, pre-race simulations have predicted that the racers will push their cars at full throttle for almost 58% of each lap, reaching top speeds of 320 km/h. In short, the show is going to be lightning fast.

In 2022, a completely new Grand Prix will take place in Miami. © Garth Milan

Miami Vice

"Our philosophy is to challenge all the Formula 1 teams, their cars, their race engineer, and of course, their drivers,” explained the course designers from Apex Circuit Designs in a column on www.motorsport.com. “We focused on corner sequence and a dynamic range of corner at both low and high speeds. To achieve that, we performed many simulations and made sure there were different corners sequences throughout the lap that would support different car settings.”

“I think it’s a good circuit,” confirmed Sergio Pérez , the only driver on grid to test the circuit. “There are some tricky areas and visibility can be difficult too. The race is going to be good with those long straights, I just hope the asphalt is level.”

Pierre Gasly , who’s tested the track on a simulator is also enthusiastic: “I have to admit it looks pretty cool. I really like this kind of circuit because it brings a lot of challenges and unprecedented turns.

11 min Race to Miami Oracle Red Bull Racing take the scenic route from New York to Florida to reach the new Miami Grand Prix track.

A route that’s making noise

Though the first Miami Grand Prix has not yet taken place, the circuit has caused mixed emotions from local residents and beyond. Those living nearby have filled a lawsuit against the noise pollution that the race may cause. Another point of contention raised by the fans has directed at the artificial lake built on the edge of the track which could result in an ecological problem.

With elevated attention, scrutiny, and anticipation around the race, it’s safe to say the Miami Grand Prix will be a race like never before.

A course that causes a stir... © Red Bull Content Pool