An inside scoop into hockey off-ice training with Mitch Marner

Mitch Marner: I'd say my trainer does that very well, Dan Noble, who I’ve worked with for a long time. He knows my body very well and knows what to focus on after a season or coming back after an injury to get me back and feeling good. It might be more of a question for him, but he always has a plan for me to be at my best.

There’s a lot of strength stuff that we really try and work on, since in hockey there are lots of different movements and moments in games where you’re off balance, which is where your single-leg strength comes into play. We really try and emphasize a lot of that stuff.