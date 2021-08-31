There isn't much time for the downhill and cross-country racers to rest after the World Championships as we head straight into the start gate to resume the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup season. Luckily, it's at a track that the majority of downhill and cross-country riders will know well – the beautiful Swiss resort of Lenzerheide. Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about racing at the venue.

01 What's the schedule for this Lenzerheide World Cup round?

You can watch all the downhill and cross-country action from Lenzerheide on Red Bull TV from September 3-5.

September 3 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide short track (XCC)

September 4 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide women's downhill

September 4 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide men's downhill

September 5 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide women's XCO

September 5 – UCI MTB World Cup Lenzerheide men's XCO

02 What are the downhill and cross-country tracks like?

The 'STRAIGHTline' downhill track is [whisper it] fairly 'bike park' in nature. One of the track features is perhaps an extremely high average speed as you go down it. The Full Gas Step Up section on the course is loved by riders and provides many a photo opportunity for snappers as the athletes regularly clear the small bridge with scrubs aplenty.

The 2.2km track is short by World Cup standards but it can be tricky and tempering aggression with forward momentum is key to racing on this course. It features a drop of 413m and an average gradient of a not-insignificant 18 percent. It also boasts the highest start line of the year at just over 1,700m above sea level.

Let Claudio Caluori and Gee Atherton guide down the Lenzerheide course as it was in 2019:

DH track explanation – Lenzerheide

That altitude in Lenzerheide affects the cross-country racing slightly more than the downhill. Athletes acclimatise to the altitude in the days before the race, but the lack of oxygen being high up can have an accumulative effect when going full gas for five or six laps.

Getting a good position at the start of the race is traditionally key in Lenzerheide, as a fast starting climb deposits the train into Heidi's Hell, a fast, off-camber root section. The climbs on this 4.2km course are lengthy but not too difficult. When the track goes into the wooded areas, riders often get caught out by how slippery the roots that litter the track are, so line choice is critical.

XCO track explanation – Lenzerheide

03 Where are we?

Lenzerheide is located in the Graubünden region of Switzerland, with the town sitting in a valley at the foot of the Alpine Parpaner Rothorn mountains. At 1,500m above sea level, Lenzerheide is a popular resort both in the winter and summer for sports enthusiasts and families keen to enjoy the park-like countryside of the area. An idyllic lake at the bottom of the World Cup downhill and cross-country courses serves as a perfect place to cool off if summer temperatures hit the roof.

The mountains of Lenzerheide © Bartek Woliński

04 Who won last time out in Lenzerheide?

Last year's race in Lenzerheide was cancelled, so we have to go back to 2019 to reminisce. It was a French double win in the downhill event as Amaury Pierron, and Marine Cabirou took the 2019 Lenzerheide World Cup honours.

Women's DH winning run – Lenzerheide

In cross-country, Mathieu Van der Poel beat Nino Schurter to the victory. For the women, there was an emotional win for Sweden's Jenny Rissveds.

Cross-country highlights – Lenzerheide

05 Who's going to win the 2021 World Cup races at Lenzerheide?

The downhill and cross-country athletes arrive in Switzerland from the highs and lows of the World Championships. They'll have to put that at the back of their mind as they prepare for track walks and practice mid-way through the week.

Downhill

Greg Minnaar comes into the race as the newly crowned men's World Champion, and Lenzerheide is a course that suits him. The South African has twice won on the Swiss track (in 2015 and 2017), and with his form being good, you'd expect he'll be involved in the final shake-up.

Elsewhere, Loris Vergier was the winner last time out in Maribor, and even at the World Championships his pace was hot, but the Frenchman lost time at the bottom of the course where Minnaar excelled. Vergier has yet to deliver on the Lenzerheide course in his previous appearance, but this year may be his year.

Minnaar backed up his GOAT tag with his win in Val di Sole © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

For the women, downhill's Miss Consistent Camille Balanche will be confident of success on her home Swiss track after a good season this year. She's also won on this track, taking the Swiss National title there in 2020. France's Marine Cabirou showed she was back on form at the Worlds with her second place win and was a previous winner at Lenzerheide in the World Cup in 2019. Her compatriot and new women's World Champion, Myriam Nicole, will be hard to beat, though.

Nicole will be wearing the World Champs rainbow jersey at Lenzerheide © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Cross-country

The Worlds produced some of the best racing we've seen this season, with the men's and women's races producing epic battles. Nino Schurter silenced those who doubted that the Swiss national could win races again in Val di Sole to take a ninth World Title. He and compatriot Mathias Flückiger will probably be battling it out for the win on home dirt as they did in Val di Sole. Flückiger has been the standout racer on the World Cup, and he'll be doing all that he can to make sure he wins the World Cup overall crown.

Schurter can still rise to the occasion © Bartek Wolinski Red Bull Content Pool

The women's World Cup has so far been dominated by Loana Lecomte of France, with her winning the four races run so far this year. But there are question marks about Lecomte's form in this latter part of the season – she finished sixth in Tokyo and missed racing the World Championships with a stomach bug. Elsewhere, Switzerland's Jolanda Neff and Brit Evie Richards go into this race on the back of landmark wins in Tokyo and at Worlds and will be keen to impress.