Here's the MotoGP ™ 2022 racing schedule

This is everything you need to know about the 2022 program, tracks, teams, riders, and new changes to the regulations.
01

The full MotoGP program for 2022

RoundDateCountryTrack
1Mar 6QatarLosail
2Mar 20IndonesiaPertamina Mandalika*
3Apr 3ArgentinaTermas de Río Hondo
4Apr 10USA (Texas)Circuit Of The Americas
5Apr 24PortugalPortimão
6May 1SpainJerez - Angel Nieto
7May 15FranceLe Mans
8May 29ItalyMugello
9Jun 5SpainCatalunya
10June 19GermanySachsenring
11June 26NetherlandsTT Assen
12July 10FinlandKymi Ring*
13Aug 7Great BritainSilverstone
14Aug 21AustriaRed Bull Ring
15Sep 4San Marino (Italy)Misano - Marco Simoncelli
16Sep 18SpainMotorLand Aragón
17Sep 25JapanTwin Ring Motegi
18Oct 2ThailandChang International
19Oct 16AustraliaPhillip Island
20Oct 23MalaysiaSepang International
21Nov 6SpainRicardo Tormo-Valencia
After two long years of travel restrictions, race cancellations, and lap reductions, the top motorcycle speed championship is finally back to normal.
For 2022, 21 rounds have been scheduled — making this year the most action packed season is race history. The series kicks off in Qatar and will then stop for the first time in Indonesia. Riders will then head to the American continent for two races, then onto Europe for eight races in just two and a half months, with a new round in Finland completing the first of the championship. Following a month long break, racers will return for four more rounds in Europe, four rounds in Asia and Australia, then to Valencia for the final stop on November 6th.
Competitors during the MotoGP 2020 World Championship
02

New tracks

After an impressive final at the SBK World Championship, Indonesia’s Petamina Mandalika track is ready to host its first MotoGP race. As a debut track, teams and riders will be given three days of testing prior to the race and Michelin will make a final conclusion about the new track.
Additionally, the newly-built Finnish track, Kymi Ring, will also host its first MotoGP race following two cancellations in 2021. The 4.5km long, 21 turn course — the second longest on European soil — is considered to be one of the tightest tracks on the circuit. After all, most of the riders who participated in the 2019 trash said the track was the most demanding course on the schedule.
03

Young riders and new teams

Five young riders will take part in the MotoGP class this season. Four of these competitors come directly from the Moto2 category, including 2021 champion Remy Gardner, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Marco Bezzecchi. The fifth racer is Darryn Binder, who got a promotion directly from Moto3.
Aprilia will now participate as a factory team, thus releasing Gresini Racing, which will now participate as an independent team with Ducati motorcycles. Thus, in 2022, there will be an impressive eight Desmosedici (Ducati) on each track, something we have never seen before.
The Petronas Yamaha SRT team was renamed WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team, while brand VR46 Racing Team is completely new in the category.
04

MotoGP teams for 2022

ΝοRiderClubMotorcycle
4Andrea DoviziosoWithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamaha YZR-M1
5Johann ZarcoPramac RacingDucati Desmosedici
10Luca MariniMooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici
12Maverick ViñalesAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
20Fabio QuartararoMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
21Franco MorbidelliMonster Energy Yamaha MotoGPYamaha YZR-M1
23Enea BastianiniGresini Racing MotoGPDucati Desmosedici
25Raúl Fernández*Tech3 KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
30Takaaki NakagamiLCR Honda IdemitsuHonda RC213V
33Brad BinderRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
36Joan MirTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki GSX-RR
40Darryn Binder*WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP TeamYamaha YZR-M1
41Aleix EspargaróAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
42Álex RinsTeam Suzuki EcstarSuzuki GSX-RR
43Jack MillerDucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici
44Pol EspargaróRepsol Honda TeamHonda RC213V
49Fabio Di Giannantonio*Gresini Racing MotoGPDucati Desmosedici
63Francesco BagnaiaDucati Lenovo TeamDucati Desmosedici
72Marco Bezzecchi*Mooney VR46 Racing TeamDucati Desmosedici
73Álex MárquezLCR Honda CastrolHonda RC213V
87Remy Gardner*Tech3 KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
88Miguel OliveiraRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
89Jorge MartínPramac RacingDucati Desmosedici
93Marc MárquezRepsol Honda TeamHonda RC213V
* new riders in the category
Brad Binder and Jack Miller
05

Change in regulations

The most important change for 2022 is the addition of an additional option for front brake disc dimensions. Brembo has developed 355mm diameter discs to be added to the 320 and 340. The reasoning behind this change is to increase traction offered by the new aerodynamic aids in recent years, which increases the traction of the front wheel and raises the requirements of the braking system.
Also, the qualifying time limit for all categories will be reduced to 105%, from 107%. As well, the procedure was agreed with which the systems for adjusting the height of the motorcycle will be checked, in order to ensure the observance of relevant specifications (electrical & hydraulic systems are prohibited).
