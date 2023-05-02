Mitch Marner: The Quest to Bring Stanley Cup Glory Back to Toronto

You can see Mitch Marner ’s competitive spirit shine every time he’s on the ice. The 2022-23 season saw him set a Leafs points streak record with 32 points in 23 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the Maple Leafs 105-year history.

As the 4th-overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, his path to the Toronto Maple Leafs began similarly to others who dream of championship glory.

For so many Canadian kids, dreams of hoisting the Stanley Cup begin as soon as we first pick up a hockey stick. We pretended to be our heroes — the Gretzky's and Lemieux's, the Sakic's and Yzerman's — playing mini sticks in the schoolyard every recess and lunch break.

After school, we’d race home and get the nets out on the street, working with the efficiency of an F1 Pit Crew to move them out of the way each time we heard “CAR!” We’d quickly get out of the way, then move the nets back in place and continue on as if the whistle had never gone.

This went on until there was a winner or the street lights turned on. Then, when the snow fell, you couldn’t get us off the backyard rink. Dinner? Sorry, Mom, I’m busy. This passion and love for hockey is ingrained within us from an early age. This is how it starts and this is how it grows. It’s love.

The quest for a hometown kid to bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto for the first time in 55 years isn’t something that can be done alone, and playing in a city like Toronto brings its own set of challenges to overcome.

Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs have finally overcome their 19-year-old curse of losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in 6 games.

But the challenge to win the Cup has only just begun.

Marner’s Early Career and Where it All Began

Growing up in Southern Ontario, Marner started his hockey career in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) before making the switch to the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). He had an impressive career, winning league championships and piling up points.

After getting drafted 19th overall in the 2013 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection by the London Knights , there were some decisions to be made. Marner still hadn’t quite made up his mind on which hockey route he wanted to take — college or the OHL?

He received a scholarship offer from the University of Michigan but ultimately made the choice to join the Knights for the 2013-14 season. A choice that Knights fans and hockey fans in general were more than happy with.

Marner had always been a highly-touted prospect for the NHL, but there were still some questions that lingered around his size and physicality . Making the jump from minor to junior hockey is an adjustment, but not as big of an adjustment as making the jump to the pros.

Still, he wasn’t about to let any critics tell him he can’t. After a solid rookie season with the Knights, tallying 59 points in 64 games and making it to the Memorial Cup, Marner followed that up the next year with 44 goals and 126 points in 63 games played.

This cemented him as a surefire top-10 pick in the 2015 draft, where the Leafs took him fourth overall. After Marner signed an entry-level contract, he was sent back to London for the 2015-16 OHL season where he played alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Christian Dvorak .

The trio helped lead the London Knights to the OHL Championship and the Memorial Cup and it was the season that saw Marner go from a top-5 draft pick to a likely NHL superstar.

He had 116 points in 57 league games to be named Most Outstanding Player of the Year in the OHL; 44 points in 18 playoff games to be awarded the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award for MVP of the playoffs; and 14 points in 4 Memorial Cup games to win the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as tournament MVP and the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the leading scorer.

An incredible junior resume. But things were about to get a whole lot harder in more ways than one.

We’re Not Playing for the London Knights Anymore

The London Knights are a storied franchise in the OHL and have grown into a dynasty led by former NHLers Dale and Mark Hunter. Mark Hunter drafted Marner to London and was the assistant GM in Toronto when the Leafs nabbed him at number 4.

Since the Hunter brothers took over the team in 2000, the Knights have been Western Conference Champions in the OHL 5 times, OHL Champions 5 times, and been to the Memorial Cup 5 times, winning it twice in 2005 and 2016.

They’ve had the most points in a regular season on 6 different occasions, showing the knowledge, skill, and adaptability the front office has to overcome challenges year after year.

It highlights the ability the Knights organization has to consistently draft and grow top talent, staying competitive for over two decades.

Success in London is on the opposite end of the adversity spectrum compared to the trials the Toronto Maple Leafs have faced in recent years. They haven’t won a playoff series since 2004 and haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1967 and fans (mostly non-Leaf fans) are not afraid to let everyone know how long it’s been.

Marner hit the ice skating as soon as he first laced them up with the Leafs, notching 61 points in 77 games of his rookie campaign. His sophomore season saw his numbers increase slightly, but it was the 94 points in 82 games in 2018-19 that solidified Marner as one of the best playmakers in the NHL.

Not only that, but Marner has established himself as a complete player, anchoring the top power play unit and the top penalty kill unit. He has a hockey mind that can see things others can’t to let him find holes, seek out teammates, and bury the puck. Plus, he’s regularly paired against the opposing team's top shutdown players.

The superstardom had always been there, but it was now on full display.

