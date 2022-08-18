These are the top mountain bike trails in Atlantic Canada

While visions of Atlantic Canada have traditionally included lighthouses, crusty sailors, and those never-out-of-style sou’wester fishing hats, times are changing. These days you are much more likely to see a mountain bike strapped to the roof of a visitors' car than you are a lobster trap.

Recognizing the health, community, and economic benefits—not to mention the simple pleasure of riding your bike through the forest—communities across all four Atlantic provinces have been planning tracks, digging dirt, and shredding trails, resulting in the growth of mountain biking we’re seeing today. With organizations like Mountain Bike Atlantic working to showcase these communities, mountain biking in Atlantic Canada is going off like never before.

The Goose River Trail is a mega classic. © Tim Foster

To kickstart your your Easterly mountain bike trip, we’ve selected Atlantic Canada’s top trail networks that we think you should know about.

01 New Brunswick

Fundy National Park

Currently one of only a few National Parks in Canada hosting a network of single track trails, Fundy National Park is becoming more and more known for its mountain biking. Home to the highest tides in the world, Fundy boasts over 350m of elevation and 20km of coastline. Capitalizing on this geography, the park has created over 65km of trails ranging from flowy downhills to near epic coastal excursions. These trails combined with a pump track and newly constructed mountain bike pavilion, is making Fundy National Park a flagship mountain bike destination among Canada’s national parks.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Goose River Trail

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Whitetail

Minto

Located near Grand Lake in the center of New Brunswick, Minto has deep roots in the coal mining industry. Active until only a decade ago, the coal mine helped sustain this little town and unknowingly set it up to be the mountain bike destination it is today. Sculpted by the giant earth movers of the mining industry, the landscape has been rendered perfect for mountain bike trails. With emerald pools and huge undulating features, Minto is a unique mountain bike destination. Maintained by Mountain Bike Minto, 40km of trails now span over two networks, Northfield and New England, providing no shortage of options from which to choose.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Scotia Banks

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Link up Tabula Rasa, Spoil Banks, Serenity Now, Insanity Later

One of many world-class single tracks in Minto, New Brunswick © Tim Foster

Rockwood Park

A hidden gem in Saint John, Rockwood Park is home to over 40km of trails catering to riders of all abilities. Located just minutes from downtown, this network was traditionally home to old school, technical trails complete with punchy climbs, rock gardens, roots for days, and rowdy old school downhills. As such, it left little for those new to the sport. Now however, like many trail networks across Atlantic Canada, Rockwood is keeping stride with trends in trails and now plays host to flow trails, jump lines, new school features and even a skills park. While the old challenge is ever-present, new school options now exist.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Mackay Skyway

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Enduro Trail 1 and Enduro Trail 2

Rockwood Park offers big city riding © Tim Foster

Sugarloaf Bike Park

Sugarloaf was the first lift-access mountain bike destination in Atlantic Canada. Located in Atholville in northern New Brunswick, Sugarloaf Provincial Park boasts a full complement of DH trails for all abilities. From jump lines to jank, buff to burly, Sugarloaf has something to suit every style of rider. Not only that but the provincial park also offers options for camping, dinner and drinks all within the park. If you’re looking for a gravity-fuelled experience in Atlantic Canada, look no further.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Kodiak

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Sugar Daddy

Find your flow at Sugarloaf © Tim Foster

White Rock Recreation Area

White Rock Recreation Area is located in Hillsborough along the Petitcodiac River. Gypsum is responsible for the ‘White’ in White Rock and its presence is obvious. Marbling its way through the area’s geology, swaths of white rock adorn the trails. You’ll find not only gypsum on the trails, but a stacked helping of big berms and booters awaiting riders looking to send. If you like boosting big features and floating through sculpted terrain, get Hillsborough on your list.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Stout

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Dynamite

Catch some air in Whiterock © Tim Foster

02 Prince Edward Island

Bonshaw Provincial Park

Spanning both Bonshaw and Strathgartney Provincial Parks, the Bonshaw trail network comprises nearly 25km of intermediate and advanced riding. Located adjacent to the West River, the riding here is primarily of the rocky, rooty variety but trails like Elliot River Run offer some welcomed flow to the mix. The trails in the parks are shared use so keep an eye out for other trail users and ride with care.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Goat Trail

