Mighty Fight Federation is taking on the enormous task of giving the classic 3D Arena Fighter a competitive edge. With an active community and developer support to keep game balance alive, MFF was designed to curb the biggest issues in Arena Fighters: too much free movement, an excess amount of room, 1 punish button that was the make or break of a character, and the focus on items.

The competitive viability of arena fighters has always been in question. While some do make it on the scene through harsh limitations and characters being straight up banned (think DEF JAM), usually it comes from the players or community being fine with their game’s insanity and building around it. Some games, like Pokken DX, create an arena fighter with a phase shift -- creating a healthy blend between the two genres (Arena, 2D Fighters) and having that competitive flow. But the question remains -- has there ever been a truly competitive Arena fighter? Modern anime arena fighters are pretty good, but they are seen not as complex enough to keep a community interested. This is where Might Fight Federation comes in.

Want to see if you can take on the Mighty Fight Federation? Here is everything you need to get started.

The basics

So, you've finally made it to the big leagues: the Mighty Fight Federation. Like every fighter, you've been dreaming for this moment… and while reminiscing about your amateur debut at the local bar where the scout found you -- you tend to remember the basics. The absolute fundamentals. How did you get started?

Mighty Fight Federation has a great tutorial system ranging from Basic, Intermediate and Advanced (not currently available in early access). The mechanics are quite universal, ranging from your normal set of buttons you'd expect from an arena fighter -- Attack, Special, Jump and a Gap closer. There is a shift button however that allows you to change the attack/special you are working with. Shift + Attack usually goes for a launcher that you can follow up with some jump attacks, and Shift + Special will give you a different variation of special that usually allows for a bounce, or wall combo.

Gap Closer is a mechanic added to Mighty Fight Federation to combat zoning, the game of tag that arena fighters are plagued by. It does move in a unique way however, as the dash itself is not homing but more free form. You can use the gap closer in any direction you like and, if you are staring at your opponent, it moves pretty quickly towards them. If you’re looking in a different direction, the dash is slower and used as an evasive maneuver.

Have you ever wanted to play a fighting game for the offense only? Mighty Fight Federation has a ban on blocking -- it only brings the Hype. Defensive options include the "Breaker" (same button as your gap closer) which you can press during hitstun or knockback to get people off you -- this does cost one bar of “Hype”, however (more on that later).

Think of the mechanic as similar to the combo breaker in Killer Instinct. There are some moves in MFF that are considered grabs (trust me, you'll know) and you cannot break out of them with a breaker, adding a nice counterplay option. The game also has rolling, which has a few frames of invulnerability (think Super Smash Bros.) to get out of a given situation. Pressing the roll without a direction will give you a spot dodge that can be cancelled into attacks which are great for counter attacking! This allows for counter play and baiting your opponents. You can also roll out of a knockdown by holding a direction during wakeup.

So what makes Mighty Fight Federation so unique? Well…

Welcome to the hype

Mighty Fight Federation builds upon its mechanic, "Hype". There are two different types of Hype -- The Hype Bar, and the Hype Attack. Hype Attack is your character's finishing move -- you can usually combo into these moves or hit them raw and combo after them. Characters have Hype attacks that fit their personalities, whether they be close or far range (projectile vs. strike). Normally this is a good tool to end combos with and try for those setplay resets we’ve all come to love.

The hype bar is what raises the skill ceiling in Mighty Fight Federation. To start, there are "Hype Cancels" which allow you to cancel a normal move and link it to another that usually isn't possible. This will allow for combo extensions and possible resets to really toy with your opponent. More importantly, this will allow you to hit those BIG damaging combos -- expect to see these in at least every combo video ever. One unexpected use of this is to call out breakers, which develops the Yomi game (A.K.A the game of hard reads) that much more.

Here you are: getting smoked by Jab infinites and getting read like the book you are. This isn't what you signed up for! You are reading your opponents moves… but you just can't react fast enough. After a tough loss you hit the lab and look at your hype bar in anticipation thinking to yourself, "What does it do for me on defense?". You remember the words of your legendary and totally not-unlocked cast-in-shadow mentor: the Red Breaker and Hype Factor.

No wonder you’re getting read so much, you’re running through your bar using breaker! Red Breakers are exactly like regular breakers, but cost no Hype bar at all.They’re harder to land, must be done within the first 8 frames of an attack’s start-up, and can only be used on the first hit of a combo. Sorry to say, but there is frame data in this game. Put on those lab goggles and get your defensive options up.

