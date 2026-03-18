Missed the NST Ski Super Sessions? Here’s how to catch up

After years of waiting and hoping, 2025 marked the official debut of freeskiing in snowboard legend Travis Rice 's groundbreaking Natural Selection Tour . A benchmark for progression, creativity and jaw-dropping moments – freeskiing's debut in the series was no different.

In the inaugural edition, eight of the best all-mountain freeride and freestyle skiers put down the most exciting and memorable contest runs of all time. At the conclusion, it was France's Manon Loschi and New Zealander Craig Murray who were crowned the NST Ski champions.

A new season of NST Ski: Introducing Super Sessions

Now, NST Ski is back for its second season of competition and, following the snowboard contest's lead , is undergoing a format overhaul to take the contest to the next level.

20 min NST Ski Super Sessions – Alaska qualifiers Results from NST Ski Super Sessions determine who goes forward to YETI Natural Selection Ski in Alaska.

The major change sees NST Ski expanding to include a qualifying round before the winner-takes-all final. This first stage is now called Super Sessions and replaces the DUELS format of previous years.

The Super Sessions update introduces a more collaborative, session-style competition that prioritises progression, creativity and freestyle expression to deliver more excitement for viewers and riders.

Markus Eder on his way to a debut Natural Selection Ski podium © Leslie Hittmeier/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

01 How do the NST Ski Super Sessions work?

Unlike in the snowboard series, both the men and women will compete at the same time and place in Palisades Tahoe. Competitors will drop into Tahoe’s technical and feature-rich terrain, showcasing creativity, style and progression on natural features.

Expect more incredible backcountry riding like this in Palisades © Leslie Hittmeier/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

At the end of the Super Session , one man and one woman will advance to compete at the YETI Natural Selection Ski finals in Alaska, with the results revealed live on the exclusive Red Bull TV broadcast on Tuesday, March 17 .

Where are the NST Ski Super Sessions taking place?

Palisades Tahoe, formerly known as Squaw Valley, is an iconic location in the freeskiing movement and provides an ideal setting for the debut NST Ski Super Sessions.

Known for steep faces, technical zones, cliffs and natural transitions shaped by deep snowpacks, the resort in California has long been a proving ground for progressive big-mountain skiing.

Its terrain rewards creativity and commitment, channeling the ethos of the Natural Selection Tour.

The Palisades winners will be heading to Alaska for the NST Ski final © Chad Chomlack/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Who's competing at the NST Ski Super Sessions?

The athlete roster for the first NST Ski Super Sessions includes a handful of Tahoe's best up-and-comers alongside top talent from Canada and Europe.

NST Ski Super Sessions women's line-up

Elisabeth Gerritzen (SUI)

Indy Boyer (USA)

Ana Eyssimont (USA)

Hannah Epsteyn (USA)

The four women competing in Tahoe all bring something to the table. Switzerland's Elisabeth Gerritzen is a Freeride World Tour Champion known for fluid skiing and smart decision-making in complex terrain, while Indy Boyer is part of a new generation of Tahoe's brightest freeskiers that brings a modern freestyle perspective to big-mountain lines.

Then there's Ana Eyssimont, the American reigning Queen of Corbet's and a film project veteran based out of Utah. Last up is the third American in the field, Hannah Epsteyn. She's the youngest competitor in the group and the reigning Freeride World Tour Junior champion, who's another Palisades local looking to put her home field advantage to work.

NST Ski Super Sessions men's line-up

Teal Harle (CAN)

Connery Lundin (USA)

Jonah Williams (USA)

Parkin Costain (USA)

The men's field is equally stacked and features some of the biggest names in freestyle skiing. Teal Hearle is a two-time Olympian and X Games medalist who's pushing his freestyle-based background into backcountry competition, while American champion Connery Lundin is a veteran of the field, and a Palisades local, who knows the terrain better than anyone.

Next is Jonah Williams, a skier based in the famed Powder Mountain, Utah, who's widely regarded as one of freeskiing's most creative talents thanks to a deep bag of tricks. Finally, there's Montana-native Parkin Costain, known for his impressive film parts in consequential terrain. He was also a finalist for male skier of the year at the 2025 IF3 Awards.

How to watch the NST Ski Super Sessions: Who will advance to Alaska?

The NST Ski Super Sessions are available on Red Bull TV , with qualifying riders revealed within the episode.

The YETI Natural Selection Ski Alaska broadcast will be streamed live on Red Bull TV on April 14 .