Everything you need to know about the Lourdes UCI Downhill MTB World Cup

After a long winter, we’re finally back to the business of mountain bike racing and another season of the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup . The 2022 season kicks off with quite the biblical bang as the Roman Catholic pilgrimage town of Lourdes in the Midi-Pyrénées region of France hosts the opening round of an 11 round series. Though not a new location, a World Cup downhill-only round hasn’t been hosted in Lourdes since 2017. This race will mark Jackson Goldstone’s heavily-anticipated UCI debut in a Red Bull helmet, following his 2021 Junior World Championship win. Goldstone will represent Canada downhill alongside Elite rider Finn Iles -- who has two wins in two races as a junior in Lourdes.

For Emily Batty and other cross-country athletes, the wait continues until the XCO season debut in Petropolis, Brazil on April 8th.

As always, Red Bull TV has you covered with live coverage of Mercedes Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup throughout the 2022 season, starting in Lourdes.

01 What's the schedule for Lourdes and where can I watch the racing?

Watch the racing live on Red Bull TV on March 27 from 11.25am UTC / 7.25am EST / 4.25am PST.

March 27 – UCI MTB World Cup Lourdes downhill women

March 27 – UCI MTB World Cup Lourdes downhill men

02 What's the downhill track like?

Racing bikes downhill isn't the primary reason why people come to Lourdes. The town is a pilgrimage site for Roman Catholics from all over the world as it is said that the Virgin Mary appeared to a local 14-year-old girl called Bernadette Soubirous in a series of visions in 1858. As a result, Lourdes gets visitors all-year round. At least there's no shortage of hotel rooms for the teams and fans when the World Cup is in town!

The town of Lourdes resplendent in the sunshine © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool There's more to Lourdes than a religious pilgrimage site © Lukas Pilz/Red Bull Content Pool

World Cup racing took place in Lourdes for three successive years from 2015 to 2017. The course is located on the slopes of the Pic du Jer, which is about 1,000m above the centre of town. The course for the 2022 race will be on the same black line trail used from 2015 to 2017 but course organisers have indicated that there will be some subtle changes on the track for this 2022 edition.

Generally speaking, the track heads left before hooking right at about the halfway point and heading in a fairly straight line back towards the town and the finish line. The top of the course features some fairly harrowing rock gardens and the very steep Wall section that this Lourdes course is famous for. The lower and middle bits of the track are mostly wooded areas and here there are two hell-raising jumps to get over. Lourdes is almost unrideable in the wet so here's hoping for a dry week in the south west of France.

Take a look at the track as it was in 2017:

2 min Lourdes DHI track explanation Get an in-depth dissection of the 2km track in Lourdes, France, the first of the 2017 season.

03 What happened at Lourdes last time out?

As mentioned above, the last race at Lourdes was in 2017. The women's race saw the then all-dominant Brit Rachel Atherton win by two seconds over Aussie Tracey Hannah. Another Brit Tahnée Seagrave finished third. The men's race sprang a surprise with France's Alexandre Fayolle taking a home win. Weather conditions very much played a part in that result with Fayolle starting on the course early. Heavy winds saw rider after rider struggle to stay on their bikes later on in the race. Mark Wallace of Canada finished second and Colombia's Marcelo Gutiérrez finished third.

Watch Aaron Gwin of the United States battle the elements from the 2017 race in the player below:

3 min Aaron Gwin Lourdes race run 2017 Defending Men's World Cup champion Aaron Gwin struggles with the adverse Lourdes weather.

Talking of Gwin, he won the Lourdes races in 2015 and 2016. For the women, Atherton won the Lourdes round in 2016 as well as 2017, with the now-retired Emmeline Ragot of France winning in 2015.

04 Who's going to win in Lourdes in 2022?

10 min Everything you need to know ahead of UCI Downhill 2022 The riders are ready, the tracks are prepped and we’re ready for another epic season of downhill racing.

The first race of a new season is almost impossible to predict as there is always uncertainty over who's coming in hot after a long off-season. Of course, the usual suspects will be up there challenging for the win. So for the men – Loïc Bruni , Loris Vergier, Danny Hart and Greg Minnaar. Other fancied names in the mix include Finn Iles, who's had a lot of success in Lourdes over his brief downhill career -- earning two wins in two races as a Junior.

Being a home race for the French there's also other French athletes to consider – Amaury Pierron and Benoit Coulanges – should not be discounted. Pierron has a World Cup race win record that should be respected, while Coulanges showed in the 2021 season that he could match the pace of the very best.

Loic Bruni is one of a slew of French riders hoping to impress on home soil © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The women's race is an interesting one in that of the realistic contenders only Seagrave, Myriam Nicole and Marine Cabirou have raced at Lourdes before. Vali Höll and Camille Balanche have not. Will the experience of having raced at Lourdes before win the day or will it matter?

There has been a couple of races in Europe in March where we've seen mini World Cups. By this we mean most of the World Cup field descend on these races to get in some competitive action. These races are often a good indication of form and how the athletes are doing following a winter of testing on equipment and race setups.

Myriam Nicole starred at the recent Portugal DH Cup race, taking the win © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The Portuguese DH Cup at Tarouca on March 6 saw Pierron win the men's race and Nicole win the women's. Höll and Seagrave finished second and third in that race. The Brioude DH Cup in France on March 13 saw Vergier and Balanche take the wins.

Unfortunately, they'll be a few riders not taking to the tape at Lourdes with injuries ruling them out. Troy Brosnan is out with a broken ankle, while new MS Mondraker signing Tuhoto Ariki Pene broke his ribs and punctured his lung after crashing at that Portugal DH Cup race in Tarouca.

