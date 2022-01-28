Finals day at Natural Selection is officially live

Snowboarding’s most-anticipated event of the year is in full swing. With 12 legendary match-ups and a playful venue coated in powder, the first day of this year’s Natural Selection Tour was packed with underdog moments, veteran poise and a flurry of heavy-hitting runs. Now, the remaining 12 riders are battling it out for the Jackson Hole title and a ticket to the finals in Alaska. Watch all the action live on Red Bull TV.

Day 2 action, featuring men's quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, as well as the women's semi-finals and finals...

Day 2 – Jackson Hole

Day one saw the men battle it out in the qualifiers and the women go head-to-head in the quarter-final round, and after a full day of mind-blowing snowboarding, the top 12 riders remain.

Ben Ferguson in action on day 1 © Tim Zimmerman / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool Gabe Ferguson flying high © Tim Zimmerman / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool Elena Hight on her way to a win in the quarter finals © Dean Blotto Gray / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool Marion Haerty rides her way to the next round in style © Colin Wiseman / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool Chris Rasman mid-air on day 1 at Jackson Hole © Dean Blotto Gray / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool Hana Beaman is through to the final four © Dean Blotto Gray / Natural Selection Tour / Red Bull Content Pool

Here's how each heat played out:

Men

Heat 1: Dustin Craven def Danny Davis

Heat 2: Jared Elston def Chris Rasman

Heat 3: Travis Rice def Kevin Backstrom

Heat 4: Torstein Horgmo def Sebbe De Buck

Heat 5: Mikkel Bang def Arthur Longo

Heat 6: Blake Paul def Torgeir Bergrem

Heat 7: Sage Kotsenburg def Gabe Ferguson

Heat 8: Ben Ferguson def Austen Sweetin

Women

Heat 9: Elena Hight def Marie-France Roy

Heat 10: Hana Beaman def Spencer O'Brien

Heat 11: Robin Van Gyn def Stefi Luxton

Heat 12: Marion Haerty def Cheryl Maas

Relive all the action from Day 1 at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in the player below:

Day 1 – Jackson Hole

Now, the advancing riders are heading back to battle in day two, which will launch the men's quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, as well as the women's semi-finals and finals.

Continue reading to get up to speed on all the background and build-up, with everything you need to know about the most anticipated snowboarding event of the year.

All you need to know about Natural Selection Tour 2022

Take a handpicked roster of the world's best snowboarders – from X Games champions to backcountry film icons – have them battle it out in a head-to-head format on some of North America's most iconic, powder-filled terrain, and take a step back to enjoy the best snowboard contest ever.

01 The history

The basis of Natural Selection Tour dates back to 2008 when Travis Rice invited a group of professional snowboarders to join him at his home mountain in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA. The goal was to create a contest that traded manicured takeoffs and spin-to-win judging for natural raw terrain and creative expression. The core concept returned to the mainstream in 2012 with Red Bull Super Natural and again at the 2013 Red Bull Ultra Natural.

Then, nearly a decade later, Rice’s innovative dream contest returned for good. The first 2021 Natural Selection Tour introduced a three-phased contest series, where the sport’s top athletes faced off in a head-to-head format, creating an arena for unlikely match-ups and mind-blowing riding.

Van Gyn laying out a backie at YETI Natural Selection Tour in Jackson Hole © Dean Blotto Gray

02 The format

Two riders go head-to-head, and the winner moves on – a high-stakes competition format designed to pit veterans against newcomers, and X Games champions against backcountry film icons.

03 The riders

The Natural Selection Nomination Committee has handpicked 24 of the trendiest, most legendary snowboarders in the game to compete for the 2022 all-mountain title. Each rider comes equipped with a wealth of experience in their respected field and a unique approach to backcountry snowboarding that could earn them the top spot.

Chris Rasman at Bronco Natural Selection © Chad Chomlock

Reigning 2021 champions Mikkel Bang and Robin Van Gyn are the most experienced and successful candidates with the revamped Natural Selection format and will be looking to defend their titles. But these two favourites will have to overcome the heavy-hitting list of freshmen in order to do so – with the likes of Kevin Backström, Torgeir Bergrem and Cheryl Mass joining the mix.

Backcountry megastar and competition founder Travis Rice will also be looking for redemption after last season’s early fall to Mark McMorris and 2021 finalist Ben Ferguson , who returns after a narrow loss to Mikkel Bang in Alaska’s Tordrillo Mountains.

Here’s the full list of confirmed riders (so far):

Women: Robin Van Gyn (Canada), Marion Haerty (France), Hana Beaman (USA), Elena Hight (USA), Leanne Pelosi (Canada), Marie-France Roy (Canada), Cheryl Maas (Netherlands)

Men: Mikkel Bang (Norway), Ben Ferguson (USA), Blake Paul (USA), Travis Rice (USA), Sage Kotsenburg (USA), Austen Sweetin (USA), Chris Rasman (Canada), Dustin Craven (Canada), Arthur Longo (France), Danny Davis (USA), Kevin Backström (Sweden), Jared Elston (USA), Torgeir Bergrem (Norway), Torstein Horgmo (Norway), Sebbe De Buck (Belgium)

04 The stops

Stop 1: Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA -- January 24-31

Twenty-four snowboarders (16 men, eight women) will battle it out at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on one of the continent’s steepest and deepest inbound runs. The venue features an array of dynamic and playful terrain – from finely tuned natural booters and transitions to dreamy channel gaps – and is designed to showcase each rider’s freestyle capabilities.

Ben Ferguson in action at Natural Selection Tour 2021 © Tim Zimmerman

Stop 2: Baldface Lodge, British Columbia, Canada -- February 20-27

The top 12 riders (eight men, four women) from Stop 1 will be invited to travel to a Canadian snowboard Mecca set in British Columbia’s Selkirk Mountains. The Baldface Lodge is home to over 2,200 vertical feet [670m] of powder-coated, pillow-lined, 40 degree-plus terrain and hosts the perfect venue for an iconic backcountry showdown.

Stop 3: Tordrillo Range, Alaska, USA -- March 20-27

In the ultimate finale, the top eight riders (four men, four women) from Stop 2 will head north to push the limits of big mountain freestyle riding in the notorious Tordrillo Mountain range. Here, the world’s top all-mountain freestyle snowboarders will be crowned.

Hana Beaman showing no fear © Tom Monterosso/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

05 The hype

Professional snowboarding is strictly disciplined. The world’s top slopestyle and halfpipe riders follow the competition scene, while the most influential big mountain riders avoid competitions altogether and drop a season’s worth of video footage each Fall. Specialisations take precedent, and riders stick to their strong suit.

Natural Selection Tour has rewritten these rules in an attempt to crown the best all-mountain snowboarder. From Freeride World Tour champions and veteran backcountry specialists to X Games slopestyle gold medallists, the tour transcends disciplines to handpick the most unlikely competitive match-ups.

For example, here are two heats from last season:

Scenario 1 – Backcountry legend Travis Rice versus Mark McMorris, the most decorated man in competitive snowboarding.

Scenario 2 – Up-and-coming slopestyle prodigy Zoi Sadowski-Synnott versus three-time Freeride World Tour champion Marion Haerty.

When someone wins a Natural Selection event, I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to call that person the best rider in the world Travis Rice

Watch 59 minutes of highlights from the 2021 Natural Selection Tour at Jackson Hole:

Top moments from Jackson Hole

