NST Revelstoke line-up unveiled: These riders are in!

This March, the world’s best all-mountain snowboarders are heading to Revelstoke for two days of high-stakes, live competition. By the end of the second day, one man and one woman will be crowned the 2026 Natural Selection Tour champions.

With Mother Nature setting the stage between March 10-15, every turn, drop, and line choice could make or break a rider’s shot at glory. Now, five athletes have come through the Super Sessions to claim their place alongside pre-qualified contenders and wildcards. Here’s who earned their ticket to Revelstoke.

01 The five Super Session winners who have punched their ticket to Revelstoke

Super Sessions were held in the USA, Canada and Japan © Tim Zimmerman/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool

Five riders impressed across three Super Sessions and will be heading to the big show in Revelstoke. These athletes have secured their spots after excelling in events held in Powder Mountain, Utah, USA; Callaghan, British Columbia, Canada; and Myōkō, Japan.

Garrett Warnick (CAN)

Brin Alexander (CAN)

Mateo Massitti (CAN)

Miles Fallon (CAN)

Billy Pelchat (CAN)

02 Pre-Qualified riders: The best of 2025 return to Revelstoke

42 min Natural Selection Snowboard Revelstoke highlights The world's top men and women snowboarders converged in Revelstoke for two days of fierce competition.

Some of the biggest names in snowboarding are heading back to Revelstoke. In fact, all 12 riders who made it to the final day of competition last year will return for another shot at glory.

Pre-qualified riders for 2026:

Men:

Mikey Ciccarelli (CAN)

Torgeir Bergrem (NOR)

Nils Mindnich (USA)

Dustin Craven (CAN)

Ståle Sandbech (NOR)

Gigi Rüf (AUT)

Jared Elston (USA)

Blake Moller (USA)

Women

Madison Blackley (USA)

Šárka Pančochová (CZE)

Elena Hight (USA)

Spencer O’Brien (CAN)

03 Wildcard entries: Fresh faces and big names join the action

Mark McMorris brings precision and power to the natural terrain © Aaron Blatt/Red Bull Content Pool

Completing the roster of riders heading to Revelstoke are the wildcard athletes. These are a mixture of those who impressed during previous Natural Selection Tour seasons and some who had to decline invites in previous years for injuries or conflicts in their schedule.

These riders add an exciting mix to the competition, bringing both experience and fresh energy to the event.

Yuki Kadano (JPN)

Mark McMorris (CAN)

Torstein Horgmo (NOR)

Travis Rice (USA)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (NZL) - 2023 NST Champion

Yuka Fujimori (JPN)

Mary Rand (USA) - 2024 NST runner-up

With these riders rounding out the field, the competition in Revelstoke just got even more intense!

You can see how all the action unfolds by watching the YETI Natural Selection Tour final from Revelstoke live on Red Bull TV.