Finn Iles rises to the occasion in Mont-Sainte-Anne downhill finals

Get all the info from what happened at the Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

01 Mont-Sainte-Anne presents an exciting return

The legendary Mont-Sainte-Anne track was welcomed back by riders, teams, and spectators following a three-year hiatus as a World Cup location. For the athletes, it was a case of relearning the course, which also included a fresh new loam-filled dirt section in the woods .

A welcome back to Mont-Sainte-Anne © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

One thing that hasn't changed is how relentlessly brutal this super-long track is on the athletes and their bikes. This year, the track took its fair share of prisoners—and that's before finals racing even began. Camille Balanche, Loïc Bruni and Loris Vergier all crashed in practice and the resulting injuries forced them out of racing the finals.

It’s probably one of the hardest courses on the circuit because of how long and physical it is. Finn Iles

Amaury Pierron and Finn Iles take in some fresh air and the views © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Bernard Kerr finds a relative quiet spot to get in the zone during practice © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Iles reviews some phone footage of his riding © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Iles on the Stevie Smith drop © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Balanche suffered a collarbone break on her left shoulder and Bruni dislocated his shoulder, while Vergier sustained an unspecified shoulder injury. The latter two decided not to risk racing, with one eye on being ready for the World Championships in Les Gets in three weeks. For Balanche, her injury is possibly season-ending.

Bruni tried a few runs after putting his dislocated shoulder back in © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Valentina Höll went well during practice and qualis © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

02 Finn Iles rises to the occasion, Mont-Sainte-Anne erupts

He’s done it. Finn Iles has won a World Cup. Crossing the finish line as the last man down with a time of 4m 11.717s, Iles narrowly snuck ahead of Laurie Greenland’s second-place time by just 0.238s.

3 min Finn Iles's Mont-Sainte-Anne winning run This is the run that delivered Finn Iles a home win at the UCI Downhill World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Iles' first place heroics were met by highlight reel scenes as other athletes, photographers, Specialized staff, and even Iles’s mum and dad, stormed the track to celebrate. His achievement is made even more remarkable by the fact his chain came off during his run. So having been faster than Greenland on the splits throughout the course he inevitably began to lose time to the Brit as his run reached its finale.

Relive Iles' home loam finish with the lively crowd at Mont-Sainte-Anne in the player below:

Iles, who seems to have been racing for ages, is still only 22. He had been tipped as downhill’s next big thing when he stepped up to elites in 2018 but that first World Cup win just didn’t follow quickly, however this year we’ve seen a much more mature racer.

The emotion flows © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Iles's parents were there to share the greatest day of their son's life © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

This year, Iles has put down a chain of impressive performances—with a second place at Lourdes and Lenzerheide, and a third at Vallnord—but his overall performance has at times lacked consistency. Moving forward, the young Canadian will look to build on his iconic moment to fuel his future successes.

The last Canadian to win a World Cup race was the legendary Stevie Smith © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

03 Vali Höll rode smart on her way to the women's win

As the last woman down the hill, Vali Höll knew that this World Cup race was hers to lose. The Austrian had qualified the fastest by over 13 seconds. In her first years as an elite, Höll has been in situations where a win seemed inevitable after posting split times faster than any rivals, only for her to crash out or make simple mistakes that lost her time. At times, Höll was maybe trying too hard in races, wasn't relaxed enough or impatient to get wins to prove the hype around her. This in turn put pressure on her. In her finals run here, we saw a Höll who's now happy within her own skin probably for the first time.

No drama from Höll on her run © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Höll celebrates a job well done © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

One of her main challengers for the win, Myriam Nicole , unfortunately suffered a rear flat when she was on a flying run that would have probably taken her into the winner's hotseat. Höll knew about Nicole's misfortune before she raced and had an idea that Nina Hoffmann had set the fastest time with a run that was quicker than her winning qualis time. In the past, and in these circumstances, Höll might have tightened up or been over eager on finals runs. However, this was a composed and controlled run, with Höll admitting she played safe at times.

4 min Valentina Höll's Mont-Sainte-Anne winning run Check out Vali Höll's dominant winning run from the Monte-Saint-Anne Downhill World Cup in full.

04 Jackson Goldstone is the Junior World Cup Champion

There was a lot more for the Canadian fans to celebrate as they drifted away from the downhill finish area after Iles's win. Earlier on Saturday morning, Jackson Goldstone won the Junior race—thus confirming his men’s junior World Cup overall, with one round still left to go. Goldstone's points tally of 400 has him 74 points ahead of his main challenger, Great Britain’s Jordan Williams. In the Juniors the maximum points that can be awarded for a race win is 60, so Goldstone can't be caught.

