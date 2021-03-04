Riding mountain bikes fast in the wet: Finn Iles makes it look all so easy

Back in December of last year, Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup downhill pro Finn Iles shot his very own MTB Raw .

“[It] is one of my favourites, I like the sound of the bike and the raw video style. I’m a big fan of that,” he says. The winter conditions in British Columbia leave few options for riding at that time of year, so Finn opted for Vancouver Island - a place he recently started calling home.

Finn Iles

“We shot in Duncan for five days. Three out of the five days were supposed to be horrendous, just pouring rain and cold,” he says. “We figured we might as well keep the continuity and just try to film all the worst days. I would have preferred nicer weather but it's the Island and you can't really expect anything different!”

Vancouver Island vibes for Finn Iles © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

I'm so used to riding on really cold days, and if your feet get wet and really cold, the days ruined Finn Iles

Growing up not far from the west coast of Canada means that Iles has become accustomed to riding in cold and wet weather. He's learned a thing or two about surviving and thriving in these conditions, so watch him go all out in wet conditions for MTB Raw in the video above , and read on below for his top tips on riding mountain bikes out on the trails in wet weather.

1. Don't hit puddles ‘cause cold feet on a ride suck

“I'm so used to riding on really cold days, and if your feet get wet and really cold, the days ruined,” says Finn.

Even when filming Finn finds it hard to intentionally hit a puddle on a cold day. “ Rob [Parkin] was telling me to hit a puddle for a shot but I'm internally routed to miss puddles, it's just muscle memory.”

Finn’s first attempt to hit the puddle wasn’t successful. “That was so funny. I didn't even realize I’d missed it. As soon as I wasn't focusing on the puddle, I just rode around it,” he says. Dry feet mean more comfort on wet days.

Iles likes riding in the wet but not if his feet are wet © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

2. Have confidence and ride it like it's dry

Trusting your riding ability even in the rain means that you’re going to be fast, if not quite as fast, in the wet as in the dry.

“There's nothing that really changes in riding in the wet," he says. "I try and ride the exact same. The biggest thing is to ride like it's dry. I feel like that's just confidence.”

Riding out in the wet will make you into a better, more confident rider © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Train in the rain

The pro downhillers from Britain or Ireland are known for their capabilities when it comes to riding in the rain and mud given the horrible weather conditions they frequently have to contend with. Iles is also familiar with such conditions.

Rain doesn't stop the stoke © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

“As Canadians, we have snow and so much rain, especially on Vancouver Island," says Iles. "Growing up near Whistler and riding through all those fall and spring conditions, and now living on the Island and having all that wet weather – it's raining and snowing basically all the time in the winter – and you just get used to it.

"I'm almost more comfortable riding in the slop and in the cold than I am riding in the heat and in the dust. Where you ride really creates the rider that you are.”

4. Ride flats (when necessary and because it's more fun)

While Iles primarily rides clipped-in on his Crankbrothers Mallets, he will swap to flats “once in a blue moon” if it’s really wet.

Staying loose on flat pedals © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s more for fun, honestly,” says Iles. “I feel like when you're on flats, you can get a little bit wilder on your bike because it's a easier to ditch and you can pull your feet off so easily. You allow yourself a little bit more freedom. But it has to be really wet for me to pull out flats.”

5. Ease up on the pressure

Finn riding in home territory © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

“Sometimes, I’ll take a little bit of pressure off my [Öhlins] fork and shock and just a little bit of pressure out of the [Specialized] tyres,” says Iles. “But nothing major. My setup is all pretty similar to what I ride in dry.”

Easing off on the psi allows for a more supple ride and improved traction in the wet.

6. Tire selection

Tyre choice is important in the wet © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

“Sometimes I’ll go to cut spikes for really soft wet dirt. If the trail is quite loamy or very fresh dirt I’ll switch to soft spikes. When I'm riding at home, at Tzouhalem or Prevost [both on Vancouver Island], it’s pretty hardpack, so I never really have to use those kind of tyres.”

7. Keep a clear field of vision

“I look ahead a lot when I'm riding and I look pretty far down the trail, so being able to see where I’m going – especially in a race – is super important,” says Iles.

Look far ahead down the trail © Mason Mashon/Red Bull Content Pool

“I always use roll-off [for the goggles]. I don't like tear-offs because you're just throwing plastic into the wind.”