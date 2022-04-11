Here's the MotoGP ™ 2022 racing schedule

01 The full MotoGP program for 2022

Round Date Country Track 1 Mar 6 Qatar Losail 2 Mar 20 Indonesia Pertamina Mandalika* 3 Apr 3 Argentina Termas de Río Hondo 4 Apr 10 USA (Texas) Circuit Of The Americas 5 Apr 24 Portugal Portimão 6 May 1 Spain Jerez - Angel Nieto 7 May 15 France Le Mans 8 May 29 Italy Mugello 9 Jun 5 Spain Catalunya 10 June 19 Germany Sachsenring 11 June 26 Netherlands TT Assen 12 July 10 Finland Kymi Ring* 13 Aug 7 Great Britain Silverstone 14 Aug 21 Austria Red Bull Ring 15 Sep 4 San Marino (Italy) Misano - Marco Simoncelli 16 Sep 18 Spain MotorLand Aragón 17 Sep 25 Japan Twin Ring Motegi 18 Oct 2 Thailand Chang International 19 Oct 16 Australia Phillip Island 20 Oct 23 Malaysia Sepang International 21 Nov 6 Spain Ricardo Tormo-Valencia

After two long years of travel restrictions, race cancellations, and lap reductions, the top motorcycle speed championship is finally back to normal.

For 2022, 21 rounds have been scheduled — making this year the most action packed season is race history. The series kicks off in Qatar and will then stop for the first time in Indonesia. Riders will then head to the American continent for two races, then onto Europe for eight races in just two and a half months, with a new round in Finland completing the first of the championship. Following a month long break, racers will return for four more rounds in Europe, four rounds in Asia and Australia, then to Valencia for the final stop on November 6th.

Competitors during the MotoGP 2020 World Championship © Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

02 New tracks

After an impressive final at the SBK World Championship, Indonesia’s Petamina Mandalika track is ready to host its first MotoGP race. As a debut track, teams and riders will be given three days of testing prior to the race and Michelin will make a final conclusion about the new track.

Additionally, the newly-built Finnish track, Kymi Ring, will also host its first MotoGP race following two cancellations in 2021. The 4.5km long, 21 turn course — the second longest on European soil — is considered to be one of the tightest tracks on the circuit. After all, most of the riders who participated in the 2019 trash said the track was the most demanding course on the schedule.

03 Young riders and new teams

Five young riders will take part in the MotoGP class this season. Four of these competitors come directly from the Moto2 category, including 2021 champion Remy Gardner , Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio, and Marco Bezzecchi. The fifth racer is Darryn Binder, who got a promotion directly from Moto3.

Aprilia will now participate as a factory team, thus releasing Gresini Racing, which will now participate as an independent team with Ducati motorcycles. Thus, in 2022, there will be an impressive eight Desmosedici (Ducati) on each track, something we have never seen before.

The Petronas Yamaha SRT team was renamed WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team, while brand VR46 Racing Team is completely new in the category.

Remy Gardner © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

04 MotoGP teams for 2022

Νο Rider Club Motorcycle 4 Andrea Dovizioso WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha YZR-M1 5 Johann Zarco Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici 10 Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 21 Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha YZR-M1 23 Enea Bastianini Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici 25 Raúl Fernández* Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 30 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda RC213V 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 36 Joan Mir Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR 40 Darryn Binder* WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Yamaha YZR-M1 41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia Racing Aprilia RS-GP 42 Álex Rins Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki GSX-RR 43 Jack Miller Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici 44 Pol Espargaró Repsol Honda Team Honda RC213V 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio* Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati Desmosedici 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati Desmosedici 72 Marco Bezzecchi* Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati Desmosedici 73 Álex Márquez LCR Honda Castrol Honda RC213V 87 Remy Gardner* Tech3 KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 88 Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM RC16 89 Jorge Martín Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici 93 Marc Márquez Repsol Honda Team Honda RC213V

* new riders in the category

Brad Binder and Jack Miller © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

05 Change in regulations

The most important change for 2022 is the addition of an additional option for front brake disc dimensions. Brembo has developed 355mm diameter discs to be added to the 320 and 340. The reasoning behind this change is to increase traction offered by the new aerodynamic aids in recent years, which increases the traction of the front wheel and raises the requirements of the braking system.

Also, the qualifying time limit for all categories will be reduced to 105%, from 107%. As well, the procedure was agreed with which the systems for adjusting the height of the motorcycle will be checked, in order to ensure the observance of relevant specifications (electrical & hydraulic systems are prohibited).