Goldstone continues to make waves every time he races © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

The 18-year old Squamish local, who has won five of the seven starts so far (and finished second in the other two), described this run as the best of his short career. His winning time of 4m 13.766s would have placed him third in the Elite men’s race, nearly 1.5s faster than the third-place time of Australia's Troy Brosnan. Williams’s time would have seen him finish fifth in the elite race. Both have big futures and will be competitive from the get-go when they step into the elite field next year.

Goldstone laps up the applause of the home crowd at the podium ceremony © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

05 The women's overall is now wide open

With Camille Balanche not racing here due to her collarbone injury, the race for the women's overall World Cup title will go down to the wire and be decided at the final race in Val di Sole, Italy .

Balanche could have all but sewn up the title in Mont-Sainte-Anne if she'd won or placed highly and she's actually still in the overall lead going into Val di Sole, but with Höll winning here in Mont-Sainte Anne she's only 119 points behind Balanche now. Myriam Nicole meanwhile is 180 points behind Balanche and 61 points behind Höll. Given Balanche's circumstances going into Val di Sole and being so close behind Höll, Nicole isn't out of the title race either.

Nicole made it down to the finish line despite the rear flat © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Eleonora Farina put together her best run of the season to finish third © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Nina Hoffmann likes long tracks like Mont-Sainte-Anne. She finished second © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

Balanche's broken collarbone injury may yet rule her out of Val di Sole, but, intriguingly, Balanche isn't making any judgements on ruling out racing there that yet. Surgery on her collarbone is planned and if a plate is inserted it could allow the Swiss athlete to be on the start line for the Italian race if the shoulder area is strong enough. With four weeks to Val di Sole it may be touch and go whether the collarbone will heal sufficiently enough. One thing's for sure, we're in for some final day drama in Italy.

Camille Balanche is still the number 1 in the women's overall © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

06 Amaury Pierron fluffed his lines for once

Everything was all set for Amaury Pierron to become the World Cup Champion in this race. Pierron only had to place inside the top 25 to take the overall title. Things didn’t go to plan for the Frenchman however. Pierron is a competitive animal and the phrase ‘play safe’ is not in his vocabulary. He simply races the only way he knows, all out, and was showing split times only second to then hotseat warmer Laurie Greenland. Unfortunately, the Frenchman lost traction on a bend after the Stevie Smith drop on the course. He got back on his bike but he had already lost significant time.

It wasn't to be Pierron's day © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

The race now was not about the win but trying to get a time that would get him inside the top 25. When he crossed the line his time placed him in 25th position but there was still Greg Minnaar and Finn Iles to go down the course. Iles's win agonisingly pushed him down one place further to 26th and with that the men’s overall title decider now goes to Val di Sole. Pierron does however have a big lead over second-placed Iles in the overall, some 249 points. Iles would need to win the quails and finals at Val di Sole, and so take the maximum 300 points available to be in with a realistic chance of the title, and hope that Pierron does not take enough points from the round.

This course was brutal on the bikes, particularly wheels. Punctures aplenty © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Troy Brosnan is back in the groove, and back podiuming. Third here © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto A fourth place and another solid run from Aaron Gwin © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

07 Laurie Greenland is no longer Mr Grumpy

In his post-race interview, Laurie Greenland apologised to everyone he knew for being a bit of a grump this last month. Though naturally disappointed to miss out on the win by such a small margin to Finn Iles, Greenland was delighted for the Canadian to win his first World Cup and in front of his home fans. Greenland, who was the 17th-last man to go down the course, set a remarkable time that was 7.2s faster than the previous leader, Brit Ethan Craik. It took an equally remarkable run by last man down Iles to finally dislodge him from the hotseat.

3 min Laurie Greenland's Mont-Sainte-Anne run Laurie Greenland delivered this run to finish second at the UCI Downhill World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Greenland hasn't been feeling 100% healthy in the last few rounds, and lacking a bit of energy. This run might just give him the filip he needs to end the season brightly at the Worlds in Les Gets and then the last World Cup of the season in Val di Sole, the scene of his only World Cup win to date.

Greenland almost levitated down the course at times on his run © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto Greenland and Iles lit up this race © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto