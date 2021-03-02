Natural Selection Tour hits Canada: Here is everything you need to know

The venue is a newly acquired area in the world class Baldface tenure, deep in the Valhalla range near Nelson, BC. It's a network of steep and featured ridges that have everything from rowdy treeline pillows to technical alpine chutes. Riders will have access to a mecca of natural hits, as well as the option to pull out shovels and enhance terrain as they see fit. While the zone has never seen competition, dedicated snowboarders will recognize its distinctive flavour from a host of shred movies. You may remember Hans Mindich's method next to a burning tree in

' most recent release, Channel Zero -- it's moments like those that won Baldface Valhalla its nickname, 'The Mountains of the Gods.'