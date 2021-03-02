Natural Selection Tour hits Canada: Here is everything you need to know
© Tim Zimmerman
The venue, format, and rider list explained: this is everything you need to know before snowboarding's new favourite event hits Baldface Valhalla.
Published on
When the Natural Selection Tour hit Jackson Hole, snowboarding experienced a break-the-internet-moment. The international shred community was rapt as a new facet of competitive riding opened right before our eyes.
Now, as the tour hits Sinixt and Ktunaxa territory on its only Canadian stop, elite backcountry shredders are poised to debut another groundbreaking format. Riders will gather at Baldface Valhalla for a week-long filming window, where they will produce edits and film top-to-bottom runs that showcase the very best of the backcountry freestyle lifestyle.
With an all-Canadian cast, the shoot promises a unique glimpse into the personalities driving one of the most progressive microcosms of snowboarding talent in the world. Here's what you need to know.
A brand new venue -- Baldface Valhalla in Nelson, BC
The venue is a newly acquired area in the world class Baldface tenure, deep in the Valhalla range near Nelson, BC. It's a network of steep and featured ridges that have everything from rowdy treeline pillows to technical alpine chutes. Riders will have access to a mecca of natural hits, as well as the option to pull out shovels and enhance terrain as they see fit. While the zone has never seen competition, dedicated snowboarders will recognize its distinctive flavour from a host of shred movies. You may remember Hans Mindich's method next to a burning tree in Absinthe Films' most recent release, Channel Zero -- it's moments like those that won Baldface Valhalla its nickname, 'The Mountains of the Gods.'
An experimental format
At Jackson Hole, the Natural Selection kept audiences on their feet with a head-to-head ladder format that made for the most exciting contest in recent memory.
At Baldface Valhalla, the tour aims to reinvent the wheel again. Riders will submit both an overall action edit and a single top-to-bottom run to the Natural Selection judges, who will award invitations to the tour Super Finals in Alaska to the top male and female submissions.
While this marks a major incentive to stand out, think of this instalment as a symposium of style rather than a contest in the traditional sense. It's less about elevating any single rider than capturing a collaborative moment in snowboarding. Securing an invite to Alaska is more akin to getting the ender part in a movie than standing on the top of a podium.
A community of rippers
This is a bona fide fantasy start list for Canadian Snowboarders.
- Beau Bishop
- Chris Rasman
- Dustin Craven
- Leanne Pelosi
- Marie-France Roy
- Mark Sollors
- Mikey Rencz
- Robin Van Gyn
- Spencer O’Brien
Craig McMorris puts it this way: "The rider list is super heavy. This is a group of people who have done so much for snowboarding, especially in the film arena. They picked this roster because they know that these snowboarders are going to produce. Give them seven days, give them this terrain, give them a bunch of cameras -- I think the footage is going to be groundbreaking."
Craig is a veteran of the X Games Real Snow series. While the experience is relevant to this showcase, he emphasizes that Baldface Valhalla is a new beast. "You're filming in such a very tight window," he explains, "and to produce something in such a small amount of time is a huge amount of pressure. You don't want to overthink it and get in your head -- It's kind of like wait, show up, see what you're working with. Then you can make a plan."
Despite his wait-and-see approach, one-footers are on Craig's mind. Speculation over whether Bode Merrill would unstrap in Jackson Hole ran high, and the first Tour one-footer is still up for grabs. "I think there's room to get creative with your riding,' he says, "and I love doing that, so I might let the back foot breathe."
The level of riding the group collectively brings is off the charts. At Jackson, Chris Rasman demonstrated that he can give Travis Rice a run for his money. He lost their match up by three points in a tiebreaker. Robin Van Gyn's clips Depth Perception and Full Moon prove her ability to absolutely destroy natural terrain. Dustin Craven has filmed some of the most progressive clips of the last few years, and Spencer O'Brien's ongoing transition from competitive Slopestyle to backcountry filming has been incredible to watch.
Riding aside, be on the lookout for the camaraderie between these athletes. The tight-knit group has formed strong bonds over years of filming in the backcountry, and represents the friendship and community inherent to snowboarding as much as anything.
Catch the action on March 19th
The Bronco Natural Selection Tour at Baldface Valhalla goes live on March 19th on Red Bull TV, in a broadcast that will reveal the scored top-to-bottom runs for the first time. The individual action edits will drop in the lead-up to the full show. The filming window opens on March 1st -- be sure to follow Red Bull Snow, Natural Selection, and all of the athletes on social media to get updates from the ground.