Marner’s regular season success was coming to light throughout his first six seasons — as was the Leafs. The team finished in a decent playoff position from 2017 to 2022 and had a solid core of young players to build around, but old demons seemed to continue to come back to haunt them.

The Leafs lost to Washington, Boston twice, Columbus (in the qualifying round), Montreal, and Tampa Bay over that run.

Six years of playoff heartbreak, trials, and tribulations brings learning opportunities and, with the type of player Mitch Marner is, he hasn’t stopped learning.

The Time Has Come. The Leafs Future Is Now

The 2022-2023 NHL regular season was a fresh start for the Leafs. Even though General Manager Kyle Dubas has spent years tinkering with the mechanics, the core group he wanted to build around was there.

It was just a matter of surrounding them with pieces that not only complimented the type of game the Maple Leafs want to play, but also bringing in players with a championship pedigree and veteran leadership to help get them over that playoff drought.

Complementary pieces, if you will. The belief in Marner and the Leafs core has always been there. In most hockey markets, making the playoffs means you had a good regular season and it’s generally seen as a success, but that’s not the case in Toronto.

Out of the 32 hockey markets in the NHL, Toronto is one of the most difficult to play in. The constant barrage of media attention, newspaper headlines, and pundits looking to dissect the latest major (or often minor) issue is always prevalent.

Yet it’s the almost insurmountable expectations and pressure that have been put on the shoulders of the Leafs’ core to win – and win now – that might be the most difficult.

Even for a hometown kid in Marner who grew up understanding and seeing the expectations that come with being a member of the Maple Leafs, actually being a member of the Maple Leafs is a whole other thing.

Anything short of winning is simply unacceptable in the eyes of both fans and the media. In some ways it’s understandable. This generation of fans hasn’t seen very much Maple Leafs success and has been itching to just get out of the first round for, well, 18 years.

Year after year, the organization and fanbase as a whole reset with bright eyes and a newly found hope. This Leafs core and where they are now puts them on the brink of something special. They have put in the time, work, and dedication to overcome past disappointments and letdowns.

A Maple Leafs Roster Built for a Stanley Cup Run

Over the past few seasons, Kyle Dubas has brought in a range of players to help bolster the lineup heading into playoff time but things haven’t always played out as expected.

This year, the tinkering Dubas did leading up to the trade deadline significantly improved the Leafs roster while not giving up any key pieces or sacrificing for short-term gain. That’s big for the likes of Marner, who didn’t lose any of the familiar pieces around him – the likes of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and William Nylander.

Instead, Dubas surrounded his core with solid, complimentary additions who know how to win in the playoffs.

Ryan O’Reilly might have been the biggest pick-up, bringing locker room and on-ice leadership, playoff experience, and a sheer and dogged determination to win. O’Reilly won the Cup with St. Louis back in 2019.

A few other additions on the back end, some depth pieces at forward, and a goaltender that has been steady all year long have this Leafs team looking deeper and more competitive than they have in a long time.

The expectations on the Leafs heading into this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs are at an all-time high, but that’s only going to add fuel to the fire. Say what you will about the previous six seasons and the never-ending first-round playoff exits. Yes, they’re heartbreaking and yes the Leafs fell way short of the expectations put on them.

However, it’s incredibly difficult to win the Stanley Cup without experience and that’s exactly what Marner and the Leafs have now. They know what it feels like to blow a 3-goal, 3rd-period lead and how it feels to lose in a Game 7.

Being able to overcome adversity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is what separates winners from losers, and now Marner and the Leafs have the chance to prove they belong. For a Leafs Nation that has endured year after year of heartbreak, the time has finally come.

In Pursuit of Bringing Stanley Cup Glory Back to Toronto

The Stanley Cup is one of the most difficult trophies to win in professional sports. After an 82-game regular season, players prepare to potentially play an extra 28 tilts: four full rounds of best of 7 play. But there is a significant increase in physicality, determination, and the will to win when the puck drops in the postseason.

Players can put up career years in points during the regular season – as Marner did in 2022-23 with 99 points in 80 games played – and not be able to transfer that success to the playoffs.

They regularly play through broken bones, pulled muscles, and aching joints for their shot at hoisting Lord Stanley above their head when it’s all said and done.

For a kid from Southern Ontario who grew up watching the Maple Leafs, living through all the heartaches and heartbreaks and being part of the most recent ones, Mitch Marner has a unique opportunity to help the Leafs bring Stanley Cup glory back to Toronto for the first time since 1967.

It's a hard journey, but the journey has just begun. Marner helped the Maple Leafs overcome previous demons and put past failures in the rearview mirror by knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning in 6 games in their first-round series matchup.

Don’t miss the action as Marner and the Leafs take on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the quest for the cup continues.