Red breaker gives you more knockback and is a true "get off me" move. It allows you to stop getting reset when you’ve wasted all your bars, gets you back on your feet similar to Hype Cancels for better frame advantage, and gives you the endorphin rush from reading your opponent. Red breakers can be read with breakers however (or even worse, a counter Red Breaker), so stay on your toes!

The last mechanic would be Hype Factor, which is similar to Awakening, X-Factor, V-Trigger and Sparking (depending on what other games you play). It is the comeback mechanic for Mighty Fight Federation, allowing for a buffed state that increases movement speed, damage output and regenerates health over time.

The combo system

Like many fighting games, Mighty Fight Federation has a combo system that allows for freeform and practiced combos alike. To stop game breaking and rage inducing combos such as infinites, it has its fair share of limiters as well. We reached out to the devs to learn more about combos in MFF and they told us that, with stage variety and spacing involved, the combat system was designed for on the fly links and getting a real feel for the game.

The combo system is very much envisioned to be a blend between MVC2 and Alpha 2. There are lots of natural chains for each character, but because hitstun is really exaggerated in our game there's a ton of custom combo potential. We want players to be really free-form, using the environment and reacting to knock-back distances on the fly to create cool mixups. Julian Spillane (Komi Games, Mighty Fight Federation)

Every combo in Mighty Fight Federation has a hard limiter. These include 3 ground bounces where the last ground bounce ends in a hard knockdown, 3 launchers where the last launcher converts into a hard knockdown with iframes (invincible), and 3 wall bounces where the last bounce splats your opponent against the wall. The biggest thing to learn in MFF would be your knock-back distances relative to how close you are to the wall, as well as what links into what. Stage design plays a factor here, as certain characters will favor certain stages.

Having freedom in combos is always an important thing for a fighting game, as it allows creativity to shine, unlike easier games where you press a single button that creates the whole combo. Freedom in combos allows for things you can’t really design for -- situational awareness is key. How will you get a certain combo at this one angle? How can you optimize your combo to the stage around you? Does this distance allow for a nasty reset? Having this awareness creates a more balanced neutral as well as spacing that are essential for a competitive fighter.

Casual or competitive?

Mighty Fight Federation boasts (currently) 12 characters and a variety of game modes to keep you engaged. Where you should start, the TRAINING MODE, is really well designed for an Arena fighter giving you the originals (Max Bar, Type of Enemy, Dummy States) as well as Hitbox information. After that, you can take a chance at Arcade mode to learn a bit more about your character with character specific stories. The game is great in just allowing you to enjoy it on a surface level, and feeling good for all the hits you deal.

The game includes an Online Mode (currently just quick play and player lobbies), and Local Versus up to 4 players or 1 on 1 for those grudge matches after a discord call gone wrong at 3 am. In terms of balance, 1 v 1's definitely have the more competitive edge allowing you to focus in on one opponent. This allows you more tech options, reads and to get a general feel for the other player. You can showcase your deeper technical skills here and outshine your opponent. Ranked is on the way for Online Play, so don't worry too much about showing off your skills right now. The Developers are also very active, willing to answer questions in their discord and have a focus on maintaining a competitive audience. If you feel the need to grind this game out, you will not be disappointed.

Can you play this game casually? Absolutely. The game is designed to be a Classic 3D Arena fighter, and includes game modes such as Free-For-Alls, and Team Free-For-Alls. Playing around with your friends on your first play will feel natural as you figure out the controls. It's a party game that has great quips and quotes (my favorite being HeckBane's "Like, Comment, Subscribe!!" when he falls in battle) that will make any playthrough enjoyable. The deeper mechanics will allow casuals to dive in and show something off to their friends which, in tandem, will make the group go deeper. The natural ease from casual to competitive feels really great and the addition of new characters (such as ToeJam and Earl) will possibly allow for competitive Team Vs in the future.

Final thoughts

Mighty Fight Federation is a game that you can tell has the love of two genres behind it. The classic Arena game style gives it a retro feel that reminds you of games like Power Stone but, instead of running around and throwing boxes, you have actual competitive mechanics that can make the approach of every game so much different.

Things like spot dodging, reacting to breaker with breaker, doing an air move to get in and then hype cancelling -- they all build to the core mechanics and feeling of neutral I haven’t felt anywhere else. There is no blocking so things like movement, whiff punishing and smart gauge usage are essential and make you feel rewarded for being good. The game is currently in Early Access -- so there is still much more to come with promises of a direct line for players during the development process. It is hard to tell how viable the competitive feel will be until entering an actual tournament, but no doubt there will be tech shared, combo videos to check out and guides made on characters as soon as possible.