These are the most impressive MotoGP records of all time

MotoGP is essentially the two-wheel equivalent of Formula 1 racing. The origins of premier class of motorcycling date back to 1949 and it’s history is packed with excitement, mind-blowing records, and plenty of drama. Here’s a list of the 10 most impressive records that we think you should know about.

01 Most world titles: Giacomo Agostini

Giacomo Agostini racked up a record 15 titles © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The list of MotoGP and 500cc class world champions is headed by the Italian Giacomo Agostini—otherwise known as Ago. In 1965, Agostini made his career debut in the 500cc class and in that same year, he went on to celebrate his first victory at the Finnish Grand Prix.

Through his 14 year career, Agostini won a total of 122 races and was crowned world champion 15 times (across all classes) . Eight titles of these titles were captured in the MotoGP or 500cc classes. This impressive feat makes Agostini the record holder for most world champion titles in MotoGP—closely followed by his compatriot Valentino Rossi with seven world championship titles and the Spaniard Marc Márquez with six championships.

Back on track: Our film ' Marquez Unlimited ' shows how the six-time world champion fought back for the 2019 season after a serious injury.

1 h 20 min Márquez Unlimited After surgery and rehabilitation, Marc Márquez returned ready for the 2019 MotoGP™ season.

02 Most starts: Valentino Rossi

Marc Márquez & Valentino Rossi at the top of the MotoGP World Championship © Chris Tedesco / Red Bull Content Pool

Valentino Rossi will be forever linked to MotoGP history, as he’s started more races than any other driver by a landslide. Between 2000 and 2021, the Italian boasted 372 starts in the premier class, and more impressively, he he finished 199 of those races on the podium, and 89 of them as the winner.

Second place for the most starts is ranked by Rossi's compatriot, Andrea Dovizioso, who was active in MotoGP between 2008 and 2022. He started a total of 247 times in the top class.

03 Top speed: 363.6 km/h

Jorge Martin currently holds the MotoGP speed record © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

The Spaniard Jorge Martín finally demonstrated how fast a MotoGP bike could go in May 2022 when he smashed the previous speed record at the MotoGP in Italy .

Martin reached a top speed of 363.3 km/h on the start and finish straight and broke Johann Zarco ’s previous top speed record from 2021 by another 1.2 kilometers per hour.

Binder wants to know: MotoGP driver Brad Binder is on the record hunt. The South African races to a new best time in the Superlap of Kyalami.

9 min Superlap In South Africa, Brad gets set for the fastest time on a MotoGP™ bike with the help of comedian Jason Goliath.

04 Most wins in a season: Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez: 2014 MotoGP World Champion © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The 2014 season will always be remembered by the Spanish 6-time world champion Marc Márquez, as he was able to win 13 of a total of 18 championship heats—which corresponds to 72.22 percent.

05 Most wins in the same Grand Prix: Giacomo Agostini

Giacomo Agostini and his race-winning MV Agusta © Getty Images

Marc Márquez is considered to be the king of the MotoGP German Grand Prix. The Spaniard won a total of eight times between 2013 and 2021 at the Sachsenring. But even with a historic feat, this record goes to Giacomo Agostini.

Between 1965 and 1973, and again (after a year's hiatus) in 1975, the Italian won a total of 10 times at the Tampere Circuit, earning the record for most wins at the same circuit.

06 Most consecutive seasons with a win: Giacomo Agostini

Dani Pedrosa © Repsol Honda

For 12 consecutive years—between 1965 and 1976—Agostini clinched at least one race win in each season. Matching this record, Spaniard Dani Pedrosa did the same between 2006 and 2017.

07 Youngest MotoGP winner: Marc Márquez

Marc Marquez 2013 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

In his debut season, Marc Márquez set a record that has stood for over 30 years. At the age of 20 years and 63 days, he won the Grand Prix of the Americas, becoming the youngest winner in the MotoGP class.

The previous record holder was the American Freddie Spencer , who was 20 years and 196 days old when he won the Belgian Grand Prix in 1982.

Márquez followed that up with five more victories in his debut MotoGP season, also holding the record for most race wins in the inaugural championship.

08 Oldest MotoGP winner: Fergus Anderson

Fergus Anderson was still winning at the age of 44 © Moto Guzzi

On the other hand, was the oldest winner MotoGP has ever seen was 2.2 times Márquez's age. Briton’s Fergus Anderson was 44 years and 237 days old when he triumphed at the Spanish Grand Prix in 1953.

09 Most successful manufacturer: Honda

Repsol Honda MotoGP © Repsol Honda

In the lengthy history of MotoGP, many different manufacturers have made their bikes available. But, the most successful of these comes from Japan and goes by the name of Honda. By the end of the 2021 season, riders on Honda bikes had clinched a total of 312 Grand Prix victories.

At the end of the season, Honda riders crowned themselves world champions 25 times . Second place in the number of wins goes to Yamaha (245 wins), third place to the Italians MV Agusta (139 wins).

10 Fewest race victories needed to win a world title: Joan Mir.

Suzuki-Pilot Joan Mir © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2020 , Spaniard Joan Mir became MotoGP World Champion, setting two records in the process. The Spaniard was only able to win the championship race on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia and thus secured the title as drivers' world champion with just one race win that season.

At the same time, Mir became the driver with the fewest career victories to become world champion. Joan Mir finished seven of the 14 championship races in 2020 on the podium and was crowned world champion with 171 points ahead of Italian Franco Morbidelli with 158 points.