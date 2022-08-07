Bike
The second Crankworx Festival Series gets under way this week, with the action coming from the mecca of mountain biking that is Whistler, Canada. The last time we saw competition at Whistler was in August 2019, so the 2022 edition will be a joyous return for the fans, the athletes and the Crankworx organisation.
As usual, the main centrepiece for a Whistler stop of the Crankworx festivals is the Red Bull Joyride slopestyle event. This year's competition is special, with it being the 10-year anniversary of the first-ever Red Bull Joyride.
The history of Red Bull Joyride
As Red Bull Joyride reaches its 10th anniversary, here’s a brief history of this iconic Slopestyle MTB event.
Plenty is going on during the jam-packed week of mountain biking competition at Crankworx Whistler. Scroll on down for all the info on the schedule, events other than Red Bull Joyride that are being broadcasted live on Red Bull TV, news of a new course feature for this edition of Red Bull Joyride and who's riding this iconic event.
Here's the Crankworx Whistler 2022 schedule
Red Bull Joyride
Red Bull Joyride this year takes place on Saturday, August 13, in Whistler. You'll be able to watch the finals live on Red Bull TV from 11:30pm UTC on that day.
Red Bull TV will also be showing the following competitions live from Whistler:
- Wednesday, August 10: Specialized Dual Slalom – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 4:30pm PST
- Thursday, August 11: Ultimate Pump Track Challenge – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 7pm PST
- Friday, August 12: CLIF Speed and Style – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 4pm PST
- Sunday, August 14: RockShox Canadian DH Open – Watch live on Red Bull TV at 1pm PST
So what makes Red Bull Joyride so special as a slopestyle contest?
Whistler is arguably where the sport of slopestyle was born and took root, so the reverence given to Red Bull Joyride by competitors and spectators alike is no surprise. The event at Whistler Bike Park's legendary Bone Yard is the one that all the slopestylers want on their win sheet. Whereas fans want to be among the electrifying atmosphere of mountain bike's most spectated event.
The thing that grabs people's attention, whether spectating or competing there for the first time, is the sheer size of The Bone Yard. No amount of videos you've watched or photos you've seen do it justice. You have to see it for yourself. Riding it seems fairly implausible, never mind doing so while throwing crazy combinations of tricks the competitors perform.
What does the 2022 Red Bull Joyride course look like?
This will be the first Red Bull Joyride contest since 2019. Back in 2019, the course underwent a significant redesign that was welcomed by the competitors for its seamless flow and stripped-down features.
For its return in 2022, we'll see one new feature: The Sphere. The Sphere is the first fan-selected feature introduced to the Red Bull Joyride course. Fans had the chance to vote for their favourite feature created for Brandon Semenuk's edit, Realm, and The Sphere came out on top of the four features constructed for Realm. Elevated above a two-way Hip, this skatepark-inspired bowl will act as a puzzling crux amid the fast-flowing slopestyle course.
Who's riding at Red Bull Joyride 2022?
As you'd expect, there's a stacked list of 15 competitors competing at Joyride. Confirmed so far are Emil Johansson, Erik Fedko, Timothé Bringer, Nicholi Rogatkin, Dawid Godziek, Tomas Lemoine, Griffin Paulson, Lucas Huppert, Thomas Genon, Max Fredriksson, Torquato Testa, Paul Couderc, Szymon Godziek and David Lieb.
As ever, Johansson will be the rider to beat, given he is unbeaten at seven consecutive Crankworx Slopestyle events since he took the Red Bull Joyride title in 2019 – watch that winning run below. Johansson was pushed hard at the last Crankworx Slopestyle contest in Innsbruck, Austria, in June this year by Fedko and Bringer, so the Swede will have to be at his best in the Bone Yard to continue that unbeaten run.
Winning run – Red Bull Joyride
Check out the incredible winning run from Red Bull Joyride at the Crankworx World Tour 2019.
Are Finn Iles and Jackson Goldstone competing at Crankworx Whistler?
Canada's rising DH duo will be competing in multiple Whistler events. Current Junior World Championship leader and Squamish local Jackson Goldstone will be showcasing his freestyle game in CLIF Speed and Style, as well as the Official Whip-Off World Championships in Whistler. Finn Iles, who is coming off his first ever World Cup win at MSA, will be joining Goldstone in the Whip-Off, and racing in the infamous Air DH event—a flat out, timed race down A-Line, one of the world’s most famous flow trails.
Here's Iles and Goldstone's weekly schedule:
Monday, August 8th
- Air DH -- Watch Iles compete in person between 11:45am and 4:00pm at A-Line in Whistler Bike Park.
Thursday, August 11th
- CLIF Speed and Style -- Watch Goldstone compete live between 11:00am and 6:30pm, or watch live on Red Bull TV at 4pm PST on Friday, August 12th.
Friday, August 12th
- Official Whip-Off World Championships -- Watch Iles and Goldstone both compete in person between 3:30pm and 5:00pm at Crabapple Hits in Whistler Bike Park.
Review what happened at Crankworx Innsbruck this year
The first Crankworx stop this year was in Innsbruck in June. Review all the action from the slopestyle, dual slalom, speed and style, pump track and downhill events there in the bumper highlights package below:
Recap show – Innsbruck
Watch the full recap from the first stop of the world's biggest mountain bike festival at Crankworx Innsbruck.
Download the free Red Bull TV app and tune in August 10-14 to catch all the action from Whistler.
