11 MTB movies that will inspire you to ride

Stuck indoors and missing your bike? If you can’t ride, that doesn’t mean you can’t get your riding fix vicariously, and luckily there’s an abundance of incredible mountain bike films available to satisfy all your two-wheeled needs.

Maybe you are searching for epic adventures with blockbuster-levels of cinematography, or want something that captures the spirit of razzing around your local woods with your mates. Perhaps you favour riders that break boundaries in uncharted, unridden regions, or are those with amazing tricks and trials skills more your style? Whatever you fancy, there’ll be something for you here.

So grab some snacks, pop on your bike helmet for ambiance and get watching. Handlebars optional…

1. North of Nightfall

North of Nightfall

Freeriders are always seeking new, uncharted terrain, and the wild, remote islands of the Canadian Arctic provide the setting for this incredible feature-length film.

Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Cam Zink and Tom Van Steenbergen travel to this remote region in search of new lines that can be ridden 24 hours a day, with the sun never setting in the height of summer. But pioneer riding in such an isolated region comes with risk, and help and civilization is a long way away...

These riders discover the kind of beautiful, brutal wilderness that’s sadly now rare on planet Earth with raw riding that offers immense rewards and stunning visuals.

2. Riding the Tatshenshini

Riding the Tatshenshini

If you like your riding with a big dose of adventure, then this is the film for you. Staying in Canada, Darren Berrecloth and friends go in search of wild, unridden lines, following the flow of the Tatshenshini river through the country’s Yukon territory.

It’s a mission through some seriously amazing terrain, that sees the riders packrafting a whopping 260km in their hunt for the best riding. Nights are spent out wild camping under the stars (and include visits by the odd bear or two).

Huge mountains, big terrain, incredible riding; it’s all here. You get to enjoy the highs and lows of a big expedition, without having to sleep in a tent or eat tinned beans. Winner.

3. Kilimanjaro: Mountain of Greatness

Kilimanjaro: Mountain of Greatness

Yes, this is a film with Danny McAskill in it, but if you’re expecting your usual trick-fest, you’ll be surprised.

Danny joins mountain biking legends Hans Rey and Gerhard Czerner, as part of a mission to ride Mount Kilimanjaro. At 5,895m above sea level, the difficulty is not the rocky volcanic terrain, but rather the altitude. The thin air makes riding incredibly hard work, even for riders as fit and able as Danny.

It’s a challenge unlike any other you’ve seen for Danny, Hans and Gerhard. Will they overcome the effects of altitude and low oxygen levels to reach the summit of the mountain?

4. EMIL Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter

EMIL – Every Mystery I've Lived: The Next Chapter

Imagine this. One minute, you’re riding out of your skin, taking podiums at slopestyle events all over the world, and you’re crowned FMB World Champion. The next, you’re facing an auto-immune disease that threatens your health and means you might never be able to reach those heights or even ride again.

This is the situation that faced slopestyle champion Emil Johansson in 2018, and The Next Chapter documents the story of his fight to return to the top. If ever there was ever a film to make you appreciate what you have, this is it.

5. Motive

Motive

What drives you to ride? That’s the question this film sets out to ask, and Dylan Dunkerton, Curtis Robinson, Matty Miles, Finn Iles, Garret Mecham and Matt Hunter answer the call.

If you like your bike films with the sort of cinematic style that’s captivating to watch, and feature some of the world’s best all-mountain riders, down hillers and dirt jumpers riding like you’ve always wanted to, this is the film for you.

You can almost feel the loam of the Sunshine Coast scatter beneath your wheels, or the whoosh of air as you launch off a Californian dirt jump. You’ll be thirsting for a bike adventure after watching this.

6. Way Back Home

Danny MacAskill's Way Back Home

Another video from everyone’s favourite Scottish trials rider, Way Back Home follows Danny MacAskill as he journeys from Edinburgh to his family pad in Dunvegan on the beautiful Isle of Skye.

Making use of everything from castles to coastal defences to benches and phone boxes, he flips and whips his way through beautiful, wild landscapes. This film is as much an ode to the landscape of Scotland as it is to the rider, who uses its topography so creatively, you'll be planning your next adventure north, pronto!

7. Tea and Biscuits

The simple joy of razzing about in the woods with your mates, slashing berms, popping tricks, and riding everything, is the spirit of Tea and Biscuits.

Featuring some of the best of British riders, like Gee Atherton, Kade Edwards, Adam Brayton and Bernard Kerr (and more), it’s got the simple joy of riding bikes down to a tee. Don’t expect slick production values but do expect plenty of ‘I wanna try that!’ moments.

It’s raw, rough, punky and full of independent spirit, showcasing the best of British. If this doesn’t make you want to sneak out to your local riding spot, nothing will.

8. Originate: Formation

Formation

Originate is a film series that follows backcountry freestyle skiier Michelle Parker, so what’s it doing in an MTB film lineup?

The answer lies in the desert of Utah, USA. Formation is something you’ve probably heard of already; an event organised by freeride mountain biker Katie Holden, to see what could be possible if you took some of the top female riders in the mountain biking world and gave them the opportunity to explore one of the former Red Bull Rampage sites.

Tahnee Seagrave , Vero Sandler, Casey Brown , Micayla Gatto, Hannah Bergman and Vaea Verbeeck build lines and throw down seriously rad runs, and as with Rampage, it’s all about teamwork, support and skill, which is where Michelle – no stranger to throwing herself down a mountain – comes in.

The film is a chance to discover exactly what happened in what many people are calling Year 0 of the foundations of a women’s Rampage event.

9. Return to Earth

Producers Anthill Films make some seriously good films. Stunning visuals, stunning locations, stunning riding – though admittedly most of the latter is provided by the roll call of incredible riders.

Watch Brett Rheeder, Casey Brown, Emil Johansson and more showcase their skills in a series of beautiful sections that make for compulsive viewing. From solo runs to never-ending trains, the riding is epic and the stoke is high.

10. Shifting Perceptions: Spark to Flame

Crankworx ; that legendary event series that travels the world, pitting the best riders on the planet against each other in events like downhill, pumptrack and freestyle.

It’s something that’s been cultivating and supporting athletes like Jill Kintner, Vaea Verbeeck, Anneke Beerten, Casey Brown and more for years, providing equal prize money and an equal platform for them as athletes.

The result is an explosion of incredible riding, pump track skills, freestyle ability and more. Shifting Perceptions offers up a chance to meet the Queens of Crankworx and see the burgeoning women's scene in all its glory.

11. Vision

Veronique Sandler had a vision, and this is the story of how she turned it into a reality. Combining freeride, dirt jumping and downhill, and pulling together some of the best riders around, including Tahnee Seagrave, Casey Brown and more, this is how the incredible Vision line at the Revolution Bike Park, Wales, became the manifestation of a dream combined with hard work.