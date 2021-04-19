As much as mountain biking is an individual sport, it takes a community to keep the good times rolling. Which means we all have to do our part to make it enjoyable for everyone. Even with the rising popularity of the sport, the introduction of new technologies (e-bikes) and the growing trail networks, the foundation of MTB etiquette remains the same. So learn the rules, be a good ambassador and thank your local trail crew.

Ride open trails

Make sure the trails you are riding are open. Just because you see tire marks does not mean you have the right to ride. In the early season many trails are not open. This is because the ground is still frozen and your local trail crew is waiting for things to dry up before they reinforce some of your favourite berms. By going before they open could cause more work for the volunteers. *thumbs down* If you are ever unsure on the status of a trail reach out to the municipality or trail association. You might also luck out with a community Facebook bike page.

Takeaway: Trails aren’t closed to taunt you, there is a reason. Respect it, and come back when the getting is good.

Leave no trace

A trail doesn't necessarily get designed with optimal flow in mind or atleast not the flow you're thinking about. In a climate where rain is frequent and snowmelt is annual, most trails are designed for optimal drainage and longevity. It is important to stay on the trails and not create your own lines. So avoid cutting switchbacks and don't build your own secret loamers to your favourite trails (without talking to the trail association first).

Takeaway : stay on the trails.

Elevate trail builders working working hard on the tracks after the rain © Graeme Murray

Yield Appropriately

Always know what kind of trail you are getting into – is it reserved for climbing only, downhill or both?

When someone is going the other way

As a general rule, yield to those climbing if you are coming down. Do your best to make each pass a safe and courteous one and give plenty of heads up to others about your intentions.In instances when the section of trail is pretty flat you'll have to work with the other rider to figure out who gets to stroll through. If you have an easier place to move over, it's best you yield.

If you are riding in a group it is always a good idea to let the yielder know how many of you are coming. That way they avoid having to yield again. Example "2 more behind me!"

When someone is going the same direction as you

On a descent, the person in the back must yield. Once you are within 2 metres of the rider, slow down to give them lots of space so they can enjoy their ride. No one enjoys feeling the pressure of a fellow rider wanting to pass them on the best part of the trail.

On a climb, the person in the back must also yield. However, if this is a long and gruelling single-track climb it is courteous for the person in the front to find a place to move aside to let others pass. Note, this does not mean immediately, you might want to wait until you are passed a technical climb or on a flat where it's easier to start back up again.

For everywhere else, again, the person in back must yield. However, if you are on a trail that is wide to pass safely the courteous thing to do is call out your intentions. Example "passing on your left".

Takeaway: Climbers rights! If you are going down it's on you to yield.

Full acceleration: bombing the trail © Sterling Lorence/Red Bull Content Pool

Control your bike

This comes down to knowing your skill level and making the right choices to avoid putting yourself and others at risk. Ride within your limits! Want to send that drop, or roll that slab, but having trouble visualizing it? Work your way up. It's cool to stop and check out a spot but make sure you are never standing in a blind spot or make sure someone is on the look out.

Not skipping any steps is the key to progressing properly.

Takeaway: don't ride a new feature without assessing your skill level and technique first.

Regardless of skill level, assessing your line is key

Plan ahead

Know your ability, your equipment and the adventure you’re getting yourself into – and prepare accordingly. Carry the proper tools, plenty of water and a first-aid kit.

A proper bike check is a must. Swing by your local shop for a tune-up if your unfamiliar with your set-up. Check the weather before you head out. Download a trail app and map out a realistic ride for you and your buds.

A well-executed bike trip is a satisfying one, and avoids you becoming a burden to others.

Is there a better app out there for MTB riders looking for new spots? © TrialForks

Don't spot burn

Plain and simple, if you are invited to ride trails not open to the public keep it that way. Posting on your social media or telling a friend where they are, give people the idea that they are also allowed to ride those trails.

Final Takeaway:

Life will reward us all with many more of these amazing two-wheeled adventures if we take care of the trails we ride and are mindful of the outdoor community at large, so let’s all be good stewards of our sport by promoting socially and environmentally responsible biking. Much of this is common sense of course – and above all else, the number one rule we must abide by is, Have Fun! So stay safe, and happy trails.