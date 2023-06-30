Meet Montreal’s Vibrant Airdasher Scene

Games like Blazblue, Melty Blood, and Dragon Ball FighterZ are airdashers, meaning they typically feature anime aesthetics and movement so fast it’s almost hard to follow. This genre is what Pedro , a long time Montreal area tournament organizer who’s been there from the beginning, was focusing on when he started organizing meetups for fighting games.

MTL Airdashers started when Pedro joined some friends, who were playing Street Fighter at a loft, setting up some BlazBlue and operating from there for a while. With that interaction comes exposure to different games. Through word of mouth, use of old Dustloop forums and consistently providing a space for people to come together, they created a lasting space that has continued to grow.

“It’s really cool to see the scene come together and grow, but it’s a lot more work, and that’s kinda scary too. The stakes are higher, but its just cool, and we’re better at it too,” says Pedro.

Lord Knight Vs TestYourLuck © Tan YiYang

What IS an Airdasher?

Fighting games fall into many subgenres. Though anime airdashers (BlazBlue, Guilty Gear, BBTag) are 2D games, the community places them in a different category than say, Street Fighter. The difference here is clear: the gameplay looks nothing alike.

Anime/Airdasher games feature characters who can take the air and often have a heavier emphasis on mixups and combos. There are 2D games which certainly have anime aesthetics like Granblue Fantasy Versus, but lack the air oriented neutral so some wouldn’t consider it in the anime genre.

However, UMVC3 is nothing if not airdashing (at least if you pick top tiers), so is that an anime game? No, it’s not. That’s just how blurred the lines are when you try to pin a game to a certain genre. Although they go by MTL Airdashers, the Montreal FGC is now a place for any fighting game to flourish if the interest is there.

Pedro running brackets at WEMAD 2023 © MTL Airdashers

The place for fighting games in Montreal

Though they’ve been through a few venues since then, MTL Airdashers has solidified itself as the place to be for fighting games in Montreal and have been running their titular event Ultimate Montreal Airdashers (UMAD) for over 10 years now.

In February 2023 , the first WEMAD was held, expanding UMAD’s offerings with a winter edition of the beloved tournament. UMAD 2022 was a weekend event in July that had about 300 attendees from all around Eastern Canada, and even some high profile American players such as Lord Knight and Crocs N’Socks. Despite being a winter offshoot of UMAD, the inaugural WEMAD had over 200 attendees, proving that MTL Airdashers has cultivated a more than positive reputation for great events.

Don't be afraid to take a second between rounds when the crowd is watching © MTL Airdashers

The UMAD crew has made this happen by opening the fold and giving power to the players, letting attendees organize their own side tournaments during main events, and voting amongst the community to decide the last few games for their monthlies. Their April monthly was entirely run by newer TOs, since the main TOs were traveling for EVO Japan.

MTL Airdashers events are obviously competitive, with the main draw being tournaments, but there is a community experience centred around fun and just kicking it that most events wish they could achieve. . A big draw of UMAD and WEMAD is the karaoke and mystery games areas. Attendees definitely party together (responsibly) and purchase affordable merch to remember their time there.

The Airdashers crew doesn’t just get the physical event right, though. They go as far as preparing a comprehensive guide to getting around Montreal. They create documents with food spots detailing the cuisine and how far it is from the venue.

The crowd's always hype in MTL © Tan YiYang

UMAD keeps growing

The team will be taking a major step in 2023, with this year’s UMAD being a collaborative event with Montreal T.O, Z’s Battle of Z, one of the biggest Smash Brothers events in Canada. This is uncharted territory for MTL Airdashers, and there are a lot of things that have to be worked out and shifted, but the crew is confident they will rise to the occasion, especially while working with Z, an organizer who consistently delivers on bigger and bigger events for Smash. This event will have the recently launched SF6, and will undoubtedly be one of the earliest big tournament tests for players who attend.

This event will also be a major event for Canadian Strive, as TestYourLuckMTL is once again looking to defend his hometown from invaders, as he is the standing back to back Montreal Airdasher Strive champion (UMAD 2022 and WEMAD 2023) who also happens to be coming in hot off of a Top 8 appearance at CEO 2023. KOF15 makes its 3rd appearance, even securing support from SNK’s tournament sponsorship program.

Out of towners encouraged to see what Montreal is about

Aside from Quebec natives, attendees come from Eastern Canada, mostly Ottawa and Toronto players can often be found competing at the bigger events. The connection started on old internet forums, and players from each region going back and forth to each other's events. Pedro built on these ties and has forged a strong two way street between Southern Ontario and Montreal.

Competitors aren’t limited to Canadians though. New Jersey’s Lord Knight took second place in GGST at WEMAD, getting all the way to grand finals from the winner's side. In a chat with him at the event, he mentioned he makes it a priority to attend Montreal Airdashers’ big events and wants North America as a whole to unify. He emphasizes the importance of growth not only in terms of skill as a fighting game player, but as a community, as regions, and ultimately as people.

“One of my missions is to make North America feel like we’re all together, it helps me and helps others,” says Lord Knight

Growing from a small group of friends, to a local for anime FG fans, and now a pillar of the overall Canadian FGC, the Montreal scene is one which any fighting game player should be keen to explore. Their events always deliver and beautifully mix the heights of FG skill with the casual fun of a tight knit community event.

Street Fighter 6 is by far and away the biggest bracket at UMAD 2023, more than Smash. Tekken 8, Project L, and Mortal Kombat are all primed to make a huge impact on the FGC and continue the new surge of newcomers. MTL Airdashers is surely the place for these new players to come together and learn what the FGC is all about. Though they may have started with only anime games, they’ve become known for their increasingly welcoming events for all subcommunities. The key has been the focus on fun, attendee experience, while not forgetting the high level gameplay in a variety of games.

