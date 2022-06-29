These are the 14 best mountain bike trails in Ontario

At first glance, Ontario may not seem like a destination for mountain biking.

One of the main reasons for that? “There’s just not much natural elevation gain and loss”, says Canadian Champion mountain biker Emily Batty . “Mountain bikers by nature are drawn to mountains, but we’ve got networks with over 200 kilometres of trail."

Emily Batty rides her local trails © Dale Tidy

That under-the-radar vibe is just what makes it such a special place for a good time on two wheels. There’s plenty of off-the-beaten-path adventure, and even within the hustle and bustle of Canada’s largest city, Canada’s most populated province still has plenty of hidden gems when it comes to getting away from the crowds—you just have to know where to look.

01 The Don Valley

Tucked away just north of the city centre of Toronto, The Don Valley is home to some of Ontarios’s older and most iconic mountain bike trails. The best part? They’re just a pedal away from the hustle and bustle of the big city life. If you’re looking to crush singletrack and make it back in time for dinner and a Jay’s game, look no further.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Donaconda

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Party Down

02 Uxbridge

The best trails are always fuelled by a die-hard community, and the Durham Forest Mountain Bike Trails are a prime example of that. With a crew of dedicated trail builders and advocates, the town has rallied to preserve and maintain over 200 kilometres of bike trails that absolutely rip. For Emily Batty, it’s her favourite place to test her mettle when she’s home in Ontario. “There are three trail networks in the area that all offer a variety of different terrain, from fast flow, to technical and slow. The amount of trails in one condensed area is incredible.” says Batty. If she’s impressed, so are we.

Emily Batty leaning into a turn © Dale Tidy

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Superfly Alley

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Sliders

Watch Emily Batty shred one of the region's newest trails in the player below:

03 Collingwood

The epicentre of outdoor activity in Ontario, if you’re looking for a full day of fun with epic trails and plenty more, Collingwood is the place for you. With over 60 kilometres of trails, close proximity to the water, and even closer proximity to a post-ride beer, the Collingwood trails are well worth the visit. Find a healthy mix of flow, tech, drops, jumps, berms, and more between the two non-stop trail networks, Kolapore and Three Stage.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Ridge Run

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Pork Chop

04 Waterloo

While folks might often combine Kitchener and Waterloo when it comes to proximity and similarities in their urban setting, mountain bikers know very well the difference. Bringing a healthy mix of flow, tech, and everything inbetweent to the table, the well-developed Hydrocut trail network in Waterloo (not Kitchener as locals will tell you) is definitely worth a visit, no matter what level of rider you are.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Twister

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Monkey Boy

05 Muskoka

Muskoka might be a bit of a bigger haul when it comes to travel time from major cities, but don’t fret: the juice is certainly worth the squeeze. With three different trail networks to choose from, you’ll have no trouble finding a network to ride with three options: The Bracebridge Resource Management Center Trails, Huntsvilles HMBA Trail Network, and the Expert Level Porcupine Ridge.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Doug's Run

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: The Maze

06 Sault Ste Marie

With three great lakes (Huron, Superior, and Michigan) within a stone’s throw from this iconic border town, it’s easy to be distracted by all the water-relate activities in the area. But when Sault Ste Marie claims to be one of the best adventure towns in Ontario, they aren’t just talking h20—there’s plenty of two-wheeled good times to be enjoyed.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Bee Sting

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Berm Baby Berm

07 Peterborough

Think you’re the raddest rider out there and Ontario has nothing to test your mettle? You haven’t visited the Haroldtown Conversation Area. With a wide selection of flow, tech, and everything in between this network has trails that “will challenge even the best” according to Emily Batty. Don’t be fooled by the relatively small size of the network, each and every one of these trails packs a punch.

Our Tech Trail Suggestion: Shack Wacky

Our Flow Trail Suggestion: Screaming Trees