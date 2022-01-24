Noah Bowman is an anomaly in the heavily standardized realm of Ski Halfpipe. Since registering his first major success a decade ago, the Calgary-native has been at the forefront of style and creativity in the sport. He’s the type of rider who can slide a Switch 360 into a World Cup winning run, make any drop-in standout, and stand atop the podium retro-skate-inspired kit.

With a depth of experience and attention to detail unlike any other, Noah knows that his gear keeps his skiing competitive, and his style on point. If you’re looking for a versatile kit that can withstand the icy conditions of a X Games Superpipe, just keep scrolling.

Skis

Custom design

Built from the ashes of the discontinued Pro Pipe from Salomon, Bowman’s custom planks are designed specifically for maximizing speed through transition, easing impact upon landing, and boosting to stratospheric heights.

Bindings

Look Pivot 18 Bindings © Look

Launching upwards of 20-feet above the deck of a 22-foot Superpipe can be a taxing ordeal. That’s why Bowman needs the market’s most trust-worthy bindings to keep him locked in throughout the wild ride. The Pivot 18 uses elite-level shock absorption technology to maximize retention and minimize any unwanted pre-release.

Boots

Custom design, similar to: Salomon Shift Pro 120AT with slightly more forward lean

Shift Pro 120 AT © Salomon

Switch riding down the pipe is an objectively awkward motion. Luckily for Noah, his custom boot are built with the perfect degree of forward tilt to mobilize the ankle, and ease the pain.

Poles

Joystick The Spicoli Pole (Black-BMX Grip)

Poles may not be entirely practical in the pipe. But, they sure do add style points.

Goggles

Joystick The Tyson Goggle (Noah Bowman Pro) © Joystick

Bowman’s signature colourway from Joystick is as clean as his riding style. His hand drawn doodles and creative accents add a unique touch to the timeless frame.

Jacket

Stussy Goretex Jacket © Stussy

Bowman is a firm believer that style is everything. From his lofty Switch 360s, to his skate/snow inspired outerwear, his ultimate goal is to stand out from the crowd and inject personality into an heavily standardized discipline.

“What I wear is such an easy way to add uniqueness to my run and dictate how my tricks are going to look,” he explained. “Plus, since I don’t have an outerwear sponsor, I get to wear whatever I think looks good.”

This season, Bowman’s sporting the highly waterproof Goretex Jacket from Stussy — equipped with a retro logo embroidery, and a tasteful oversized fit.

Pants

Howl Supply Nowhere Pant © Howl Supply

Versatile? Check. Brings the entire kit together? Check, check. These cuffed snow pants are warm enough for long days on the mountain, and breathable enough for a post-training skate session.

Mitts

Noah Bowman © Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

A full leather ski mitten with a durable, waterproof construction, that happens to match Bowman’s snow pants.

Base Layer

Keep the Heat Thermal Long Sleeve Shirt

Breathable, quick drying, and warm enough to face Calgary’s brutally cold temperatures? Lululemon’s tight fitting base layers are Bowman’s first line of defence when he’s charging an at the Canada Olympic Park.