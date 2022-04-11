Here's the MotoGP ™ 2022 racing schedule

Red Bull Motorsports
01
The full MotoGP program for 2022
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Track
|1
|Mar 6
|Qatar
|Losail
|2
|Mar 20
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika*
|3
|Apr 3
|Argentina
|Termas de Río Hondo
|4
|Apr 10
|USA (Texas)
|Circuit Of The Americas
|5
|Apr 24
|Portugal
|Portimão
|6
|May 1
|Spain
|Jerez - Angel Nieto
|7
|May 15
|France
|Le Mans
|8
|May 29
|Italy
|Mugello
|9
|Jun 5
|Spain
|Catalunya
|10
|June 19
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|11
|June 26
|Netherlands
|TT Assen
|12
|July 10
|Finland
|Kymi Ring*
|13
|Aug 7
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|14
|Aug 21
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|15
|Sep 4
|San Marino (Italy)
|Misano - Marco Simoncelli
|16
|Sep 18
|Spain
|MotorLand Aragón
|17
|Sep 25
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|18
|Oct 2
|Thailand
|Chang International
|19
|Oct 16
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|20
|Oct 23
|Malaysia
|Sepang International
|21
|Nov 6
|Spain
|Ricardo Tormo-Valencia
After two long years of travel restrictions, race cancellations, and lap reductions, the top motorcycle speed championship is finally back to normal.
For 2022, 21 rounds have been scheduled — making this year the most action packed season is race history. The series kicks off in Qatar and will then stop for the first time in Indonesia. Riders will then head to the American continent for two races, then onto Europe for eight races in just two and a half months, with a new round in Finland completing the first of the championship. Following a month long break, racers will return for four more rounds in Europe, four rounds in Asia and Australia, then to Valencia for the final stop on November 6th.
02
New tracks
After an impressive final at the SBK World Championship, Indonesia’s Petamina Mandalika track is ready to host its first MotoGP race. As a debut track, teams and riders will be given three days of testing prior to the race and Michelin will make a final conclusion about the new track.
Additionally, the newly-built Finnish track, Kymi Ring, will also host its first MotoGP race following two cancellations in 2021. The 4.5km long, 21 turn course — the second longest on European soil — is considered to be one of the tightest tracks on the circuit. After all, most of the riders who participated in the 2019 trash said the track was the most demanding course on the schedule.
03
Young riders and new teams
Five young riders will take part in the MotoGP class this season. Four of these competitors come directly from the Moto2 category, including 2021 champion Remy Gardner, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Marco Bezzecchi. The fifth racer is Darryn Binder, who got a promotion directly from Moto3.
Aprilia will now participate as a factory team, thus releasing Gresini Racing, which will now participate as an independent team with Ducati motorcycles. Thus, in 2022, there will be an impressive eight Desmosedici (Ducati) on each track, something we have never seen before.
The Petronas Yamaha SRT team was renamed WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team, while brand VR46 Racing Team is completely new in the category.
04
MotoGP teams for 2022
* new riders in the category
05
Change in regulations
The most important change for 2022 is the addition of an additional option for front brake disc dimensions. Brembo has developed 355mm diameter discs to be added to the 320 and 340. The reasoning behind this change is to increase traction offered by the new aerodynamic aids in recent years, which increases the traction of the front wheel and raises the requirements of the braking system.
Also, the qualifying time limit for all categories will be reduced to 105%, from 107%. As well, the procedure was agreed with which the systems for adjusting the height of the motorcycle will be checked, in order to ensure the observance of relevant specifications (electrical & hydraulic systems are prohibited).