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Elliot River Run

Golden hour at Elliot River Run © Tim Foster

Brookvale - Mark Arendz Provincial Park

In Brookvale, the riding is like no other in Atlantic Canada. Mark Arendz Provincial Park is home to the region’s flow trails - carved from the red dirt for which The Island is known. Originally established as a cross-country ski facility for the ‘91 Canada Winter Games, Brookvale has evolved to host more than 25 kms of single track. Pumping, rolling, boosting and roosting, the place begs to be ridden hard and fast. And don’t let the lack of mountains fool you. You’ll be plenty spent after having wrung as much fun as possible from the sculpted features of the trails here.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Twisted Shifters

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Coastline

Big berms on Coastline © Tim Foster

03 Nova Scotia

The Gorge

Home to the Kentville Canada Cup, and slated to host both the 2023 and 2024 Canadian Championships for XC and short track, the Gorge is part of a natural woodland located in the beautiful Annapolis Valley. The Gorge’s geography allows for a varied trail network complete with rolling trails for beginners to steep, rocky and rooty tracks for more advanced riders. With a skills park located at the trailhead and plenty of freeride features scattered throughout the network, The Gorge offers opportunities for riders of all abilities to up their game in this pristine network of trails.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: The Stadium

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Link Flying Squirrel to Delirium

Up and over at The Gorge © Tim Foster

Keppoch Mountain Recreation Area

Originally established as a ski hill in the 1960’s, Keppoch closed for a time before reopening as the shuttle-accessed mountain bike destination we enjoy today. Located just outside of Antigonish, Keppoch is another gravity destination in Atlantic Canada. Complete with a base lodge, change rooms, pump track and summit shuttle, the facility is a flagship trail destination in Nova Scotia. Today, Keppoch boasts 365-24-7 access to roughly 500 acres and over 40 km of downhill and cross country mountain bike trails.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Skyline

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Chicken Cougar

Keppoch Mountain Recreation Area © Tim Foster

McIntosh Run

The trails of the McIntosh Run Watershed offer over 25km of some of the most unique riding in Atlantic Canada. Overlooking the city of Halifax and winding through a coastal landscape of white granite, the McIntosh Run trails offer vistas of downtown, the harbor, all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. Built from glacially sculpted granite by countless hours of dedicated volunteers, these trails weave through endless undulations linking together whalebacks, drumlins and other unique geological features. These natural features, coupled with the beauty of the area, make the McIntosh Run a truly special place to ride.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Time Out/Time Flies

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Osprey

McIntosh Run is loaded with playful slab riding © Tim Foster

The Railyard

Trails have long existed in Truro’s Victoria Park. The traditional trails span the entire length of the park from top to bottom but a whole host of new trails are being added to compliment those pre-existing. Now called The Railyard, these trails include new school flow trails, jump lines, a skills park, as well as trails for the whole family. To add, due to its location in “the hub of Nova Scotia”, the network is close to several other trail networks just a short drive away.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Trash Talking

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Cooked

New school flow at The Railyard © Tim Foster

Wentworth Valley

Home to the highest point on mainland Nova Scotia, the Wentworth Valley now offers a host of brand new mountain bike trails. Located adjacent to Ski Wentworth, these gravity oriented trails weave their way through a forest of hardwoods and provide for many styles of riding. From cruisy flow trails to more rugged, mossy jank, the trails in Wentworth have something to satisfy every rider. With these new trails, the installation of a second chairlift and the potential for lift-accessed mountain biking on the horizon, Wentworth is becoming a 4-season destination, for sure.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Love Shacks

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Hakuna Matata

Party Laps at Wentworth Valley © Tim Foster

04 Newfoundland and Labrador

Avalon Peninsula

With both entry level and steep, technical enduro trails, the Avalon Peninsula on the east coast of Newfoundland offers trails from serene and scenic to rough and rugged. Visit Pippy Park for a collection of options to satisfy both those seeking to put in some long miles as well as those looking to take a dip along the way. If you’re looking for something more burly, look no further than the White Hills’ Oceanside which provides a steep, technical loop with views of Quidi Vidi all the way out to Cape Spear. Exciting trails coupled with the historic city of St. John’s make the Avalon Peninsula another solid east coast riding destination.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Oceanside

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Bayline

This is what dreams are made of © Tim Foster

Western Newfoundland

Newfoundlands’ west coast also boasts some ‘heads up’ riding and if you’re into steep descents, the Corner Brook region is a must visit. Located in the Humber Valley, the trails here range from the more XC style riding of Massey Drive to the gravity trails of Duncan’s Gulch. Looking for that gut-busting test of mettle? Curry climb gets some vertical under your belt in short order and rewards those who take the challenge with an incredible view of the city. Pair the riding here with some classic Newfoundland hospitality for an unforgettable mountain bike experience.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Mooseknuckle

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Goldmine

Western Newfoundland © Tim Foster